jerusalem report

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israeli leadership ought to display determined statesmanship by resolute defense of the judicial system and law enforcement, the IDF and other security organs, and other gate keepers of democracy.
By AMOS YADLIN
The author admits to still struggling to understand how Jewish-American immigrants in the occupied territories see themselves and their role within the Israeli settler enterprise.
By ARDIE GELDMAN
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed a commission led by retired High Court Justice Edmond Levy and legal experts to resolve this problem.
By MOSHE DANN
A year working as a journalist in Israel and the Palestinian territories made Hunter Stuart rethink his positions on the conflict.
By HUNTER STUART
The gaps between Israel and the Sunni Arab states remain huge, but common interests could produce a positive dynamic.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
Neither Left nor Right lives in the real world.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
To avoid the death camps, Marie Jalowicz went to great lengths amid harrowing circumstances, and barely survived.
By BERNARD EDINGER
Burundi is one of the poorest countries in the world and has been damaged by civil wars, corruption, poor access to education and the effects of HIV.
By BERNARD DICHEK
Despite a shaky cease-fire, war in the Donbas region of Ukraine stretches into its third year with no end in sight
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The Calabria etrogim originate from the region of that name located in southern Italy.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Danon acknowledged that his hobnobbing with diplomats and statesmen in New York is giving him valuable experience that could serve him well down the line.
By HERB KEINON
“A politican needs the ability to foretell what is going to happen tomorrow, next week, next month and next year. And to have the ability afterwards to explain why it didn't happen.”
By PAUL ALSTER
PA President Mahmoud Abbas has called on Britain to apologize for the Balfour Declaration, and even suggested the possibility of suing the country.
By MARK WEISS
Israeli writer Dorit Rabinyan discusses a knotty romance between an Israeli and a Palestinian that still touches a throbbing nerve.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Avi Gabbay succeeded in tapping in to a powerful desire for change, which he hopes will take him all the way to Balfour.
Israel is one of 16 countries playing in the quadrennial baseball tournament known as the World Baseball Classic (WBC), a “World Cup” for baseball.
By ELLI WOHLGELERNTER
Anarchy in the Jewish State Hunter Stuart hangs out on the margins with the anarchists who want ‘freedom for everyone, from the river to the sea.
Is the prime minister merely jockeying to stay in power, or is he, as his confidants insist, ready to do more.
By LESLIE SUSSER
The Sulamot project teaches music to disadvantaged and traumatized children.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
An assessment of the prospects for a medal in Brazil this summer.
Avigdor Liberman as Defense Minister is likely to be less impetuous than Liberman in opposition.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Netanyahu’s double play in appointing an extremist defense minister may mobilize and unify the center, left, and soft-right against him.
Although located within the Jerusalem municipal boundaries on the northeast perimeter of east Jerusalem, the Shuafat Refugee Camp and its adjacent neighborhoods lack proper municipal services.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
The unit is comprised of around 30 percent female soldiers, something that would have been unthinkable even a few short years ago.
"No civilized person in the world can claim Temple denial or lack of a Jewish link to Jerusalem."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
From the sketchbook
By AVI KATZ
The Siah Vasig debating society celebrates its 30th anniversary at a Jerusalem competition
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The idea of the creation of Adam and Eve, the sole ancestors of everyone alive, is the clearest proof that all humans are related and cannot be divided into superior and inferior races.
By REUVEN HAMMER
American author David Brog seeks to set the record straight on the Arab-Israeli conflict.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
Haim Watzman’s latest critically acclaimed book, ‘Necessary Stories,’ collects 24 of the best pieces printed in The Jerusalem Report over the last nine years.
By HAIM WATZMAN
Two tech giants have chosen to set up research and development centers in Israel to pluck the fruits of Israeli creativity.
Szyk evokes hope for his people in a powerful fashion.
By DAVID GEFFEN
As a speaker I did not have the courage of Abba Eban, who as Israel ambassador to the US and the UN in the 1950s was universally recognized as one of the great orators of the last century.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
The riveting stories of Shlomo Hillel, Operation Babylon and Atlit.
By RUTH CORMAN
Can the popular sport be leveraged to resolve conflict?
Making a young boy’s dreams come true
By BENITA LEVIN
The sad reality is that some of Israel’s biggest detractors, including those whose claims echo antisemitic themes, have impressive credentials on paper.
By ROBERT HORENSTEIN
Celebrating the Battle of Beersheba Centenary with Australia and New Zealand
The signs are that the Israel-Gaza truce will hold despite warnings from Islamic Jihad.
Although discreet ties have developed, they are unlikely to be formalized without progress on the Palestinian track.
Numbering between 10,000 and 15,000, Barcelona’s Jews are not of the same opinion when it comes to Catalan independence.
By RABBI STEPHEN BERKOWITZ
How men perceive themselves and how they are perceived by women from the cradle onward.
By SHIRLEY ZAUER
The siddur is teaching us, indeed forcing us to admit, that we are human beings with the abilities of God but with the psyches of beasts.
By DR. JOSHUA KULP
One didn’t need a thorough knowledge of the language to work out what the dispute was over.
It is true that some ideas promulgated by economists have been destructive – such as the idea that turning people loose in free unregulated markets somehow turns out for the best.
As Steve Adler studied judicial systems elsewhere, he put that knowledge into practice by raising the quality and significance of labor law in Israel.
The erosion of Modern Orthodoxy will have a negative impact on the majority of the identifying Jewish world.
In this climate, boldness and resolution cannot prosper.
