jpost conference

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Sebastian Gorka has been the subject of a series of reports which document his alleged associations with Vitézi Rend, a neo-Nazi group.
By MICHAEL WILNER
A rise in antisemitism in the United States, coupled with US President Donald Trump’s controversial rise to power has caused varying degrees of tension among American Jewry.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Now in its 4th year, the Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies offers Israeli students a unique opportunity to step into the shoes of their US counterparts and live the American (Jewish) Dream
By NOA AMOUYAL,SETH J. FRANTZMAN
'With half of the Jewish world out of Israel, we have to think about them and the ramifications of our decisions, including our legislation, on them. In the end, we are one nation.'
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Jerusalem Post columnist Caroline Glick gave the final address of the day, wrapping up the publication's annual conference in New York.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Cotton, a forceful advocate for Israel and an ally of the current Israeli government, spoke on a panel with Republican Senator Deb Fischer from Nebraska.
Veteran broadcaster reflects on interviews with Putin, Ahmadinejad, Netanyahu and more.
By AMY SPIRO
“Unpredictability is a double-edged sword. It could drive people together, but it also produces uncertainty, so it could make it more difficult to come to a resolution.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“We work to integrate smart solutions and innovation into the daily lives of residents to save time and costs and be more efficient,” says Haim Bibas.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Ambassador to the UN anticipates veto by Russia and China, but confident anti-settlement motion can be defeated.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
“What we need is a new Marshall Plan – or, if you will, a Trump Plan – that would include massive entrepreneurship."
Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis calls on Palestinians and Arab states to regard Israel as ‘role model’
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
World Jewish Congress president outlines three-pronged approach for tackling Jew hatred.
By NOA AMOUYAL
"We must strengthen our hold in Jerusalem and ensure the Jewish majority there, in the face of all those, including UNESCO," says Intelligence Minister Israel Katz at JPost Conference.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,GIL HOFFMAN
Dermer warned that world powers supporting France's initiative would "unwittingly enable" Palestinian leadership to continue avoiding genuine negotiations.
More than 1,500 attend Post conference in NYC to hear key issues facing Israel and the Jewish world • Elazar Stern: Criticizing Ya’alon in English is chutzpa.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The German-born octogenarian who was orphaned by the Holocaust explains that her relation with the Jewish state began some 70 years ago.
At JPost Conference, Danon says that "to stay silent is to legitimize" the anti-Israel rhetoric at the UN.
Panelist at JPost conference discuss “The future of the Jewish People and the war against BDS."
World Jewish Congress president says Israel losing political battle without the existence of a two-state solution.
By JEREMY SHARON
Izzy Tapoohi spotlights some of the factors contributing to the phenomenal success and value of Israel Bonds.
By NIV ELIS
Key speakers at conference include Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, former Obama administration official Dennis Ross and 'Son of Hamas' author Mosab Hassan Yousef.
Tough competition to head Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee • Hanegbi plans to leave post next month.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Watch the memorable moments from the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.
Former New York City mayor addresses Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, speaks out against emerging Iran deal.
The search continues to find a suitable person for Senior Contributing Editor Caroline Glick to debate at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York on June 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A popular and outspoken columnist, Glick’s speeches have been the highlights of previous conferences, both in New York and most recently in Jerusalem.
“The forces of terrorism must be equally fought,” Glick said, not just for Israel’s sake but for the sake of the rest of the world.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Behind the scenes at the conference, WJC president Ron Lauder briefed ministers Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Ofir Akunis.
For first time in public speech, education minister calls for Palestinian "land-port" at JPost conference.
"Everybody gets the message: Israel is ready for peace, Israel is not the obstacle to peace. Who gets this best? Arab states," prime minsters says at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference.
By HERB KEINON
Citing a drop in terror attacks in the capital over the past year, Erdan said that Jerusalem is one of the safest places in the Middle East.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
"The maximum we can offer is less than the minimum they can accept," Lapid says.
