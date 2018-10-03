maccabi haifa news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
An own-goal and unenforced errors sink the Greens in the second match between the city rivals.
By ALLON SINAI
Jeff Adrien had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Herzliya, with Shawn Dawson also scoring 18 points.
Two-goal first-leg victory in Kfar Saba puts Beitar in control • Haifa derby ends in stalemate
Hapoel Haifa is enjoying its best season since winning an historic championship in 1998/99, currently sitting in fourth place in the standings.
Jerusalem is looking to put some pressure on the reigning champion Hapoel Beersheba.
Tel Aviv couldn’t have wished for a better start to Monday’s match.
Greens and Reds play to 1-1 draw after extra time, with Northerners advancing on penalties.
Jerusalem, which is tied with Hapoel Holon, pulled ahead in the closing minutes after a tight encounter.
In a cruel twist of fate, that is the same knee in which he tore his ACL.
Anthony Nawkaeme secured the three points in the 89th minute, scoring in his return to the lineup.
Before playing Hapoel, Maccabi hosts Malaga in Euroleague action on Thursday, aiming to make it three wins in a week after defeating defending European champion Fenerbahce last Thursday.
It was just two weeks ago that Maccabi coach Jordi Cruyff had to deal with increasing calls for his head from yellow-and- blue fans after the team had registered its third straight.
The Greens have won just one of their past seven games.
But Haifa’s problems obviously go far beyond Guy Luzon.
Beersheba moved two points clear of Hapoel Haifa, with Beitar Jerusalem another point further back.
Maccabi Haifa, which has triumphed in only one of its past seven games, ends the first round of action with only 16 points, its worst return at this stage of the season since the 1987/88 campaign.
Greens get point on the road in Buzaglo’s return
Despite a hefty investment, Haifa has fallen well short of expectations over recent seasons.
Haifa’s five defeats have come by an average 17.8 points per game, with the Greens the league’s worst offensive and defensive team.
Greens bring in Dutchman as new technical director • Coach Luzon to keep his job for the time being.
Holon is hoping to finally kick-start its FIBA Champions League campaign on Tuesday.
Haifa looked to be heading to another defeat when Golan Got gave Ness Ziona the lead with 1.2 seconds to play in regulation.
The greens from the north need a shakeup after a string of poor results.
Yellow-and-blue beats Bnei Yehuda 2-0 • K8, Sakhnin play to scoreless draw • Beitar primed for Netanya
There will be three more matches played on Sunday, which many players, including Maccabi captain Sheran Yeini, are unhappy about as it leaves them with little time to recover after fasting on Yom Kip
It seemed set to drop two more points against a battling Ashkelon, which maintained a goalless deadlock for over 90 minutes.
Greens eliminate top seed • Rishon can’t finish off No. 2 • Jerusalem visits Nahariya with season on the line
Greens close on surprise Final Four berth after beating No. 1 seed on the road; Mac TA can clinch progress tonight
Greens crush No. 1 seed by 31 points to tie best-of-five contest at 1-1; Mac TA, Eilat target 2-0 leads
Jerusalem finishes in third thanks to 2-0 win over Mac TA; Beersheba caps historic campaign with another victory
Millions of shekels, a chance to qualify for European competition and plenty of pride were on the line for Haifa.
Haifa is part of a three-way battle for the final two tickets to the top-six championships playoffs
Southerners extend Premier League lead to 10 points • Bankrupt Hapoel Tel Aviv given 9-point deduction.
Dutchman Rene Meulensteen served as first-team coach at United for five years between 2008 and 2013, previously working with the club’s youth department and reserve side.
Maccabi defeats Hapoel in back-and-forth Haifa showdown to move up to fourth place.
Koretzki’s last-place club brings in eight new players, visits red-hot leader Beersheba.
Disgruntled Israel international allowed to leave yellow-and-blue for free after disappointing year.
Two Israeli powerhouses were unlucky to already be paired in the draw for the round of 32, the first in which Premier League teams participate.
Haifa remained in last place in the table, without a goal or a win from its first five matches.
