WATCH: Yom Kippur services at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City

Yom Kippur prayer services in Jerusalem

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. Also known as the Day of Atonement, this holiday is characterized by its long and iconic prayer services, from the evening's Kol Nidre to the Ne'ila closing service, for which Jews throughout Israel and the Diaspora of varying levels of observance and denomination flock to synagogues.

In honor of this, The Jerusalem Post is sharing this livestream of the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem courtesy of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which will have all the prayer services being held at Judaism's holiest site throughout the 25-hour fast day.

Gmar haatima tova.