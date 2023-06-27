The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli bill seeks to revive Western Wall compromise after six years

A significant change was proposed for the access to this "mixed" prayer area in the Kotel Compromise.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 18:03

Updated: JUNE 27, 2023 18:08
Torah scrolls being moved from the Western Wall to genizah. (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Torah scrolls being moved from the Western Wall to genizah.
(photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) submitted a bill suggesting that the Knesset embrace the Kotel Compromise, after it was frozen and then canceled by the Israeli government 6 years ago. The bill was submitted together with MK Moshe (Kinley) Tur-Paz. This bill is intended to legislate the Kotel Compromise through the Knesset instead of through the government, but doesn't seem to be approved since all of the coalition parties would vote against it.

"Six years ago the outline of the Kotel Compromise was frozen [by the government]," Stern said in a statement. "Since the compromise was canceled, the Western Wall has become a scene of war and discord between the various streams of Judaism."

He shared that his suggested law "will allow maintaining Orthodox prayer arrangements in the central plaza, alongside holding egalitarian prayers in the southern plaza." Stern explained that "Judaism belongs to all of us and we must make sure that no one takes ownership of it and that in our holiest site, religious freedom will be allowed for every Jew."

Tur-Paz added: "The Western Wall belongs to everyone and it must not be a scene of religious conflict. The bill regulates the general extension and the egalitarian prayer plaza and is intended to end the conflict." He concluded that "it is fitting that Netanyahu, who built the outline back in 2016, should work to promote it."

MEMBERS OF Women of the Wall arrive for Rosh Hodesh prayers at the Western Wall, earlier this year. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90) MEMBERS OF Women of the Wall arrive for Rosh Hodesh prayers at the Western Wall, earlier this year. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

The suggested bill seeks to legislate the outline of the historic Western Wall plaza that will allow "freedom of religion," as it is mentioned in the statement, at the Western Wall Plaza, while promoting the establishment of a separate administration for the southern Kotel Plaza, called Ezrat Yisrael.

The bill has been signed and supported by opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), former minister MK Chili Tropper (National Unity Party), former minister MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beitenu), Rabbi MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) and a number of other Knesset members.

What is the history of the Knesset's Kotel Compromise bill?

In January 2016, the Israeli government approved the Kotel Compromise. The compromise aimed to address the concerns of both orthodox and non-orthodox Jewish denominations. According to the plan, the non-Orthodox "mixed" prayer area for men and women was set to be expanded in the southern part of the Western Wall.  A significant change was proposed for the access to this "mixed" prayer area.

Unlike the existing situation, it was intended to have access from the main entrance to the Western Wall. Additionally, the plan called for the establishment of a council that would include representatives from the non-Orthodox denominations and the Women of the Wall. This council would be responsible for overseeing the operations of the expanded prayer area.  

However, despite the initial approval, the Israeli government backtracked from the plan in June 2017. This decision came as a result of pressure exerted by the ultra-Orthodox haredi parties, leading to a reversal of the previously agreed-upon compromise.

The new bill has a number of interesting suggestions, such as a new role of "the person in charge of the southern prayer plaza," someone who would be parallel to the current Western Wall rabbi, who would be recommended by the Prime Minister and it would be one of his staff members. In addition, they suggest the establishment of a council that would be in charge of the egalitarian plaza, with 13 members, including Chairman of the Jewish Agency who will be the chairman of the council.

In addition, members will be, the secretary of the government; general directors of the following ministries: Jerusalem and Heritage, Diaspora Affairs and Tourism; Director of the Antiquities Authority; the person in charge of the southern extension (a member of the Prime Minister's Office) and six representatives of the public, to be appointed by the Prime Minister, "representing worshipers in the southern prayer plaza," meaning Reform, Conservative and other egalitarian religious leaders, of which at least three are women.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by