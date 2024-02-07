German-Israeli summit to address security crisis and antisemitism surge

On October 7, the radical Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and causing unimaginable suffering. Simultaneously, there has been a troubling surge in antisemitic expressions and incidents.

During this challenging time, the leading German media brand WELT (part of the Axel Spring SE) and Israel's The Jerusalem Post have decided to partner and create an opportunity to discuss the current security crisis and reaffirm the deep ties between Berlin and Jerusalem.

On February 14, the two media outlets will come together for "Joint Perspectives: A German-Israeli Summit" in Berlin. Then, on February 15, the event will be streamed on both jpost.com and welt.de.

Speakers will include Germany's Justice Minister, Dr. Marco Buschmann; Member of Israel's Security Cabinet, Gideon Sa'ar, the chairman of the New Hope Party; Dr. Tobias Lindner, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office in Germany; and Jerusalem and Berlin's special envoys for the fight against antisemitism, Michal Cotler-Wunsh and Dr. Felix Klein.

The event will also feature Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor and the President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Josef Schuster, as well as the Chief Rabbi and President of the Conference of European Rabbis Pinchas Goldschmidt and the leader of the Jewish Community in Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Amir Gross Kabiri. Raheli Baratz Rix, head of the Department for Combating Antisemitism & Enhancing Resilience, World Zionist Organization, will also join the discussion.

The state of High-Tech

Several high-tech executives will discuss the central role of innovation in both Israel and Germany, including Dr. Dan Deviri, co-founder and CEO of CarbonBlue; Shlomit Steinberg-Koch, co-founder and CEO of Predicta Med; Omer Keilaf, co-founder and CEO of Innoviz Technologies; and Yaron Ashkenazi, founder and managing partner at Awz Ventures.

Ido Rosenblat, Head of the Technology and Innovation Division of Magen David Adom, will also join the event.

For a complete list of speakers, visit www.jpost.com/jointperspectives2024.