Israeli bill seeks to revive Western Wall compromise after six years

MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) submitted a bill suggesting that the Knesset embrace the Kotel Compromise, after it was frozen and then canceled by the Israeli government 6 years ago. The bill was submitted together with MK Moshe (Kinley) Tur-Paz. This bill is intended to legislate the Kotel Compromise through the Knesset instead of through the government, but doesn't seem to be approved since all of the coalition parties would vote against it.

"Six years ago the outline of the Kotel Compromise was frozen [by the government]," Stern said in a statement. "Since the compromise was canceled, the Western Wall has become a scene of war and discord between the various streams of Judaism."

He shared that his suggested law "will allow maintaining Orthodox prayer arrangements in the central plaza, alongside holding egalitarian prayers in the southern plaza." Stern explained that "Judaism belongs to all of us and we must make sure that no one takes ownership of it and that in our holiest site, religious freedom will be allowed for every Jew."

Tur-Paz added: "The Western Wall belongs to everyone and it must not be a scene of religious conflict. The bill regulates the general extension and the egalitarian prayer plaza and is intended to end the conflict." He concluded that "it is fitting that Netanyahu, who built the outline back in 2016, should work to promote it."

MEMBERS OF Women of the Wall arrive for Rosh Hodesh prayers at the Western Wall, earlier this year. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

The suggested bill seeks to legislate the outline of the historic Western Wall plaza that will allow "freedom of religion," as it is mentioned in the statement, at the Western Wall Plaza, while promoting the establishment of a separate administration for the southern Kotel Plaza, called Ezrat Yisrael.

The bill has been signed and supported by opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), former minister MK Chili Tropper (National Unity Party), former minister MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beitenu), Rabbi MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) and a number of other Knesset members.

What is the history of the Knesset's Kotel Compromise bill?

In January 2016, the Israeli government approved the Kotel Compromise. The compromise aimed to address the concerns of both orthodox and non-orthodox Jewish denominations. According to the plan, the non-Orthodox "mixed" prayer area for men and women was set to be expanded in the southern part of the Western Wall. A significant change was proposed for the access to this "mixed" prayer area.

Unlike the existing situation, it was intended to have access from the main entrance to the Western Wall. Additionally, the plan called for the establishment of a council that would include representatives from the non-Orthodox denominations and the Women of the Wall. This council would be responsible for overseeing the operations of the expanded prayer area.

However, despite the initial approval, the Israeli government backtracked from the plan in June 2017. This decision came as a result of pressure exerted by the ultra-Orthodox haredi parties, leading to a reversal of the previously agreed-upon compromise.

The new bill has a number of interesting suggestions, such as a new role of "the person in charge of the southern prayer plaza," someone who would be parallel to the current Western Wall rabbi, who would be recommended by the Prime Minister and it would be one of his staff members. In addition, they suggest the establishment of a council that would be in charge of the egalitarian plaza, with 13 members, including Chairman of the Jewish Agency who will be the chairman of the council.

In addition, members will be, the secretary of the government; general directors of the following ministries: Jerusalem and Heritage, Diaspora Affairs and Tourism; Director of the Antiquities Authority; the person in charge of the southern extension (a member of the Prime Minister's Office) and six representatives of the public, to be appointed by the Prime Minister, "representing worshipers in the southern prayer plaza," meaning Reform, Conservative and other egalitarian religious leaders, of which at least three are women.