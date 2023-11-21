On Tuesday at the Western Wall, a massive Torah scroll dedication and creation will take place in honor of the future of Israel, as well as the many faces impacted by the war.

Two Torah scrolls will be dedicated at the Western Wall for the success of the people of Israel. This includes a dedication in honor of the elevation of the souls of the fallen, the well-being of soldiers, and for the return of the hostages.

The ceremony will take place alongside rabbis, public figures, family members of fallen soldiers, families of hostages, and evacuees from the north and south alike.

When will this event take place?

The event is expected to take place at the Western Wall Plaza at 3:30pm, and is open to the public. Participants are encouraged to spend time during the event writing letters.

Special prayers will also be held in the complex in honor of the swift return of hostages and the health and safety of those suffering and serving the nation.

The Torah scrolls are expected to find their homes in different communities across Israel that were devastated by the war, such as those in the Gaza envelope, settlements in the north, and IDF bases.

The first scroll is expected to be completed at the Western Wall complex and will be dedicated on Wednesday to the Kerem Shalom community on the Gaza border.