The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Four wounded in Ma'aleh Adumim shooting attack, terrorist killed

The suspected terrorist was shot dead, with footage from the scene showing the suspect laying unresponsive on the ground.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 1, 2023 15:49

Updated: AUGUST 1, 2023 16:30
Border Police forces at the scene of a terror shooting in Ma'aleh Adumim on August 1, 2023 (photo credit: BORDER POLICE)
Border Police forces at the scene of a terror shooting in Ma'aleh Adumim on August 1, 2023
(photo credit: BORDER POLICE)

One person was seriously wounded and three others were moderately wounded in a terror shooting attack near a shopping mall in Ma'aleh Adumim in the West Bank on Tuesday afternoon, according to Magen David Adom.

The suspected terrorist was shot by an off-duty Border Police officer, with footage from the scene showing the suspect laying unresponsive on the ground. The terrorist reportedly used a handgun in the attack and was carrying a backpack containing extra ammunition.

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Border Police commander Brick Yitzhak were headed to the scene after the attack was reported. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was receiving updates on the situation at the IDF's Central Command base as he was visiting the base with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi when the attack occurred.

Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanou responded to the attack stating "The strikes of the revolutionaries and resistance fighters will not stop in defense of our land and sanctities and to thwart the settler government's plan to build the alleged Temple on the ruins of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Border Police forces at the scene of a terror shooting in Ma'aleh Adumim on August 1, 2023 (credit: BORDER POLICE) Border Police forces at the scene of a terror shooting in Ma'aleh Adumim on August 1, 2023 (credit: BORDER POLICE)

Latest attack in ongoing wave of terrorist attacks

The shooting is the first attack reported since a stabbing attack in which a man was seriously wounded in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem a little over a week ago.

Additionally, about two weeks ago, the shooting attack in which three Israelis were wounded near the Tekoa junction in the southern West Bank about two weeks ago.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by