Noble Energy executive says encouraged by Treasury talk of deregulation.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
The institute focuses on innovative research in Health Tech and Connective Media.
Russian-speaking American Jews remain adamant in their conviction that a strong Israel is good for all Jews around the world
"Only a strong State of Israel will be able to provide security to the Jewish People –
not only in Israel, but also in the Diaspora."
The 83-year-old Jewish journalist will be honored for his lifetime of journalistic excellence and his staunch commitment to Israel and the Jewish people.
To see a Nazi salute in the United States of America is something I can't even absorb," Zionist Union co-chair says at JPost Conference.
WJC president calls for Jews to focus on answers in opening remarks to the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.
By FRANK G. RUNYEON
Join our live broadcast of Israeli leaders discussing today's issues.
The Jerusalem Post presented the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer with its Humanitarian Contribution Award at its Diplomatic Conference on Wednesday.
Elroy: "Please come to work in Israel, invest in Israel, buy from Israel, sell to Israel.”
By SHARON UDASIN
He stressed that Iran is a foremost security threat and that the United States and Israel see "eye to eye" on the dangers of Iran and the deficiencies of the nuclear agreement.
Join our live stream of The Jerusalem Post's annual conference in New York to catch all the big moments from the most important summit in the Jewish world #Jpost17.
The Jerusalem Post Conference 2017 is officially up and going. Here is a full list of the speakers and panels you shouldn't miss out on.
Watch full footage of prestigious event attended by hundreds of foreign dignitaries.
OneFamily provides victims them with emotional and financial support, as it had done for victims of the terrorist attacks in Mombasa in 2002, Mumbai in 2011 and Burgas in 2012.
By STEVE LINDE
“I said to him in Yiddish, ‘Mendy, was that a bomb?’"
World Jewish Congress president speaks to the 'Post.'
Bank Hapoalim plans to partner with the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute to advance smart research.
The head of the Haifa-based clinical-stage cell therapy company said Pluristem has developed the most advanced technology to treat people suffering from exposure to high levels of radiation.
Arabs and Jews "are not condemned to live together, but are destined to live together.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Education Minster Naftali Bennett called the corruption investigations into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "fluff and noise."
Lauder: “This partnership between the Israeli and Chinese economy is an important development in the relationship between China and world Jewry.”
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked: Trump is a partner in fighting anti-Israel UN Resolutions.
Speaking at the annual JPost conference, opposition leader Isaac Herzog hails Trump's "impeccable" handling of the diplomatic process so-far.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Be sure to check out a live stream of conference proceedings at JPost.com throughout the day.
The Jerusalem-based OneFamily Foundation is “the premier national organization that rehabilitates, reintegrates and rebuilds the lives of Israel’s thousands of victims of terror attacks.”
Netanyahu to meet French PM today.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Mosab Hassan Yousef, author of the book Son of Hamas and once known as the “Green Prince,” who worked undercover for the Shin Bet from 1997 to 2007, will deliver a special address.
The conference will be streamed live on JPost.com, beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
By DAVID BRINN
Education minister advocates mass investment in Arab neighborhoods.
Jacob Lew defended by Sharansky and as a true friend of Israel.
Israeli envoy to UN addresses Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.
At Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Post Contributing Editor says Ashkenazi and Dagan responsible for current situation with Iran.
Likud Minister slams boycott movement as racist and discusses "bad" Iran nuclear deal at Jpost Annual Conference.
They’ll be joined by a string of dignitaries, including government minister Gilad Erdan, Ambassador to UN Ron Prosor, former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi and former Mossad director Meir Dagan.
The role of a newspaper is not to shy away from tough issues. It is to embrace them.
By YAAKOV KATZ
It is time for American Jews at the grassroots level to become more assertive and make their presence felt.
By ISI LEIBLER
Ahead of The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference, The Post's Greer Fay Cashman is meeting some of the leading foreign ambassadors currently serving in Israel.