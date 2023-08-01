Four wounded in Ma'aleh Adumim shooting attack, terrorist killed

One person was seriously wounded and three others were moderately wounded in a terror shooting attack near a shopping mall in Ma'aleh Adumim in the West Bank on Tuesday afternoon, according to Magen David Adom.

The suspected terrorist was shot by an off-duty Border Police officer, with footage from the scene showing the suspect laying unresponsive on the ground. The terrorist reportedly used a handgun in the attack and was carrying a backpack containing extra ammunition.

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Border Police commander Brick Yitzhak were headed to the scene after the attack was reported. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was receiving updates on the situation at the IDF's Central Command base as he was visiting the base with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi when the attack occurred.

Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanou responded to the attack stating "The strikes of the revolutionaries and resistance fighters will not stop in defense of our land and sanctities and to thwart the settler government's plan to build the alleged Temple on the ruins of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Border Police forces at the scene of a terror shooting in Ma'aleh Adumim on August 1, 2023 (credit: BORDER POLICE)

Latest attack in ongoing wave of terrorist attacks

The shooting is the first attack reported since a stabbing attack in which a man was seriously wounded in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem a little over a week ago.

Additionally, about two weeks ago, the shooting attack in which three Israelis were wounded near the Tekoa junction in the southern West Bank about two weeks ago.

This is a developing story.