By AMIEL UNGAR
The discussion about the character of Europe emanating from the German election and rise of its far-right could trigger debates on more strategic issues.
By GOL KALEV
‘Paper Rule’ is the 120th story Haim Watzman has published here in his Jerusalem Report column, over the last nine years.
Reuben served in the director general’s department in the Foreign Ministry and subsequently in the National Defense College and in the digital diplomacy department.
A homage to the Rebbe, and a tribute to Rabbi Shmuel Kaminetsky and the restoration of Jewish life in Dnepr.
By INNA ROGATCHI
Haim Watzman’s new book comprises a true cross section of Israeli society.
By JANICE WEIZMAN
The contrasts continue. The good, the bad and the meshuga!
The prophet agrees to King Balak’s request to curse the Israelites, but ends up blessing them.
By MARTIN LOCKSHIN,ARDIE GELDMAN
The mutiny in the desert illustrates a higher form of challenging authority in search of truth.
By ARDIE GELDMAN,ARDIE GELDMAN
At nearly 73, Razi Frenkel is an unassuming man who has enjoyed a fascinating and wildly diverse career.
How I came to live in Israel, fall in love and work at The Report
For fifty years now we have died at each other’s hands and in each other’s arms.
Becoming a world leader in e-government is one of the most important challenges facing Israel this century.
By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Moses’ insistence that all the Jewish people must leave Egypt provides a clear lesson for our leaders today.
By RABBI ALONA LISITSA
Rudolf Kasztner was not a hero but an unscrupulous Nazi collaborator, insists British historian Paul Bogdanor in his new book.
A new book tells the story of a unique experiment to transform postwar Germany amid the ashes of defeat.
By RALPH AMELAN
Israeli food and agriculture start-ups are improving the quality and quantity of
food available in both the developed and developing worlds.
The appointment of Israel’s first Ethiopian and FSU judges sheds light on the challenges and opportunities for immigrants in civil service.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Attorney, minister, and consigliere Yaakov Neeman, who died at 77, was a political era’s emblem.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
How moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem can improve prospects for peace.
By ERAN LERMAN
Discerning friend from foe is as important as ever for the Jewish people, but is as old as the Bible.
By RABBI BEN HASSAN
I stood at a gate and before the gate hung an ever-turning sword, and I was fearful because I knew it was the gate to Paradise.
Hungarian escape artist David Merlini pays homage to the late and great illusionist with his stunts and private museum.
The shekel continues to soar, but Israel’s economy remains strong, defying the doomsayers
Like other countries, Israel is seeing a decline in the appeal of liberalism. Can it remain Jewish and democratic?
By TAMAR HERMANN
Two opposing trends exist with regard to conversion – one liberal and welcoming, the other Orthodox and insular.
By DEBORAH GRENIMAN
Artist Avner Moriah provides a unique perspective on biblical texts.
By MORDECHAI BECK
With screen culture ubiquitous among the younger generations, museums are employing cutting-edge technology to remain relevant in the 21st century.
A community project maintains Jerusalem’s greenery and sanity, and builds social capital.
A new documentary, ‘The Settlers,’ recently released on the 49th anniversary of the Six Day War shows the irreversible nature of Israel’s West Bank occupation.
Israelis are experiencing profound anxiety over their ability to secure a stable income and a decent standard of living.
By YOTAM MARGALIT AND YUVAL FELDMAN
Will the latest scandal involving the prime minister trigger a chain of events leading to Benjamin Netanyahu’s decline and fall or will it turn out to be just one more affair that won’t change much?
By DORON NAVOT
How the Torah understands the power of human action and the often destructive results we may cause.
By MICHAEL BALINSKY
The doyen of Anglo-Jewish letters invokes the murdered teenage diarist to reassure worried Jews everywhere.
By THOMAS ORSZÁG-LAND
Frank Stella’s work is all about getting rid of conventional ideas – especially where art is concerned.
By DAVID STROMBERG
In the absence of a real debate on the two-year budget, The Jerusalem Report looks at the pros and cons.
Some secular Israelis are embracing the Talmud as a source of wisdom and culture, not as a religious text.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
The deputy chief of staff was right to point to disturbing trends in today’s Israel.
By JOSHUA SOBOL
Although the IDF is an integral part of Israeli society, clear boundaries between army and society remain.
A unique and unhealthy mutual dependence has developed between the EU and a narrow group of Israeli and Palestinian political NGOs.
By Gerald Steinberg
The joy of planting for future generations.
By RABBI JASON MILLER
Minister Miri Regev takes aim at Israel’s national theater, Habima.
Lawrence Douglas assesses the achievements and failures in the decades-long efforts to bring Nazi war criminals to justice.
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
One woman’s endeavor to discover the names of her young relatives murdered in the Holocaust.
By SHULA KOPF
US may join the desperate international attempt to keep the two-state solution alive.
Full restoration of the Israel-Turkey strategic ties of old has a long way to go.
By ALON LIEL
Relations between Russia and the new US administration will have a significant impact on regional dynamics – and Israeli interests.
By ZVI MAGEN
Hezbollah remains a powerful foe, but its claim to spearhead the Arab fight against Israel has been dented and its involvement in the Syrian civil war has cost it heavily.
By JONATHAN SPYER
BDS campaigners and the UN love to target Israel, but their hypocrisy only increases as these self-proclaimed defenders of human rights ignore the atrocities in Syria.
The critical difference on Israel this year is not in the platforms, but in the presidential candidates themselves.
By GREG ROSENBAUM