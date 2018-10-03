kurdish controlled syria

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Attacks come just weeks after the Islamic State kidnapped 220 Assyrian Christians from the same area.
By ARIEL COHEN
Israeli expert says media reports of 430 families in region incorrect.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Robert Amos didn’t care whom he fought with, as long as he could combat Islamic State.
By PAUL SÁNCHEZ KEIGHLEY
Avant la présentation en avant-première de Peshmerga en Israël, Bernard-Henri Lévy nous a accordé un entretien exclusif.
By NOEMIE BENCHIMOL
The Russo-Turkish thaw is bad news for Washington, Brussels and Syria’s Kurds.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The PKK, which the US and other Western countries designate as a terrorist organization, is fighting on their side against Islamic State.
The 22-year-old Kurdish fighter, who joined the YPJ in 2014, was "renowned" for her involvement in numerous battles against the notorious Islamic terror group.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Italy, Germany and UK are leaders in training Peshmerga forces to root out Islamic State in Iraq.
By LAURA KELLY
A visitor from Erbil seeks an upgraded relationship with Israel.
By YOSSI MELMAN
In Syria and Iraq the only reliable, pro-Western and militarily effective element on the ground are the Kurds.
By JONATHAN SPYER
The Lebanese people are busy complaining about the disintegration of their society, yet they refuse to take action against the source of this threat.
By MEDIA LINE
The story of the American Jew who joined the Kurds to fight Islamic State, and was then exiled from Israel and Jordan to the terrorist-ridden Sinai.
IsraAID is involved in humanitarian efforts around the world, even in regions that are traditionally less friendly to Israel.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Dr. Sherkoh Abbas says in the vacuum created by the lack of US support for the Kurdish Regional Government,‘the emerging winners are Bashar Assad and Iran,’ not the pro-democracy forces.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
“They can pressure Turkey but they for some reasons are reluctant.”
Washington has angered Ankara by providing arms, training and air support to the Syrian Kurdish forces.
By REUTERS
The Turkish offensive in northwest Syria's Afrin region against the Kurdish YPG militia has opened a new front in the multi-sided Syrian civil war and strained ties with NATO ally Washington.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to crush the Kurdish fighters in Afrin.
Direct military action against territory held by Kurdish militia opens a new front in Syria's civil war and sees Ankara confronting Kurds allied to the United States.
A Reuters cameraman filmed Turkish artillery at the border village of Sugedigi firing shells on Friday morning into the Afrin region in northwest Syria.
President Tayyip Erdogan said last year Turkey would build walls along its border with Iraq and part of the border with Iran similar to the nearly completed one on its longest border, with Syria.
Washington says policy is consistent with anti-Islamic State fight
Syrian Kurdish groups have been the main partner on the ground for a US-led coalition fighting against Islamic State in northern and eastern Syria.
Analysts contend that Syria will gradually enter into a perpetual state of low-intensity conflict, with Assad maintaining his rule over large portions of the country.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Israel is concerned about Iran being emboldened by another victory in Iraq at the same time that a Hamas delegation is in Tehran.
Kurdish fighters and their allies celebrate in Raqqa as the US-led coalition’s allies defeat ISIS and wonder what comes next in eastern Syria.
As US expresses concern, Iraqi forces launch major attack alongside Iranian-backed militias to take city run by Kurdistan Regional Government.
The tensions come more than two weeks after Iraq’s Kurds held an independence referendum.
US-backed forces are making the final push to liberate the jihadist group's central base of operations.
By OWEN HOLDAWAY/THE MEDIA LINE
Despite longstanding ties between the Kurds and Israel, support for Kurdistan independence is more than likely a geo-political one, with Israel looking to get a foothold in the region.
By BOB MASON/FXEMPIRE
A US-based Christian aid group teaches Peshmerga fighters how to save their lives and those of their comrades.
Where were the international monitors and observers, the former US Presidents and senators?
