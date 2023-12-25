Barkat criticizes Israeli military policies for being 'too nice'

Economy Minister Nir Barkat criticized the IDF's policies on Sunday, saying that the army is being too nice.

"I'm worried," he said as the names of eight fallen soldiers were released. "Unfortunately, we're too nice and too considerate. It's inconceivable that we risk our soldiers and send them without cover into buildings that haven't been bombed first. Giving in to any external pressure, even if it's from our best friends, is a big mistake that we pay heavy prices for. Our job as the government of Israel is first and foremost to take care of the State of Israel's essential needs."

The statement was criticized by Barkat's fellow ministers both in the cabinet meeting on Sunday and after it.

During the meeting, Barkat and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued about the issue after Netanyahu insisted that Israel was working according to its own policy and wasn't giving in to external pressure, according to a report from Ynet.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch mentioned the argument in a post on X.

What should the country's main concern be?

"I see a flood of leaks that Nir Barkat is "fighting" for the soldiers in the cabinet," he said. "So let's be clear, we're all concerned only for the soldiers and the completion of the objectives of victory in the war and the return of the hostages. The prime minister, Minister [Benny] Gantz, and the whole war cabinet is acting accordingly."

"IDF soldiers are working bravely and resolutely from the land, the air, and the sea to protect the citizens of Israel," said Gantz. "They get all the means they need, and the operations in the field have widespread and accurate backup from the air. Especially at this time, the government's ministers and all the public leaders are expected to be responsible with their statements and not make baseless claims that damage the resilience of the entire Israeli society, and the soldiers' families especially."

Barkat responded to Gantz's statement, saying that "unfortunately, Benny Gantz is held captive by an erroneous conception. Especially from him I would have expected humility, the ability to listen to constructive criticism, and the understanding that the lives of our soldiers are more important than the lives of the Gazans."

This isn't the first time Barkat has set himself apart from the rest of the cabinet. When the amended budget for 2023 was being prepared for legislation, he came out against it strongly, saying that it was damaging to Israel's economy. He even threatened to vote against it until he got money for his ministry.

With the chances of new elections after the war, Barkat is one of the central candidates to replace Netanyahu as Likud leader.