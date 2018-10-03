03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Will Trump take Abbas to task?
By JTA
A video created by Israel Masorti (Conservative) Movement accuses Netanyahu of using 'alternative facts' when discussing the Western Wall.
By JEREMY SHARON
A Chabad rabbi brings Jewish life to Utah and forges an unlikely friendship.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
American Jewish groups are attempting to draw a distinction between the government of Israel and the people of Israel.
Will the American Israel Public Affairs Committee be able to salvage the situation for Diaspora Jewry?
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"Like everything in Israel, things take time," coalition chairman tells JAFI Board of Governors members.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Any photographer will tell you that if you want to capture the spirit of a place, and the transient dynamics of everyday outdoor life, you have to set out with a good deal of patience.
By BARRY DAVIS
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
“Sometimes there’s disagreement” with the United States “and sometimes we even acted in the greater interest” of Israel."
By JTA/RON KAMPEAS
Preparations to begin construction on physical upgrades to the prayer area for non-Orthodox services began last month under the direction of the PMO.
“The liberal streams are putting in a lot of effort to convince Israeli politicians that they are the power to be in the US.”
Israel Hofsheet is one organization fighting on several of these fronts, advocating a pluralist vision for the Jewish state.
“I want to express my regret for the anguish suffered by your newspaper’s diplomatic correspondent.”
Upon arriving at the site, female reporters and photographers were required to cover the event from inside the women’s section of the Western Wall prayer plaza.
Women of the Wall’s prayer services for the New Moon have been the subject of severe harassment by Orthodox protestors, including the mass use of whistles, shrieking, cursing and physical violence.
“You don’t need the legislature to tell you it's the Western Wall, it is the Western Wall. Everything we’re talking about is symbolic. Even if it’s not recognized in law, it is the Western Wall."
The Yesh Atid leader talks to the Post about politics, elections and God.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Violent scuffles break out again at the Western Wall as Reform group physically “asserts” its way into site with Torah scrolls and was forcibly resisted by police, security guards.
The prime minister insisted that he remains committed to advancing a solution for progressive Jewish prayer at the Western Wall, and that an upgraded site would be ready by next year.
But survey of Jewish-Israelis shows near split on acceptance of women reading from the Torah
The rift over the future of the egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall continues to deepen.
Community leaders gather in Jerusalem.
“From a research perspective, this is a sensational find... We did not imagine that a window would open for us onto the mystery of Jerusalem’s lost theater."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Allegations were made that a Women of the Wall activist tried to smuggle Torah parchments under her clothes.
Netanyahu’s decision came “following condemnations [of the agreement] from members of the Knesset from the ultra-Orthodox parties” and invited criticism from the Supreme Court, the report notes.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Differences set aside in search for common values at annual Tisha Be’av study session.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Some of the women were visibly frustrated, with many saying that a megaphone has never been used to drown out their service before.
By KAYLA STEINBERG
Is this government move only meant to stave off the backlash following the highly controversial decision to nix the plan for a mixed-sex prayer space at the Western Wall?
Will the cabinet’s decision on the Kotel and conversion affect Jewish support from the Diaspora?
By MARK WEISS
Trump became the first sitting president to visit the site in May.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri also argued that it had been Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit and not himself who had initiated the conversion law.
Officials who have talked with Netanyahu about the issue in recent days say he is aware of the gravity of the decisions and the strain they have caused with American Jewry.
By HERB KEINON
What are the results of Sunday’s decision to nix a planned egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall, and what will happen in the future?
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein expressed concerned about the lack of dialogue surrounding the Kotel crisis.
By LAHAV HARKOV,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most members of Congress are reluctant to criticize internal Israeli government decisions on most matters, however a few have spoken out.
Leaders of the progressive Jewish movements bitterly oppose the legislation because it would prevent the High Court of Justice from granting their converts full state recognition.
Watch live video of a discussion among world Jewry at the Israeli Knesset regarding the rights of egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall.
The American-born Knesset member warns that Israel will lose significant support from the US over its recent decisions regarding the Kotel and conversion eligibility.
Taken superficially, it would appear that the haredi parties United Torah Judaism and Shas have truly got one over on the progressive Jewish movements.
Netanyahu’s office made sure to issue a statement that the cabinet decision on Sunday was not to cancel the deal but was merely to freeze it. This is a sham.
By YAAKOV KATZ
With Diaspora leaders in town for the Jewish Agency meetings, the prime minister will certainly be feeling their anger in the coming days.
Reform and Conservative movements both in Israel and in the Diaspora now see the government turn away from a major plan they were rooting for.
By JEREMY SHARON,HERB KEINON
The haredi parties are extremely concerned that the High Court will intervene on the side of those demanding a state-recognized egalitarian section.
MK Rachel Azaria: "We must not lose US Jewry, and this proposal is a threat to this support.”
The pop culture guru stopped at Judaism's holiest site during his trip to Israel for Pride 2017.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Haley arrived at the Kotel on the first day of her visit to Israel. She will later visit other sites in the Old City, including Holocaust museum Yad Vashem.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israel has made it clear that systematic violations of Palestinians’ inalienable rights will continue, Erekat says.