The Kurds have played a major role in the eight-month-old US-backed campaign to defeat hardline Sunni insurgents.
By GIL HOFFMAN
MK Svetlova: We have to seek closer cooperation with our Kurdish friends
Joanna Palani joined Kurdish forces in the front lines against ISIS, worked with a group to free children and women held by ISIS as sex-slaves, and trained young Kurdish girls to be soldiers.
Regional gov’t hosts event for second year recalling Iraq’s discrimination against Jews in 1940s.
The bomb, planted by militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), was detonated near the district governor's office, the security sources said.
As massive offensive reaches its fifth day, Kurds liberate more land from ISIS but face stiff resistance.
There was no immediate comment from the YPG militia, but forces aligned with the Kurdish group had said on Saturday that no Kurdish militia had been in areas being targeted by Turkish troops.
Dr. Kamal Sido told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday that Kurdish forces are winning the battle against Sunni Islamist groups, though the humanitarian situation remains dire.
NGO accuses world leaders of not doing enough.
By KATHERINE KEENAN
“We had Jews in this region, in our communities and we say ‘blood is blood’ and it is something you cannot abandon."
It was Erdogan who ended the peace talks with the Kurds, declared war on the PKK, and joined the coalition against ISIS. Now he finds himself in an all-out war across three fronts.
From the security offices of Kirkuk to the front lines against Islamic State and the devastation left behind at Shingal, Peshmerga fighters remain stalwart in their battle against terrorist elements.
Relations between Ankara and Moscow are already at their worst in recent memory after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane over Syria last month.
Ordnance and explosives must be cleared so that Yazidi refugees may return.
For 16 months, Hussein Yazdanpana has been fighting with his Kurdish Peshmerga unit.
The view among Turkey's Kurds was that Erdogan had engineered a new conflict with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to win over Turkish nationalist voters.
We join hands with the Jewish people in rising up and declaring “Never Again!” to genocide. It is this common experience that makes us uniquely connected with the Jewish people.
By SHERZAD OMER MAMSANI
Rosenberg, 31, who made international news late last year when she traveled to Kurdistan denies CYCI claim that she is part of the group.
By BEN HARTMAN
"This isn't just their fight, it's the world's fight," says Gill Rosenberg who returned to Israel after nine months of fighting for the Kurds in Syria and Iraq.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Reuters photographer Asmaa Waguih spent time with the women who have taken up arms.
Ship-tracking data this week showed the tanker sailing fully-laden towards the Israeli port of Ashkelon before its satellite transponder was turned off on Feb 22.
Israeli officials had previously stopped short of making such explicit calls, citing concern that such groups would face added hostility by being publicly associated with Israel.
As the war on Islamic State reaches Turkey’s border, its victims include Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s vision of a Turkish-led Sunni world.
Washington based Turkish expert to ‘Post’: “Though Turkey's conservative AKP government would rather have KRG dominate among the Syrian Kurds, it may be a tall order for Ankara's Kurdish policy."
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS
Pentagon says, despite video, vast majority of military supplies air dropped near the Syrian city of Kobani reached the Kurdish fighters they were intended to help.
In the first such air drop of its kind since the beginning of its operation against Islamic State in Syrian territory, US C-130 aircraft dropped the aid without any fighter escort.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Turkey passed a mandate for cross-border military operations in Syria and Iraq but has so far refused to join the military coalition against Islamic State.
The imminent fate of the Kobani enclave offers an object lesson in the limited efficacy of courage and commitment.
Kurdish official: "We believe it's because of their creed: convert or be killed."
Arif Bawecani: I would like to thank the whole nation of Israel for supporting Kurdish rights.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Turkey has in the past been cool to efforts for greater autonomy for Iraqi Kurdistan for fear of stirring up separatist feelings among its own Kurds.
