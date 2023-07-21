The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Civil war clip from Israeli comedy show 'Eretz Nehederet' resurfaces, goes viral

This clip has recently resurfaced and gone viral, as citizens from all walks of life crowd the streets day after day with demonstrations against the judicial reforms.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: JULY 21, 2023 18:10

Updated: JULY 21, 2023 18:12
ASSI COHEN and Liat Harlev in their viral clip (photo credit: Eretz Nehederet/Keshet)
ASSI COHEN and Liat Harlev in their viral clip
(photo credit: Eretz Nehederet/Keshet)

Two years ago, when Israel was mired in a seemingly endless series of inconclusive elections – and that seemed like the big problem – Shauli (Assi Cohen), the downscale slob character on the satirical comedy show Eretz Nehederet, offered his sincere take on a perfect solution: civil war. 

This clip has recently resurfaced and gone viral, with nearly two million views on YouTube, as citizens from all walks of life crowd the streets day after day with demonstrations against the government’s proposed judicial reforms. 

These protests have intensified this week and have turned violent at times, causing people to seek out this bitterly prescient clip. Rafi Reshef, the host of one of the Keshet network’s most popular programs, showed it in prime time, and many others have posted it, as an eerie premonition of the situation the country currently finds itself in.

The clip shows Shauli and his wife, Irena (Liat Harlev), being interviewed by moderator Eyal Kitzis on who they will be voting for this time around. Irena says she voted Likud the first time, but then gives a list of parties she has voted for that includes almost every option there is, including the Mizrahi ultra-Orthodox party Shas, and the Joint List, an Arab party.

Shauli has a better idea. The state isn’t working because there are too many types of people, religious, secular, Moroccan, Romanian, and so on. In Sweden, they just have Swedes, but here, “We all hate each other and the country needs a civil war... Every self-respecting country in the world has had a civil war. Look at America, what did they have before the Civil War? The Wild West, and now they made it to the moon... Even Syria, just next door, soon they will be reaping the rewards of their civil war.”

Demonstrators protesting the government's planned judicial overhaul, clash with right-wing supporters of the legal reform, in Jerusalem on March 27, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90) Demonstrators protesting the government's planned judicial overhaul, clash with right-wing supporters of the legal reform, in Jerusalem on March 27, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

'Let's have a civil war'

How can Israel, the land of the Bible, be left behind, where everyone knows how to fight and has the necessary equipment, he asks. “Let’s have a civil war, Ashkenazim fighting Mizrahim, leftists fighting rightists, ultra-Orthodox fighting secular people,” he says. 

Everyone with an Israeli identity card can fight, he says, except the Arabs, who can sit this one out, since fighting with them doesn’t lead anywhere, or if they really want, they can start battling against whichever side is winning.

We don’t need to go out to the battlefield, either, it’s right under our noses, he points out, and the war can be fought in sweatpants and slippers. 

“Nothing strengthens a country more than a civil war. Every day we’re not fighting each other, it’s a waste.”

Disconcerted by her husband’s tirade, Irena looks up and offers Kitzis the instant coffee he refused at the beginning. But because the Hebrew word for instant coffee is a homonym of “miracle,” she says, “Are you sure you don’t want a miracle?”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by