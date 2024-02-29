Jerusalem Post
Israel's Knesset committee approves EU import reform

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The ministerial Cost of Living Committee, chaired by Economy Minister Nir Barkat, approved a new reform that would allow Israel to import any product marketed in the European Union on Thursday.

Following the committee's approval, the memorandum of the law will be published next week, and its legislative process will begin in the Knesset. Its legislation is expected to be completed by the end of April 2024.

Prime Minister Benjamin commented on the decision of the committee, saying, "What is good for Europe is good for Israel. This week, we will bring a memorandum of law for rapid legislation to the Knesset. This will greatly reduce the prices of cosmetics and food in the State of Israel."