Israel must prepare for ISIS infiltration into Jordan by building security barrier from Eilat to Golan Heights, says PM.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Kurds are more than just great fighters; they desire peace and yearn for democracy in a stable, secure region with neighbors who share the same values.
By DILIMAN ABDULKADER
I would like to believe that the United States can once again assume the mantle of the moral leader of the world.
By SARAH N. STERN
As a result, the Kurds lost the ability to sell Kirkuk oil.
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
The Kurdistan Regional Government gained relative independence in 1991, in the wake of the First Gulf War.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Kurds have been hoping to hold the referendum for independence since 2013.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The last thing Kurdistan wants is a situation where it holds its referendum and then the result is ignored or eroded by the hostility of its neighbors or the tepid response of its allies.
By IRFAN AZEEZ AZEEZ
It is time for the international community to catch up with the Kurds and work with them to establish their own political institutions.
By DONALD ELLIS
A unilateral decision by the Kurds to take control of Kirkuk could lead to conflict. The area is home to rich oil reserves.
If Kurds find a way to be a key US ally against Iran, the situation might change radically.
By FUAD SHAHBAZOV
Those who oppose Assad are described as “ISIS [Islamic State] and Al-Qaida...terrorist groups supported by the US government, Israel, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.”
There are many reasons Israel should foster ties and cooperation with the Kurds, including support of an independent Kurdish state in Northern Iraq.
By BAKIR LASHKARI
The Kurdish commitment to gender equality is yet another reason that Kurdish statehood merits Western support. There is no gender discrimination in the Kurdish army.
By NOAH BECK
If more people started supporting the YPG, pitching in in whatever way they can, the war against ISIS could be won, at least in Rojava, within the next year or two.
By JONATHAN BOTAN
Overall, KRG has limited options for internally improving the economy.
By GLENN FIELD
UN peacekeepers in the Golan, a few of whom I met and chatted with, look like they are holidaying while in Israeli territory. Their unfortunate comrades over in Syria were kidnapped by jihadis.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
In addition to the current internal disputes, the Kurdistan region as part of Iraq is located in the bottom percentile of Worldwide Governance Indicators.
By BAYAD JAMAL ALI
These people have a right to self-determination after defending both their identity and indirectly upholding our safety.
By INDREK TARAND
Taj Kordsh, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces which is allied to the PYD, told Al-Jazeera that the Kurds were angered they had been excluded from Syrian peace talks in Geneva.
Amnesty International released a controversial report charging the Peshmerga forces of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) with “preventing [Arabs] from returning to their homes.”
By VICTORIA FONTAN
There has been constant massacre and ethnic cleansing of the Kurdish population in southeastern Turkey, which should actually be called Kurdistan.
By UZAY BULUT
US must cede operational control to trusted local experts who can vet so-called “rebels” to ensure support is given only to those that seek freedom, peace and democracy.
By ROBERT SKLAROFF AND SHERKOH ABBAS
There is a famous quote from Malcolm X: “If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”
By JAN EZIDKHALO
A communist Kurdish state, under the ostensible authority of the PKK and formed with the support of the US, will find a gateway to the entire Middle East.
By ADNAN OKTAR
In present-day Kurdistan, the Jewish heritage and its stories are almost forgotten.
By JUDIT NEURINK
Accusations of “purging Arabs” would only negatively affect their role in the war on IS – something we don’t want to see.
By SIRWAN KAJJO
The fourth of May is a day of mourning for the Kurdish people.
Let it be the century for stronger Kurdish and Jewish bonds, and they should be genuine and unbreakable.
By BENJAMIN KWESKIN
Whatever the US accomplished after about a decade of war in Iraq has deteriorated to a situation that may become unprecedented in its instability and threat to Western interests.
Nations intone “Never again,” but we are watching a human catastrophe happen as Western powers fail to employ their massive resources.
By JPost Editorial
The PM came close to getting it right on Sunday when he said that Israel supports the creation of an independent Kurdish state in northern Iraq.
By DANIEL GORDIS