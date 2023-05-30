The ongoing war in Ukraine has sent shockwaves through the international community, reminding Europe of the importance of strong defense, deterrence, and strategic partnerships. Europe’s power balance has been shifting from the west, from London Paris and Berlin to the east, towards Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), which represents an opportunity for fresh thinking and new leadership. Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine has also brought the Iranian threat closer to the heart of Europe. This marks a unique opportunity for CEE and Israel to forge a closer strategic partnership.

The European Leadership Network (ELNET), a bi-partisan nonprofit organization which brings together leaders to foster close relations between Europe and Israel, based on shared democratic values and strategic interests has already been increasing its investment in CEE in the last few years.

It brought its first-ever Baltic and Czech delegations to Israel and launched a Romania-Israel Expert Strategic Dialogue. Estonia is now in talks with Israel regarding an early-warning system, and there is potential for Romania and Israel to cooperate in the energy sector, both countries holding gas reserves.

Next, ELNET will host its first-ever delegation to Israel from CEE countries on 4-8 June, culminating in a CEE-Israel Strategic Dialogue, which will gather 30 high-level officials, politicians, and leading experts to discuss critical strategic challenges and explore new areas of cooperation. ELNET’s Forum of Strategic Dialogue provides a unique platform for “Track 1.5” dialogues in an off-the-record setting. ELNET holds 6-7 such dialogues each year with key European countries and the EU.

The war in Ukraine has underscored the importance of security cooperation. CEE countries, already part of the NATO alliance, can benefit from Israel's expertise in crisis management, intelligence, missile defense, counterterrorism, and advanced military technologies. Israel, known for its cutting-edge defense industry, can offer valuable knowledge and capabilities, strengthening civilian resilience, and deterring potential threats.

The Iron Dome missile defense system in action. (credit: Israel Defense Ministry Spokesperson’s Office)

Energy, Innovation, and Technology: New Fields of Cooperation

Energy security is a crucial aspect of CEE's strategic interests, and Israel can play a role in helping the region diversify its energy sources, protecting its offshore gas reserves, and in renewable energy innovation. CEE countries heavily rely on Russian energy imports and are looking at ways to reduce their dependence, as well as increase their share of renewables.

Beyond energy, innovation and technology are additionally important areas of cooperation. Digitalization can become the next growth engine for the economies of CEE. By leveraging their respective strengths, Israel and CEE can foster mutually beneficial partnerships in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, digitalization, agriculture, healthcare, and smart cities.

CEE countries share a deep cultural and historical connection with Israel. Many of them have experienced oppression and war, making them empathetic to Israel's struggle for self-determination and security. Still, while CEE regards Russia as its number one threat, Israel’s major concern is Iran, leading to policy differences and priorities. Moreover, Israel is facing domestic challenges, dealing with judicial reform, which some CEE countries have been experiencing as well.

To sum up, the war in Ukraine serves as a wake-up call for Central and Eastern Europe and Israel to forge a stronger strategic partnership based on historical ties, shared values, and common interests, and deepen their collaboration in security, energy, innovation, and technology. This strategic partnership would not only benefit CEE and Israel but also contribute to stability and security in the wider European and Middle Eastern regions.

This was an inspiration for transforming ELNET’s office in Warsaw into ELNET-CEE, the first regional hub within the organization, that is focused on strengthening both bilateral and regional cooperation between Israel and the countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

As the world witnesses the repercussions of the war in Ukraine, it is imperative that CEE and Israel seize this opportunity to build a strategic partnership that transcends regional challenges and paves the way for a brighter, safer future. The time is right for CEE and Israel to come together and chart a path towards a strong and enduring partnership.

The writer is the Director of ELNET’s Forum of Strategic Dialogue.

David Siegel, ​​President of Friends of ELNET (FELNET), and Omri Attar, Global COO at ELNET, will take part in the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on June 5. For more information or tickets, www.jpost.com/AC23.