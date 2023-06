Avi and Lahav recorded the podcast from The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York this week, and chose some highlights to share. First, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan talks about countering systemic bias against Israel. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt shares news from the frontlines of fighting antisemitism. Plus, stand-up comic Elon Gold on the pitfalls of learning Hebrew.

