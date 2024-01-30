Maccabi Haifa, Maccabi TA advance in State Cup

Israel State Cup games took center stage over the weekend as many of the top league teams were in action, and some of them were even knocked out of the competition by a number of the lower division clubs in round-of-32 action. Maccabi Haifa defeated Hapoel Kfar Saba 6-3 in extra time as both new recruit Tomer Hemed and Anna Khalaili each scored braces in the win. Gadi Kinda, who just signed with Haifa during the winter transfer window, gave Messay Dego’s squad a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute with a left-footed strike while Hemed scored his first of two via penalty to head into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

ERAN ZAHAVI once again came to the rescue for Maccabi Tel Aviv, scoring the game-winning goal on a second-half penalty in the yellow-and-blue's 2-1 victory over Maccabi Netanya. (credit: MACCABI TEL AVIV/COURTESY)

Ofek Fishler and Ali Khatib scored goals within three minutes to draw even in the 69th minute, but just two minutes later Hemed completed his brace with a header to give Haifa a 3-2 lead.As the game looked to be over, Or Inbrum found the back of the goal in second-half injury time to once again tie the game up, this time at 3-3. But the extra period was all Haifa as Suf Podgoreanu scored in the 111th minute while Khalaili bagged a brace soon thereafter to give the Greens the win and move on to the next round.

“We made itself each for ourselves in the first half,” Dego said following the game. “I told the guys at halftime that it’s important to score the third goal and finish the game off. We had chances but after the substitutions the game went in the direction of a catastrophe. I am very disappointed. This is a cup game and we have to learn from this and I was really disappointed with the second half, but as we know in this competition the goal is to advance.

Maccabi Tel Aviv beats Hapoel Hadera