Israeli singer Lior Farhi dies of cardiac arrest at 53

Famous Mizrahi singer Lior Farhi passed away on Monday in his home after suffering cardiac arrest, according to a report by Walla.

The singer was 53 years old when he died. His brother, Zvulun told Walla that he passed away in his sleep.

Farhi's family said, "With great sadness, shock and disbelief, the Farhi family announces the death of 53-year-old Lior Farhi. He was one of the milestones of Israeli music and dedicated his life to the preservation of Mizrahi music."

"Lior died of cardiac arrest, leaving behind a beloved family and three children." The funeral took place that night at 9:30 PM in Kfar Nachman in Ra'anana.

Farhi's career began in the 80s, when he was still a teenager. He released his first album Like a Silent Stone at the beginning of 1995, and since then he has recorded about ten additional albums that have had great success.

Farhi had an illustrious career of song well-known by the Israeli public

Over the years, he wrote and composed songs including Sarit Haddad's "Sea of Love", Eyal Golan's "I Was Created for You", Zahava Ben's "Tell Me Baby", Pini Haddad's "Coming Home," and others.

Farhi's most famous hit, "Beware of Her," which was initially released in 2005, later had a successful revival together with Israeli rapper Subliminal.

Despite much time passing since his greatest hit, Farhi didn't stop producing music, and he released his last song, the duet "My Word" together with Zohar Yaish, only five months ago.