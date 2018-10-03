nir barkat

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
As security forces brace for a "day of rage" from Palestinians over the police's heightened presence at the Temple Mount, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat tells them that their anger is misfired.
By JOY BERNARD
Barkat says move ‘demonstrates once again the ludicrous, anti-Israel nature of the organization’
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Barkat’s spokesperson said the mayor and Greenblatt “discussed Jerusalem issues.”
"The mayor is advancing a racist policy that is unacceptable to most Israelis to make personal political gains," says Free Jerusalem.
"We need your help, and know we can count on you to be there for us," Kahlon told leaders of Israel Bonds in Washington
By JAMES S. GALFUND
Christian coalition marks 50 for Jerusalem with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat at UN.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat reached out to the community in Las Vegas in the wake of the devastating shooting that claimed the lives of 58 people.
By JTA
Tens of thousands of Israel supporters are taking part in the annual parade and festival.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Barkat is absolutely right in his adamant request to obtain larger budgets for the city’s needs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Will Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat run for another term?
Residents of the German Colony are worried about the Emek Refaim segment of the light rail.
It can be annoying, but it shouldn’t be shut up – certainly not in an election year.
Upon taking the helm, Mayor Nir Barkat was convinced that his hi-tech style of work and personal honesty would open all the doors for him.
Discussions about the necessity to reach some kind of union between the candidates, or at least for now, between the pluralist and secular lists at city council, has become the talk of the day.
The Yerushalmim party has a much larger following among the Jerusalemites than one would have thought following its modest achievements at the 2013 elections.
A proposal was made that there should be an incentive to other firms in Jerusalem to absorb as many dismissed Teva employees as possible.
In our continuing series to get to know the candidates in Jerusalem’s mayoral race this coming November, we sit down with former deputy mayor Ofer Berkovitch of Hitorerut.
At his press conference on Monday, Deputy Mayor Ofer Berkovitch declared that a significant change in Mayor Nir Barkat’s attitude and positions was the main reason behind his decision to quit.
The haredi leadership is still obliged to Moshe Lion as their candidate for the next mayor, but – and this is a big “but” – this is true only if Mayor Nir Barkat doesn‘t run for a third term.
The Taub Center for Social Policy Studies in Israel will hold its annual international policy conference on November 20 at Mishkenot Sha’ananim.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Blue Line’s Emek Refaim path was opposed by local residents and businesses owners.
Pop music was blaring loudly, even though the street is on the edge of an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood.
Save the children: Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs
Is this the new mayor of Jerusalem?
Drama at the Jerusalem municipality meeting raises eyebrows and some questions.
This case could be a model for how to make the establishment sit up and listen to residents’ requests
Barkat is under increasing pressure from different parts of his coalition who pull him simultaneously to the Left and Right.
The next 20 months promise to be interesting...
Haredi city council representatives still wield their influence to impose their views; representatives of the general non-haredi public tend to be too accommodating.
Mayor Nir Barkat answered journalists’ questions and explained why he decided to go on strike.
The Christians saw it as Christmas present for civilization and the Muslims regarded it as a message from the Prophet Mohammed.
One of those runners will be 44-year-old Haile Gebrselassie who is regarded as one of the greatest long-distance runners in history.
By ALLON SINAI
"It's one of the holiest sites for our religion and we prayed very hard these last three days that things would change and it would be open for us to be able to go in."
By REUTERS
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely announced that the ministry’s key project over the next year or two is to bring all the foreign embassies to Jerusalem.
The who's who of Israel.
Opposition slams Barkat, saying he harms freedom of speech in the city.
By UDI SHAHAM
The municipality will retract the order to fire 2,150 employees, as was announced by Mayor Nir Barkat last week.
The Jerusalem mayor blamed the fianance minister,and said that the municipality is ready to fire 2,150 employees.
Garbage is piling up in the Holy City, and everyone is pointing fingers.
Treasury denies claims, says special grants to capital at all-time high.
Waiting to announce his future could help Barkat politically.
By GIL HOFFMAN,UDI SHAHAM
The meeting was held a week after US President Donald Trump announced the United States recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first reaction to Trump decision may take place at The Jerusalem Post’s Diplomatic Conference.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Barkat said the United States would only have to convert one of its existing assets in the city, such as its consulate located in West Jerusalem.
"I turn to you President Trump, on behalf of the city of Jerusalem, the beating heart and soul of the Jewish people for more than 3,000 years."
Critics of the plan say a new poor and weak municipality would not solve the problems that the strong Jerusalem Municipality has failed to solve over the past decade.
Instead of cutting them off, Barkat said to deal with the demographics issue they should attract people to come settle in the city, not separate neighborhoods off from it.