Gutman unveils roster for Israel’s upcoming crucial Euro 2016 qualifiers against Andorra and Wales
Team opened Premier League campaign with a shock home defeat to Bnei Yehuda last weekend.
Reigning champion beats Sakhnin 3-2 thanks to superstar’s brace; Maccabi Haifa collapses.
Yellow-and-blue’s dream of reaching group stage almost over following 2-1 home defeat
Beitar Jerusalem owner Eli Tabib was sentenced to six months of community service after being convicted last June of assaulting a minor and of disruption of justice.
Matters keep going from bad to worse for Greens; Beersheba remains in touch at the top with Acre win
Haifa is breaking every Israeli soccer attendance record this season after moving into its new 30,000-seat stadium last summer.
Ra’anana claimed its second straight win after beating Hapoel Beersheba last week, and climbed up to seventh place.
Itzhaki’s brace powers yellow-and-blue at Beitar TA/Ramle; Greens squeeze by Hap Ramat Hasharon.
Stanojevic resigns a day after Greens suffer 8th defeat, ending dejecting four-month tenure; Maccabi Tel Aviv up to first place.
Hapoel Haifa faces Maccabi Tel Aviv in Petah Tikva, while Ashdod plays Maccabi Haifa in Netanya in the first semi of the day.
Maccabi Haifa rediscovered its winning ways with a sweet 4-0 victory over Hapoel Haifa in the derby at Sammy Ofer Stadium.
It seems as if Haifa has tried everything, especially ahead of the current campaign.
Pressure is beginning to build at the club, with its start to the 2014/15 season looking more and more like those of recent years.
After far too many years in the dilapidated Kiryat Eliezer Stadium, Haifa fans finally got to see their team play at Sammy Ofer and it was everything they had imagined.
Will Maccabi Haifa owner Jacob Shachar’s massive investment in next season’s line-up pay off?
This season has brought Maccabi Haifa to its knees.
After playing for the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, Benayoun decided it was time to come home.
Maccabi Haifa to continue training camp in Austria as planned despite mass brawl with pro-Palestinian protesters that marred Wednesday’s pre-season friendly match.
Rami Hadar, 47, returns to Haifa as head coach after guiding Hapoel Afula to the second division finals.
Yellow-and-blue edges Eilat in overtime to secure 3-1 semis win; Haifa humbles Jerusalem by 22 points.
Greens beat Ironi Ness Ziona 68-67 in overtime in a decisive Game 5 at Romema Arena to clinch a 3-2 series win in the quarterfinals.
Their biggest concern should surely be that this is only the beginning. The beginning of a period of potentially unrivaled dominance in Israeli soccer.
Late surge secures yellow-and-blue win in Game 1 of quarterfinals, while Haifa overcomes Ness Ziona.
Edin Cocalic headed Haifa into the lead in the 19th minute, but a Roei Kehat brace (23, 37) put Kiryat Shmona in control by halftime and Mindaugas Panka’s clinical finish secured the points 10 minutes into the second half.
Mac TA easily beats Haifa at Nokia to end BSL regular season ahead of Jerusalem with 22-6.
Yellow-and-blue takes pole position for top seed in BSL as Hickman leads shorthanded squad on the road
After a quiet first half, the match burst into life following Zahavi’s unstoppable free-kick from the edge of the box in the 61st minute.
Reds lose ground on yellow-and-blue in title race with 27-point humbling, Greens creeping closer; Tel Aviv derby.
Mac TA beats Beitar 1-0 to reclaim four-point lead over Beersheba at the summit of the standings.
Bnei Yehuda moved into the lead after less than three minutes thanks to Oz Raly’s spectacular free-kick from 20 meters out.
Haifa moved tied on points with third-place Ironi Kiryat Shmona and four points ahead of Hapoel.
Mac TA beats Southerners in State Cup final repeat to close back within a game of Hapoel Jerusalem.
Jerusalem visits Kiev on Wednesday, knowing a win will book a place in the knockout rounds of the competition with two Last 32 games to spare.