Currently the only pedestrian access down to the Western Wall from the Jewish Quarter and back up to it is via a long set of stairs.
Analysis: Take Jerusalem out of the equation and the only place you can say Trump visited in Israel is Ben-Gurion Airport.
“It appears that a growing number of people in the Israeli public feel that the Western Wall has been ‘stolen’ from them.”
Trump entered the men’s section of the site together with Western Wall administrator Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, while Melania and Ivanka went to the women’s section accompanied by the rabbi’s wife, Yael.
Its location over the pre-1967 lines makes such a visit potentially complicated, because it could be seen as a sign of US acceptance of Israeli sovereignty over the site.
On a podium erected for the journalists, the women were required to stand behind the men. The women finally removed a tarp and stood on chairs so they could see over their male colleagues.
Our history and religion have accorded a special primacy and sanctity to the Temple Mount; nonetheless, there is something special about the Kotel.
By YULI YOEL EDELSTEIN
‘It is painful that my Jewishness and that of others may not be recognized in our homeland’
By NOA AMOUYAL
Naama Kelman, the Jewish state’s first female rabbi, speaks about shifting attitudes toward the Reform movement in Israel.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN
A personal view on a controversial subject.
By JAMIE HALPER
In Jewish tradition, Tisha Be’av has come to be known as the “Black Fast,” in contrast to Yom Kippur, the “White Fast.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Our readers weigh in on this week's news.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
During an official political visit it hardly seems necessary to enforce such strict gender separation. Even at synagogue events such as circumcisions, gender segregation is usually not enforced.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The debacle surrounding the Kotel reflects the degree to which Netanyahu’s ruling party, the Likud, is beholden to the special interest parties of his coalition, especially the Haredim.
Two years ago, activists from Original Women of the Wall, of which I am one, and our attorneys at the Center for Women’s Justice filed suit before the Supreme Court.
By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
“Who is like Your people, Israel, one nation in the Land?”
“Peace” involves respecting fellow Jews, not just reconciling with enemies.
By GIL TROY
We are embroiled in controversy over the Kotel, conversion, conscription and Sabbath desecration.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Let's keep Western Wall "crises" in perspective.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
I disagree with many of my colleagues who have been critical of Israel on a number of political subjects, but I have known very few who do not truly love the land and its people.
By BRUCE ALPERT
It was clear that some of the bride’s still-religious family really had to hold back their judgment as the wedding party danced down the aisle to the music of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell”.
By BRIAN BLUM
Reform Judaism denies a fundamental belief that the Torah is Divine.
The conflict between the ultra-Orthodox, who control Israel’s Chief Rabbinate, and Modern Orthodox, Conservative, Reform and non-denominational Jews is as old as the State of Israel.
By JONATHAN GREENBLATT AND CAROLE NURIEL
Let’s try turning this mess into a leadership opportunity that heals the Jewish People – and prods other Western democracies to heal themselves.
Netanyahu’s decision was purely political.
By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Reform Jewish leaders, Want a prayer space at the Western Wall? Why not start with recognizing it in your prayerbook?
By PINCHAS GOLDSCHMIDT
A moment after we have marked 50 years of Jerusalem unification, it strikes me as important that we remember that there is no unified opinion among us.
By AVI NOVIS DEUTSCH
Why is everyone discussing threats from Jewish philanthropists to halt donations over the Kotel and conversion drama instead of talking about the future of the Jewish state?
"With regard to 'Coalition leaders reach deal to temporarily resolve conversion crisis' (July 2), I do not recognize the chief rabbis or any rabbi as my mentor."
It was a clash of personalities: Hillel communicated with the other; Shammai – like Mati Dan – could not even bear the other’s presence.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Can our government leadership really claim surprise at the way American Jewry is reacting to these decisions? There ought to be a way to deal with these issues in a minimally divisive manner.
By J.J. SUSSMAN
When I first visited the Western Wall for my bar mitzva in 1969, I touched the Wall and even placed a note between its cracks, but was not moved.
By GERSHON BASKIN
In the best of Jewish tradition, the present crisis should be seen as an opportunity for honest dialogue and mutual understanding, not an excuse to deepen the rift.
Zionist Union lawmaker says the Israeli government has made a mistake, but the Jewish People have not.
By YOEL HASSON
Our relationship with the North American wing of the Jewish people is not just an issues of values and peoplehood: it speaks to vital national interests that have now been put at risk.
By ERAN LERMAN
It is no coincidence that indecision and procrastination abound when it comes to issues of religion and state.
We are a hyperbolic people, taking every issue and problem to its most extreme conclusion.
We are the chosen people, but also a people who make choices/
By ANNIKA CHANNA ROTHSTEIN
Jerusalem Day celebrates Israel’s survival. It celebrates restoring the Jewish people’s heart – Jerusalem’s Old City – to the Jewish body – the Land of Israel.
Even hardened Israeli pundits called Ivanka "a member of our People” and applauded her for her quiet moment at the Western Wall.
By LAHAV HARKOV
We asked, and you answered. Here's how JPost readers weighed in on what could have been written on Donald Trump's Western Wall note.