Maccabi Haifa, Maccabi TA advance in State Cup

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Israel State Cup games took center stage over the weekend as many of the top league teams were in action, and some of them were even knocked out of the competition by a number of the lower division clubs in round-of-32 action.Maccabi Haifa defeated Hapoel Kfar Saba 6-3 in extra time as both new recruit Tomer Hemed and Anna Khalaili each scored braces in the win.Gadi Kinda, who just signed with Haifa during the winter transfer window, gave Messay Dego’s squad a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute with a left-footed strike while Hemed scored his first of two via penalty to head into the break with a 2-0 advantage.
Ofek Fishler and Ali Khatib scored goals within three minutes to draw even in the 69th minute, but just two minutes later Hemed completed his brace with a header to give Haifa a 3-2 lead.As the game looked to be over, Or Inbrum found the back of the goal in second-half injury time to once again tie the game up, this time at 3-3. But the extra period was all Haifa as Suf Podgoreanu scored in the 111th minute while Khalaili bagged a brace soon thereafter to give the Greens the win and move on to the next round.
“We made itself each for ourselves in the first half,” Dego said following the game. “I told the guys at halftime that it’s important to score the third goal and finish the game off. We had chances but after the substitutions the game went in the direction of a catastrophe. I am very disappointed. This is a cup game and we have to learn from this and I was really disappointed with the second half, but as we know in this competition the goal is to advance.
Maccabi Tel Aviv beats Hapoel Hadera
Meanwhile, Maccabi Tel Aviv blanked Hapoel Hadera 2-0 as Dan Bitton and Osher Davida scored second-half goals to move the yellow-and-blue into the next round of the competition.Advertisement“We controlled the game despite playing on a tough pitch,” Maccabi head coach Robbie Keane said. “We played well on created chances. I told the guys before the game that I know that they can play football but the question is can they battle? I’m happy they got the opportunities and when you do so the goals will come.”Hapoel Beersheba just got by Beitar Jerusalem 1-0 on Rotem Hatuel’s 87th-minute marker to move on.“It wasn’t a big game from us, especially in the first half,” Elyaniv Barda began. “Beitar really closed us down so we made some adjustments in the second half, but even then we didn’t do things quick enough. The key in cup games is to keep advancing one stage after the next. While we weren’t great we made sure to play solid defensively.”“I’m proud of the guys after a superb game,” Beitar coach Yossi Abuksis said. “We were very good for the majority of the game but in the cup you can’t go back to fix a mistake. Now we just have to just focus on the league. There should have been a penalty in our favor, but there was no VAR. We didn’t deserve to lose and that’s very disappointing.”Hapoel Jerusalem blanked Hapoel Tel Aviv 2-0 as Ayano Preda and Matan Hozez scored in extra time following a goalless draw through 90 minutes to advance to the next round.Following the game Hapoel Tel Aviv relieved head coach Borja Lema of his duties.“We were lucky in the first half while we played better in the second half,” Jerusalem coach Ziv Arie said. “We are missing a number of important players but those who played performed very well. We have a good squad and we will strengthen it should we have the opportunity to do so.”Hapoel Haifa got by Maccabi Ashdod 1-1 (5-3) as Yan Benbenisti’s 53rd-minute strike was canceled out by Itay Boganim’s tying goal 30 minutes later to send the game in extra time and then spot kicks as Mohamed Kamara scored the decisive marker.“I think we have to put in the good word for Ashdod,” Carmel Reds coach Roni Levy began. “Their coach Baruch Dego and squad really made our lives difficult. It’s great to see the guys working hard through a game in tough conditions. I’m happy that we came back from a deficit because in cup games the most important thing is to get to the next round.”Maccabi Netanya slipped by Sport Club Kfar Qasim 2-1 to advance to the next round of play. Asil Kanani gave Kfar Qasim the shock lead in the 7th minute, but Guy Mizrachi and Oz Bilu found the back of the goal to take the victory.Hapoel Ramat Hasharon defeated Bnei Sakhnin on penalties 2-2 (4-2) to move on.Alexanderu Paun opened the scoring for Sakhnin via a penalty in the first half as Shin Edri found the equalizer in the 63rd minute. Godwin Chinemeren gave Slobodan Drapic’s squad the lead just minutes later, but Kyle Mbombo drew Ramat Hasharon even as the match headed to extra time and then spot kicks, which saw the visitors stun the Premier League side.Hapoel Petah Tikva dominated Maccabi Bnei Reineh 4-2 as the visitors scored all four of their goals in the first half to cruise to the win.Fortune Bassey gave Petah Tikva a quick 1-0 lead as Gar Nawi, Golan Beni and Idan Vered gave coach Ofer Tesslepepe a 4-0 advantage by the break. Freddy Vargas pulled back a pair of second half goals, but it was too little, too late to mount a significant comeback.Maccabi Petah Tikva downed Maccabi Yavne 3-1 to move on.Following a goalless first half, Ibaraheem Jaber gave Petah Tikva a 1-0 lead but Omer Laku scored in second-half injury time to draw his side even and send the game into extra time However, Liran Hazan scored a brace to take the win for Petah Tikva to advance.Ironi Tiberias shocked Ashdod SC 2-0 on a pair of goals within three minutes in the first half to advance to the next round.Yaakov Abeda found the back of the goal in the 22nd minute while Snir Talias scored the insurance marker just minutes later to take the victory.Maccabi Kabilyo Jaffa defeated Maccabi Ahi Nazareth 3-1 to win its 13th match in a row across all competitions and advance to the next stage of the tournament.Bnei Yehuda slipped by Hapoel Ramat Gan 1-0 on a Moti Barshatzky strike to move on in Cup play.The Kiryat Shmona vs Sport Club Tzeri Kfar Kana’s match was suspended at halftime due to a poor pitch and will be replayed in February.Hapoel Rishon Lezion got by Dimona 1-0 on a 92nd-minute goal by Branham Kabala to advance to the next round.Hapoel Umm Al-Fahm downed Maccabi Ironi Kiryat Ata Bialik 2-0 on second half goals by Or Peretz and an own-goal by Omer Adler.Hapoel Nof Hagalil cruised to a 4-0 win over Hapoel Herzliya as Nevo Shedo, Yvegeni Berkman, Mizan Ben and Jolian Shalufa all found the back of the goal to move on to the next round.