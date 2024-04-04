Children of fallen Israeli heroes celebrate Bnei Mitzvah event at the Kotel

The IDF Widows and Orphans Organization announced on Wednesday that it would host a “Bnei Mitzvah Event at the Kotel for children of fallen heroes,” some of whom have fallen during the ongoing war.

The event took place the following day and was “particularly poignant” since there were 24 bar mitzvah boys and 28 bat mitzvah girls. According to the organization, “this significant occasion marks not only [the kids’] transition into adulthood but also serves as a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of their parents.”

Thursday’s event began at 12:00 at the West Wall with an Aliyah Latorah ceremony, “embracing the profound tradition in the lives of the young participants.” Following the event's first stage, participants were encouraged to dance to music, “celebrating the resilience and hope that define [Jewish] community.”

At 16:00, participants were escorted to a private meeting with President Herzog and IDF Chief of Staff Halevi. A view of the Kotel. (credit: FLICKR)

Who is the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization

The organization’s statement concludes by emphasizing that the “event is a powerful expression of national solidarity, resilience, and hope.” The statement then invites the community and media to join in supporting “these remarkable young individuals as they mark this significant chapter in their lives,” thereby fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility.

The IDF Widows and Orphans Organization began operating in 1991 and has been supporting the families of Israel’s fallen ever since. The organization supports the families via psychological support, community integration, and financial assistance.

According to their statement, the organization “is dedicated to ensuring that the legacy of the fallen is honored and their families are never left to walk their path alone.”

The organization, in cooperation with the International Friends Association and the leadership capabilities of former head of Mossad Yossi Cohen, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the welfare and future of the families of the fallen.