Yossi Havilio's campaign will focus on the city’s filth, lack of employment, lack of pluralism, high cost of living and the secular and modern Orthodox residents who are leaving the city.
Barkat has said countless times he will decide whether to leave the city for national politics by the end of the year. But his associates have already started backtracking from that promise.
This move comes in light of the ongoing rift between the pluralist party and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat over Barkat’s proposed master- neighborhoods plan.
Without Hitorerut in the coalition, Barkat will be left with mostly ultra-Orthodox council members.
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat welcomed the court’s decision, and said that the municipality under his leadership will not allow residents to be harmed because of the real estate deal.
Which comes first, peace or the embassy move?
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat speaks with residents about church-land negotiations.
The Genesis Prize strengthens the bond between Israel and the Diaspora, says Deputy CEO Sana Britavsky
By STEVE LINDE
Did you know that West Side Story was a childhood favorite of Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat?
By HANNAH BROWN
Israel's envoy to the UN Danny Danon took counterparts on a tour of the capital to help them "understand the challenges facing Israel in today's tumultuous Middle East."
By DANIELLE ZIRI
‘During my schooling in the 1970s, stories from this region were of central importance,’ says Karl Ove Knausgård
Hundreds protest against ‘march of hate and racism’ in Jerusalem
“This [closing] is my way to express my solidarity with the businesses in the Old City,” said Noam Frankforter, the owner of Hamarakia, a café frequented by artists and college students.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
“You express in your personality and your activities the Biblical verse ‘From Zion shall go forth the Torah and the word of God from Jerusalem.’”
By JEREMY SHARON
Nir Barkat believes Trump will still move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Barkat: We have created a groundbreaking, out-of-the-box financial model for constructing classrooms in the city.
Jewish and Muslim students criticize university president for extending invitation without consultation.
The demonstration follows the demolition of 15 illegally-built Palestinian homes in al-Zaayyem and Beit Hanina on Tuesday.
The Jerusalem mayor is rumored to be eying the premiership, but it remains unclear when.
The “JLM i-team” is a senior consulting group founded and funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies in 2015 to address major social and economic challenges in the capital.
Multi-year plan with PMO to be formulated to avert budget shortfalls, strikes.
"I have no doubt that the building freeze in Jerusalem will be canceled thanks to the prime minister," says Jerusalem mayor.
The threat comes one year after a sanitation strike littered the capital and created health hazards.
"[Obama] has surrendered to the Iranians and radical Islam, and abandoned Israel to a hostile UN."
'In Jerusalem' in conversation with Jerusalem's mayor.
‘Barkat is making secular residents feel unwelcome in their own home’
Dramatic moves and announcements are expected.
True unity is possible.
By YEHUDA BARKAI
Viscount Allenby retraces his ancestor’s victorious entry to Jerusalem a century ago.
Hundreds of thousands of students from around the world participated.
By AARON LYLE
It is davka the most conservative administrations ever, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, that have finally begun to invest in the welfare of Jerusalemite Arabs.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Public transportation must be improved to connect the main employment areas of Talpiot, Har Hotzvim and Atarot with the city’s residential areas, so that all potential employees can reach them.
By AMIR SEGAL
Mayor Barkat, you’ve done many good things for this city during your tenure as mayor.
All those positives, however, have been overshadowed by what you’ve failed to do in other areas
By JOEL HABER
President Trump’s historic statement shows the world clearly and unambiguously that the United States stands with the Jewish people and the State of Israel – and that he stands on the side of truth.
By NIR BARKAT
Israeli PM Netanyahu is a great orator, he’s a master showman, and he quickly demonstrated the extent to which Israel has been taken out of “the proposed myth of isolation.”
Jerusalem's mayor, several potential candidates for office are waiting with bated breath for Barkat to announce whether he will be running for a third term or whether he will finally make a s
A new young political leader from Panama makes the case.
By GUILLERMO DE S AINT MALO ELETA
Proponents of the campaign feel that the LGBT community is being taken for granted and needs to take action to move toward a more just society.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
WONDERWOMAN MAY be banned in Lebanon and Ramallah, but last night a group of approximately 130 women went to Cinema City Jerusalem for a special screening.
Jerusalem, the oldest new city in the world, is the heart and soul of the Jewish people and the holiest city in the world.
Jerusalem now more than ever needs a strong, determined opposition and we are looking forward to working for the residents of the city and not for a mayor who has lost his way.
By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
For weeks Barkat and his team had been peddling to us, his coalition partners, the idea of a strike as the only means of advancing negotiations with the Finance Ministry for the 2017 capital city grant.
As a Jerusalemite I have no major complaints regarding my personal life in the city, but I am not sure whether this is because of Barkat or despite him.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF