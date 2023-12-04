Likud MK criticizes Barkat's absence at budget vote in Knesset

Likud MK and coalition coordinator in the Finance Committee Eliyahu Revivo expressed his disapproval of Economy Minister and Likud member Nir Barkat's absence from Sunday's Knesset vote on the amended 2023 budget.

In an interview with Gadi Ness on Radio North 104.5FM, Revivo voiced his opinion, stating that if he were the prime minister, he would have already taken action and drawn conclusions regarding Barkat's absence.

"These are his considerations," Revivo said. "Unfortunately, Minister Barkat seems to be at odds with the government on various issues due to his own reasons. At some point, he will have to face the Likud and the general public, and explain the true motives behind his actions."

When asked if Barkat's disagreement could lead to his removal from his position, Revivo cautiously responded, "I am not the prime minister. However, if I were, I wouldn't hesitate to draw conclusions and take action."

Is Barkat's objection due to political reasons?

Ness then inquired whether Barkat's absence was due to political considerations, to which Revivo replied, "This is not the time for anyone to prioritize political calculations over their responsibilities. Anyone who does that should be aware that the general public, especially within the Likud, is observant and attentive to behavioral patterns. When the time comes, the public will make their judgment."

Revivo emphasized his commitment to passing the amended 2024 budget, stating, "We must ensure that the budget is passed with legislation from the ground up. I will not compromise on that, and I made that clear a month and a half ago."

It is important to note that Barkat recently threatened to vote against the budget, which led to a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Barkat expressed dissatisfaction with the Finance Ministry's budget, claiming it did not adequately address the needs of businesses in southern and northern regions.