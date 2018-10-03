03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A new photography exhibition chronicles the life of the Jews of Yemen in pre-state Israel.
By BARRY DAVIS
Sapir College: Maoz's opinions were unpleasant but everyone can express his position without losing his livelihood.
By GUY KATSOVICH AND ILANIT HAYUT/ GLOBES
Lapid says, "Peri is a senior member of Yesh Atid, not number 2," who will "be revealed in time."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Lapid has yet to announce the rest of his list for the Knesset, which must be submitted by the beginning of December.
Just days after MK comments perceived as anti-gay, MK Ariel says IDF should not draft from LGBTQ community as it "distracts army."
By YONI DAYAN
Netanyahu: There is no such thing as "ideological crime."
By HERB KEINON
Netanyahu vows to deal with perpetrators of "unprecedented disturbance" with a heavy hand.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Une rétrospective présentée au musée d’Ashdod met la musique orientale à l’honneur
Le rapport Bitton met en exergue la sous-représentation de la culture orientale dans les programmes scolaires israéliens
By MICHAL LEVERTOV
The party leader faces a decline in Shas's fortunes following the death of its iconic founder Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.
By LESLIE SUSSER
Regarding Kerry, Liberman states there was also disagreement between Israel and former US presidents.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
In 1971, the Black Panthers protested for social justice and an end to discrimination against Mizrahi Jews.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Frustrated J’lem residents to use singer to combat muezzin calls; Issawiya leader: They are against Islam.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Initiates a Joint Project with KKL-JNF
A Future Cycle Path along the Old Railway Route to Jerusalem
By KKL-JNF STAFF
Until now, how N. African Jews are related to other Jewish groups, non-Jewish neighbors had not been well defined.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Research shows motherhood is associated with the acquisition of a host of new behaviors that are driven, in part, by alterations in brain function.
Under the directorship of Gil Goren and with a NIS 12 million grant from Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav, the Pyramid Art Center aims high while recognizing a troubled past.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Artist Haim Mizrahi is constantly looking to break free of the shackles of everyday life, his own limitations and convention.
After working her way through medical school with some help from a surprising source, Dr. Geula Batsir, a pioneer in holistic medicine, has for 44 years been helping others
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
Jerusalem sporting icon Yossi Mizrahi is finally gaining the recognition he deserves at Ashdod SC.
By ALLON SINAI
Ya’acov Mizrahi runs a family butcher shop in the Mahaneh Yehuda market.
By SETH FRANTZMAN
Policeman convicted on manslaughter: 'Holding his head high.'
By BEN HARTMAN
Shahar Mizrahi: "I am entering the prison with my head held high."
OC Central Command Maj.-Gen. Avi Mizrahi’s job is to maintain quiet in the West Bank.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Aharonovitch and Cohen will urge Peres to pardon Shahar Mizrahi.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Central Command chief visits Jenin in the first high-profile visit in years.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett approved the recommendation of the prize committee headed by Prof. Eitan Steinberg.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The ‘Je t’aime, Ronit Elkabetz’ exhibition pays homage to the revered Israeli icon.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Avi Dabush, whose parents were born in Libya and Syria, would bring a new identity to Meretz, which has never had a Sephardi leader.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Elkabetz is one of Israel’s most treasured actresses. Born to a Moroccan family in Beersheba, Elkabetz started her career as a model and transitioned to acting in the late 1980s.
By ORI J LENKINSKI
PMO and Justice Ministry officials in direct talks with families of missing children, according to Kan report.
During the last week of summer more than a thousand Israelis will flock to Eilat to enjoy the best of Yemenite and Mizrahi music.
Mizrahi singer Omer Adam is counting on English lyrics to make his latest song a hit.
By AMY SPIRO
Jerusalem demonstration signals shift in public attitudes to mystery, long dismissed by some, as fate of vanished children still unknown.
By RHONA BURNS
Activist Noam Shuster-Eliassi believes the Israeli ‘peace camp’ is too Ashkenazi and secular, and thinks the only way to end the Arab-Israeli conflict is to engage the wider public.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
The MyHeritage company clarified that it had no intention or ability to itself investigate the chain of events which led to the disappearance of said children, and that its purpose was solely family
Liberman also slammed Orsher and praised Army Radio as doing the right thing in suspending him.
According to the recommendations, the general school curriculum as well as textbooks should be updated to include chapters on the culture of Mizrahi Jews.
Firestorm ignited after new chairman of Channel 10, was accused of making racist and disparaging comments about Mizrahi Jews.
By JEREMY SHARON
Promotional video by Bemuna about a new housing project in Karmei Gat ridiculed Jews of eastern origin.
The new opposition leader’s uniqueness lies not in his social roots, but in his corporate career and political virginity.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
A report charged with addressing the under-representation of Mizrahi Jews in the education system has reignited the ethnic debate in Israel.
Author, poet and Mizrahi activist Almog Behara says real shift in policy for Mizrahim has never happened.
Company actively seeks out heirs, success is "higher than most."
By HAVIV RETTIG GUR
Scholarship fund ISEF to honor 8 outstanding Israelis in different fields in Tel Aviv.
By RUTH EGLASH
Anita Shapira provides a much-needed social history of Israel, but fails to give a nuanced version of the challenges involved in absorbing immigrants from diverse cultures.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The Ethiopians are not being treated any worse than other immigrant groups.
By MICHAEL BAR-ZOHAR
Social activists who have joined a struggle by homeless single mothers and families to squat in empty buildings until they are allocated public housing believe that political differences must be put aside in a shared mission to improve society.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The emerging popularity of Mizrahi music in Israel has been a gradual process.
The late Mizrahi superstar's first three albums, originally released in the early 1980s, will be reissued with improved sound.
By BOAZ COHEN
In five years, I’ve never personally experienced overt racial treatment at the hands of another.
By AKIN AJAYI
There isn't a misunderstanding that can't be resolved by plenty of eating. Take the recent bother between Isaac Herzog and Amir Peretz.
Former deputy head of Mossad tells 'Post' that Hizbullah's resignation from Lebanese gov't not likely to develop into full-scale civil war.
New report shines light on wealth gaps between different ethnic groups in Israel, men and women, Jews and Arab-Israelis.
By NIV ELIS
Vandals graffiti National Insurance Institute, spray "price tag Moshe Silman"; 100s march day after man sets himself on fire.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Hundred of protesters march in a day after Silman sets himself on fire; other protests take place in Haifa, J'lem, Beersheba.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Police fear elements of organized crime may also be setting sights
on municipalities, land tenders and sports.
OC Central Command Maj.-Gen. Avi Mizrahi warns of increased protest activities coinciding with possible September unilateral declaration of statehood.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Erbil is now paying the price for its mistake.
By ARI HEISTEIN
850,000 Middle Eastern Jews were expelled from Arab-Islamic states in the early 1950s just for being Jewish. In Israel they didn’t feel comfortable either.
By HEN MAZZIG
The majority of Israelis today don’t care about being welcomed in Europe and don’t seek European approval.
Is the Ashkenazi hold on Jewish destiny slowly diminishing?
By ELI KAVON
I also have a problem with the fact that many Mizrahi intellectuals of the likes of Kachlili voted in the last elections for Shas, despite the fact that they are secular or mildly traditional.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The most serious conflict point, according to the report, is between Jews and Arabs, cited by 53% of the respondents, followed by that between Left and Right (24%) and only then religious and secular.
By JEFF BARAK
It is not only the Ashkenazim who must change the record – it is also the Mizrahim.
In part, anti-Mizrahi sentiments were tightly connected to secular Zionism’s rebellion against the Jewish religion as it developed in the Diaspora.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
One of the many curious and fascinating phenomena of the current election campaign is the radical-left, secular, intellectual Mizrahi discourse.
If you want coexistence, you have to devise a strategy that will lead in that direction. There can be no coexistence if one or both sides are bitter, revenge-seeking, uncompromising extremists.
More than six decades after the establishment of the state, we have failed to eradicate inequalities between Ashkenazim and Mizrahim.
By JPost Editorial
No matter how Liberman’s saga concludes, it should, as per Danino’s recommendations, lead to legal curtailments on the length of time in which our law-enforcers can pursue a given case.
On my mind: Gabbai is passionate about maintaining the culture and traditions of Jews from Arab countries.
By KENNETH BANDLER
In Mizrahi’s case, perhaps Peres should step in.
By JERUSALEM POST EDITORIAL
Prestigious university presses have waived all academic criteria.
By AMNON RUBENSTEIN
In recent years, prestigious university presses have waived all academic criteria in order to publish any book - no matter what its academic merits are - which knocks Israel.
71-year-old Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball chairman will receive prestigious award during the upcoming 63rd Independence Day celebrations.