maale adumim

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Failure to move the bill forward at this moment would mean that no movement on the matter could take place until the Knesset is back in session on May 8.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
PM Netanyahu and President Trump are expected to meet in the coming weeks, though no date has yet been announced.
By HERB KEINON
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked speaks in the midst of a fierce debate with regard to the possibility that Israel might advance or even pass legislation to annex Ma'aleh Adumim.
“Citizens of Israel have paid in no end of victims, and no end of denunciations for this messianic policy of a Palestinian state,” said Bennett.
By JEREMY SHARON
Demonstrators rally outside Knesset demanding annexation of the West Bank's third-largest settlement.
Homes should be built to allow for thousands of new residents to live in all parts of the city, Galant says.
The threat of annexation, is the kind of playing card any Israeli leader would need to hold close to his chest and use only when most needed to counter dangerous unilateral moves from the other side.
Israeli security forces arrested Saadi Ali Abu Hammad on Sunday for the vicious attack on Tzika Cohen, who is fighting for his life.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
US: Such construction on West Bank zone incompatible with peace
Suspect seriously injured in attack, evacuated to hospital in Jerusalem.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Police are currently investigating the strong possibility that suspect may have stolen the car and attempted to run the checkpoint in order to evade arrest.
By BEN HARTMAN
Soldiers at the scene fired shots at the vehicle and apprehended the driver.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Big Mac in Israel is 6.9% more expensive than US price, meaning that – in the flurry-filled world of Big Mac economics – the Shekel is about 6.9% too strong.
By NIV ELIS
Last month, I noted that the pace of global and local events had become frenetic but, instead of slowing down into the traditional summer doldrums, it has actually intensified.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
The recording was from 1983 and was discovered by historian William Doyle and published Saturday by the New York Post.
By JORDYN SCHWERSKY
In all three cases, the councils placed modular homes on state land in what they hope will become neighborhoods of the three settlements.
Some 30 to 40 settlers pitch tents on a hilltop in the E1 area of the West Bank settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim.
Ma’aleh Adumim mayor calls on Netanyahu to authorize building in controversial area.
Selon Regavim, plus de 400 structures illégales ont été construites en Judée-Samarie entre 2012 et 2014. L’Europe parle d’aide humanitaire, l’ONG de stratégie diplomatique…
By HERB KEINON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israel has always held that Ma’aleh Adumim and E1 will be part of its permanent borders in any final-status agreement with the Palestinians.
Natan Sharansky, the current chairman of the Jewish Agency, intends to leave his post immediately following a June meeting in Jerusalem.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The "Greater Jerusalem" legislation would put some Jewish settlements in the West Bank under the jurisdiction of Jerusalem's municipality.
By REUTERS
It is estimated that upwards of 125,000 Israelis live in the settlements just outside of Jerusalem.
Benny Kashriel, the mayor of the West Bank city of Ma’aleh Adumim took the president's visit to greet children on first day of school as sign of support for sovereignty.
"It would have a strong detrimental impact on our relations," Mark Gallagher, the Charge D'Affaires for the EU embassy in Israel, cautioned on Tuesday.
The ministerial debate regarding the possible and controversial annexation of the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim.
A source in the campaign said it was on the agenda for this Sunday’s Ministerial Legislative Committee and they believed it would come for a vote.
Not forgetting the need to connect with the younger generation, Bennett made a point of stopping to say hello to a group of schoolchildren from Modi’in while they were touring in the galleries.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ma’aleh Adumim has a population of close to 38,000 and is the third-largest West Bank settlement.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,JEREMY SHARON,HERB KEINON
"Obama's policy of not one brick is gone," Ma'aleh Adumim mayor Kashriel said regarding the annexation bill, which includes E1.
Liberman has spoken in favor of annexation but is urging restraint.
With a population of 37,525, Ma’aleh Adumim is the 3rd largest West Bank settlement and is considered to be a bloc; the Palestinians hold that it's an indispensable part of their future state.
Huckabee, a frequent visitor to Israel, arrived on Monday and will leave on Thursday as part of a delegation representing the Jewish Chamber of Commerce in the US.
Authorities are still conducting an inquiry into the start of the fires, which have wrecked havoc across Israel over the past week, with an initial investigation indicating arson as the main cause.
Settler advertisements call for continuing the path of Peres, who helped found Ma'ale Adumim and was quoted saying that developing it was essential to guarantee the defense of Jerusalem
Ma’aleh Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel is not the first settler leader to reach out to Trump.
The wine was placed in the basket by a third party vendor from whom the Embassy purchased the already wrapped baskets, a US source told The Jerusalem Post.
Natan Sharanksy has yet to reveal whether or not he intends to step down.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Edelstein: Hesitation only delays peace; we will reverse the trend on annexation.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Right-wing MKs draft bill to apply sovereignty in West Bank city the day after PM expresses support for Saudi peace plan; Gush Etzion calls to be included in annexation effort.
According to police, the couple was "normative."
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Liberman slams Netanyahu’s recent Leftward shift, saying that “unlike others” his MKs came to Ma’ale Adumim after the election and not only before.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The city has really grown, and there are now wonderful museums, restaurants, attractions and even a man-made lake where visitors can ride around in pedal boats, and then hang out at a chic café
By MEITAL SHARABI
Jacob Richman is pulling the strings behind some of the most important information websites for English speakers in Israel.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
A more dangerous trade has developed in Ma'aleh Adumim's neighboring Arab villages over the past 12 years: burning trash to extract metal for resale.
By MIRIAM KRESH
European diplomats say the three buildings that were destroyed were "partially funded" by the EU.
Jerusalem Post readers have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
A positive aspect is that the areas of the enclaves can be expected to be limited compared to the extensive areas of the settlement blocs discussed until now.
By GIDEON BIGER
I have called upon the prime minister to remove the bill from the agenda of the ministerial committee for legislation, considering its purely declarative nature and that it lacks any substance.
By AMIR PERETZ
"Locking the door, I always thought, was just a given."
47 years ago this week, Judea and Samaria were liberated from foreign occupation; Now let’s finally absorb them into Israel where they so belong.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Yellow-and-blue gets late tally to top slumping Mac Haifa, move 11 points clear; Beitar blanks Ashdod.
By ALLON SINAI