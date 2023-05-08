The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers' meeting looms ahead of elections

The discontent in Turkey over the nearly 4 million Syrian refugees has been a source of domestic pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

By KRISTINA JOVANOVSKI/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: MAY 8, 2023 05:38
TURKEY’S PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to journalists at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, earlier this month. (photo credit: G20 Media Center/Reuters)
TURKEY’S PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to journalists at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, earlier this month.
(photo credit: G20 Media Center/Reuters)

Turkey’s foreign minister will meet with his Syrian counterpart this week in a continued effort to thaw relations, as Ankara seeks to return refugees to Syria and continue their fight against Kurdish fighters near the Turkish-Syrian border.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

The discontent in Turkey over the nearly 4 million Syrian refugees has been a source of domestic pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as well as a recurring issue in the campaigns for tightly contested presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated last Wednesday that he would meet with his Syrian, Russian, and Iranian counterparts on May 10 in Moscow. He added that they may discuss a potential leaders’ summit, raising the possibility that Erdoğan would meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Ömer Özkizilcik, a foreign policy and security analyst based in Ankara, believes such a meeting is unlikely before the rapidly approaching Turkish elections.

“According to the polls, an Erdoğan-Assad summit will become even less likely as Erdoğan would have won the elections and would not have the domestic political motivation for meeting Assad,” he wrote in a message to The Media Line.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announces elections for May 14, 2023. (credit: (Presidential Press Office/Handout) REUTERS) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announces elections for May 14, 2023. (credit: (Presidential Press Office/Handout) REUTERS)

At odds over Syria policy 

While Erdoğan has strengthened ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin for years, the two have been at odds over policy in Syria, where they have supported opposing forces. Erdoğan has backed Syrian rebels fighting against Assad, while Putin is the main backer of the Syrian president and has stood in the way of Erdoğan’s ambitions in Syria.

Last year, Erdoğan repeatedly said Turkey would launch another offensive into Syria against Kurdish fighters threatening Turkey from across the Syrian border. According to a report by Reuters, an unnamed senior Turkish official stated that Turkey would focus on targets in Syria after finishing a military operation against Kurdish forces in Iraq. However, after the Kremlin voiced its opposition to such an offensive, Turkey never went through with it.

In late April, the defense ministers and heads of intelligence of the four countries—Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey—met in Moscow.

“With our efforts, we are providing as positive and stable an environment in Syria as possible. By improving conditions there, we will ensure that the Syrian brothers and sisters we are hosting in our country can return to their homeland voluntarily in a safe and respectful manner,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said during the summit.

Capitalizing on tensions in the Turkish population

Turkish opposition parties have attempted to capitalize politically on the tensions between refugees and the Turkish population, arguing that Syrians are threatening Turkish people’s way of life. The presidential candidate from the main opposition alliance emphasized that one of his top goals would be to return Syrians home and has supported talks with Assad to this end for many years.

However, Özkizilcik argued that while the issue of refugees is still present in politics, it has decreased in importance.

“We can say that the ruling party succeeded in taking the refugee card away from the opposition by engaging with the Assad regime,” he wrote.

Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu said the aim of next week’s meeting would be to reinforce stability and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity. The Turkish government has said it wants to set up a “safe zone” in northern Syria where it believes refugees could safely return to.

Syria has said it can only restore relations with Turkey if it withdraws its troops from Syria. Ankara has troops stationed in northern Syria and has launched several offensives into the country to combat US-backed Kurdish fighters that it believes are connected to a Kurdish militia in Turkey.

However, the removal of Turkish soldiers from the northern Idlib region would increase the likelihood of an advance by Assad’s forces into this opposition-held area, causing civilians to flee to Turkey and creating a major refugee crisis on Turkey’s border.

Former Turkish diplomat Imdat Oner told The Media Line that Erdoğan’s government wants to reach an agreement with the other countries on how to eliminate the presence of Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, as well as find a way to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees.

“That’s why now the Turkish government wants to use this before the elections,” Oner said. “However, the Assad regime knows this will help Erdoğan before the elections, so they don’t want to give this opportunity that Erdoğan could use in domestic politics.”



Tags Turkey kurds Erdogan Erdogan Turkey kurdish controlled syria Turkey and Russia conflict Syria and Turkey The Media Line
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by