The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ma'aleh Adumim building hearing canceled as US presses Israel on settlements

Blinken recently spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reminded him of the importance of refraining from unilateral measures.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 21:16
An aeriel view of the Israeli city of Ma'ale Adumim, in the West Bank, taken April 2023 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An aeriel view of the Israeli city of Ma'ale Adumim, in the West Bank, taken April 2023
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Civil Administration canceled a scheduled hearing slated for Monday on a controversial plan – known as E1 – to construct 3,412 settler homes in an unbuilt area of the West Bank Ma’aleh Adumim settlement.

The move came just four days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reminded him of the importance of refraining from unilateral measures that could inflame tensions with the Palestinians.

Israel first advanced the plan when former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was in office, but it has moved forward slowly due to strong objections from the United States and the international community which believe that the project would harm the viability of a future Palestinian state.

The Right has advocated for the plan for a while

The Right has long advocated for the plan which it views as important for the future development of Ma’aleh Adumim and vital to ensuring Israel’s hold on a united Jerusalem.

The plan is nearing the end of a protracted bureaucratic process and is in the midst of a hearing process on objections to the plan after which it can return for final approval to the Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria.

US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken listens to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make a statement about Iran during a joint press conference in January. (credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/Reuters) US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken listens to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make a statement about Iran during a joint press conference in January. (credit: Ronaldo Schemidt/Reuters)

The objections hearing by a Civil Administration subcommittee was first suspended in 2021 and then again in 2022 under direct pressure from the United States.

The right-wing NGO Regavim said it had sent a letter last week to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and key political figures urging them to prevent any further delays of the project.

“There is no dispute that the area east of Greater Jerusalem is a strategic area for the State of Israel. It ensures territorial continuity from the Dead Sea and the Jordan Valley to Jerusalem and it connects the Ma’aleh Adumim area to the capital of Israel,” Regavim said.

“There is no dispute that the area east of Greater Jerusalem is a strategic area for the State of Israel."

Regavim

The left-wing group Peace Now said last week that “advancement of construction in E1 is another step in the current Israeli government’s actions, which since its establishment, has been establishing new settlements, returning settlers to the northern West Bank, and now working to create conditions for the annexation of the West Bank.”

The Ma’aleh Adumim municipality could not be reached for comment.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Settlements West Bank maale adumim Antony Blinken
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
2

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
3

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by