This Mizrahi Heritage Month, we must be united for Israel - opinion

When we, JIMENA (Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa) launched our quarterly journal Distinctions, we did so to address current issues from a distinctly Sephardi and Mizrahi perspective, while also uncovering the oft-forgotten history and culture of our people. These two subject areas are inextricably linked and each lends credence to the other.

Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews’ historical experience with antisemitism, the topic of Distinctions first issue, is a prime example. European pogroms and the Holocaust are central in the historical narrative. Less so, if at all, are the stories about Nazi camps in North Africa and the Farhud (pogroms) in Iraq. We also experienced the expulsion of our people from our Middle East and North African countries.

Distinctions is the only journal that elevates the voices and talents of Sephardi and Mizrahi scholars and researchers to discuss such important issues. We give equal space to Sephardi and Mizrahi artists and activists, understanding that our music, poetry, and paintings are a powerful, yet under-shared, expression of our people.

As Sarah Levin, JIMENA’s executive director, shared, “About six months ago, as we mapped out themes for upcoming issues of the journal, we decided to focus on ‘Unity for Israel’ for the Fall 2023 issue. This reflects JIMENA’s vision of an Israeli society that rejoices in our commonalities rather than fixates on our differences. We assembled an impressive and diverse lineup of talent to contribute to the issue – almost all residing in Israel.

“We accepted their submissions throughout September, which now seems like a world ago. When Hamas waged war in Israel, in our grief, we had to rethink our plan. Would articles focusing on ‘Unity for Israel’ appear flat or insensitive in light of this new reality? Should we scrap the whole issue and start over? Families and supporters of hostages held in Gaza after they were kidnapped from Israel by Hamas on October 7, hold a demonstration to demand their immediate release, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, UK, November 5, 2023. (credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)

“We reached out to the authors for guidance, offering them an opportunity to change or add to what they had submitted prior to the war. Some did; some did not. A common theme, however, emerged from their responses. The concept of unity was not only more relevant than ever, it was being demonstrated every hour and every minute on the ground in Israel. We decided to push forward and publish, with two articles – those by Ophir Toubul and Gila Green – featuring additional content written after the war broke out.”

OPHIR TOUBUL, a social activist, journalist, writer, speaker, and thought leader of the Mesorti-Mizrahi movement, writes:

I knew that Israeli society had reached a point where only an external threat would succeed in reminding us of everything we have in common. Indeed, so sad to say that is exactly what happened. When you look at the mobilization of the Israeli people in the days after the brutal attack by Hamas, you realize that this nation is really like a family.

As we read through our exhibit of Sephardi and Mizrahi poems dating from the Middle Ages to modern times, we were struck by how very little has changed. Our dreams of peace and freedom, our yearning and love for Zion, and by extension the resilience of our people, are never-ending.

Yet, outside of Israel, the vitriolic rhetoric since October 7 has reminded us how little many people still know about, or care about, the history of Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews as part of the Jewish people. We don’t fit easily into Israel detractors’ false narrative. We cannot be European “colonizers,” as they accuse, so we are simply ignored.

Many of us don’t present as white and our American immigration story is different from many of our Ashkenazi friends, so how are we categorized by anti-Israel protesters? The answer, of course, is that we aren’t categorized at all.

Mizrahi Heritage Month

November is Mizrahi Heritage Month, an opportunity to celebrate our culture and history, and commemorate the one million Jewish refugees who were displaced from Arab countries and Iran in the 20th century. This Heritage Month feels more important now than ever.

If more of the world knew we existed, we would be a modern day strategic asset that broadens who and how people think about Jewish peoplehood. At JIMENA, we developed lesson plans for schools covering antisemitism and Jewish Middle Eastern Americans. We also were involved in developing the White House’s National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism. Now more than ever, Jews like us need a seat at the table so others see us and learn about the vast and varied history of Jews around the world.

Distinctions is one way we will advance this work. Our content challenges traditional narratives about Jewish people and communities. At this moment, as Jews feel more united than we have in decades, our diversity within that unity – both in Israel and in the Diaspora – is a strength. And if you care about the story of the Jewish people, you care about our distinct place in it as well. The story of the Jewish people is otherwise incomplete.

The writer is JIMENA’s director of education and director of JIMENA’s Sephardic Leadership Institute.