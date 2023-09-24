WATCH: Yom Kippur services at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City

In honor of the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, The Jerusalem Post is sharing this livestream of the Western Wall in the Old City to watch the Yom Kippur prayers held at the site.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 10:42
Thousands gather for Slihot prayers at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, early on September 22, 2023, before Yom Kippur. (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Thousands gather for Slihot prayers at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, early on September 22, 2023, before Yom Kippur.
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Yom Kippur prayer services in Jerusalem

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. Also known as the Day of Atonement, this holiday is characterized by its long and iconic prayer services, from the evening's Kol Nidre to the Ne'ila closing service, for which Jews throughout Israel and the Diaspora of varying levels of observance and denomination flock to synagogues.

In honor of this, The Jerusalem Post is sharing this livestream of the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem courtesy of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which will have all the prayer services being held at Judaism's holiest site throughout the 25-hour fast day.

Gmar haatima tova.



