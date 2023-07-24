The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkey reaches out to Syria as Damascus courts Amman - analysis

Turkey wants to normalize ties with Syria, but in order to do this it needs to see Damascus cater to some of Ankara’s demands.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 24, 2023 13:45

Updated: JULY 24, 2023 14:09
A TURKISH soldier waves a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria, in January 2018 (photo credit: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)
A TURKISH soldier waves a flag on Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria, in January 2018
(photo credit: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

Turkey would like to have better ties with the Syrian regime, but it wants Damascus to make changes to how it deals with Kurdish far-left groups which Ankara considers “terrorists.” Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that it is “imperative to get some concrete results” in the fight against terrorism, Turkey’s state-run TRT said on Monday. 

Turkey claims that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are “terrorists” linked to the “PKK/YPG/PYD.” This acronym word salad is often used by Ankara as a catch-all for what it claims are “terrorists” which includes women rights activists, civilians in sports clubs, and others in Syria.

Turkey has sought for years to get Syrian rebels it backs in Syria to fight these Kurdish groups and remove Kurds from border areas like Afrin, and replace them with groups that Ankara backs.

Today Ankara’s policy is to try to get several million Syrian refugees in Turkey to go back to Syria. To achieve that it needs better ties with Damascus. Recently Russia, which backs the Syrian regime, got the UN to close a border crossing from Turkey to northwest Syria, further isolating the areas of Idlib and Afrin, which Turkey occupies.  

This complex situation means that Turkey may want to normalize ties with Syria, but that in order to do this it needs to see Damascus cater to some of Ankara’s demands. In the long term Turkey wants to work with Russia and Iran, as well as Damascus to get the US to leave Syria.  

Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. troops are seen during a patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, Syria November 4, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/RODI SAID)Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. troops are seen during a patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, Syria November 4, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/RODI SAID)

Kurdish conflict

“We continue our engagement process with the regime in a quadrilateral format without preconditions and in good faith. The Syrian regime should act in the same manner for this process to produce an outcome,” Altun said. Turkey says it backs the “territorial unity and integrity of Syria.”

Ankara also wants to “create necessary conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees and revitalizing the political process – which the regime has obstructed – continue to be among Ankara’s main priorities in Syria.” 

Turkey is also seeking to improve ties with Armenia, Israel, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.“Today, again, we are in search of further strengthening our friendships and finding solutions to conflicting issues,” he said.

“We witness that our trade volume with the Gulf region has grown more than 12 times in the past 20 years, reaching the level of $22 billion,” he said, according to TRT.  

Meanwhile, Damascus is working with Amman to combat drug smuggling. Al-Arabiya reported that “a new forum to combat drug smuggling from war-ravaged Syria through Jordan to the Gulf states held its first meeting in Amman on Sunday,” the Jordanian foreign ministry said.

Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus recently to focus on the illegal captagon trade that occurs in Syria. This trade fuels militias that can create instability on the border of Syria and Jordan. Iran is likely behind some of this trade.

Syria pretends that it is not behind the drug trade, but its Iran-backed militia allies in southern Syria are behind the drug trade. As such the Syrian regime plays both sides, it works with Jordan and enables the drug trade. It needs money and drugs bring in billions of dollars, reports have said.  

Now Damascus may be courting Jordan and taking this issue seriously. The report says that “the Syrian delegation was headed by Defense Minister General Ali Mahmud Abbas and General Intelligence Director, Major General Husam Louka. Jordan’s was led by the chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, and General Intelligence director, Major General Ahmed Husni,” the Jordanian ministry said.

The talks focused on those who carry out the smuggling and the escalating danger to the entire region. This also can affect Israel because the Golan border is near the area in Syria where drug gangs fuel instability.  

The twin stories, of Turkey talking up ties with Syria; and Syria working on ties with Jordan show how Syria is now re-entering its traditional role in the region as a bridge between Turkey and the Arab states of the Middle East.

The Assad regime once was more important in the region, as a Ba’athist Arab nationalist regime it positioned itself for regional leadership and worked closely with Moscow and Europe. It also played a key role in Lebanon in empowering Hamas and working as a corridor for Iran’s influence. Thus Syria was a bridge for Turkey, a NATO member, to the Gulf; and also fueled Iran’s goals.  

In the old days when Saddam was in charge in Iraq, Baghdad served as a check on Iran’s role. Saddam even had influence in Syria, especially in the Euphrates River valley area among Sunni tribes there. Turkey’s war against Kurdish groups, particularly the PKK, also influenced Syria as the regime in Damascus both denied Kurds rights and hosted Kurdish dissidents.

On the other hand, Turkey wrung concessions from Syria, such as the 1998 Adana agreement whereby Syria was supposed to expel the PKK and would let Turkey even chase Kurdish suspects into Syria.

Turkey now occupies part of northern Syria and Ankara will want to have permanent influence there if it leaves. Syria meanwhile wants to improve ties with the Arab states, positioning itself as a broker of deals today, rather than a site of civil war.  



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
3

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by