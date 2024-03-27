Economy Minister Nir Barkat calls on public to boycott food giant Strauss

With the cost of living increase becoming more pronounced in recent months, Economy Minister Nir Barkat called on Monday to boycott Strauss, saying the company has "no shame."

This was due to Strauss not meeting its designated commitments to freeze prices and continuing to raise them.

The Strauss Group, an Israeli food giant, has been considered one of Israel's most stable and largest food manufacturers. It began in 1939 as a small dairy producer in Nahariya. Over the past 85 years, Strauss has employed around 12,000 workers, 6,500 of whom are based in Israel.

On Tuesday, Barkat stated that while the company "complains" about financial difficulties, it continues distributing hundreds of millions of dollars in profits to its shareholders.

Earlier this month, Barkat announced that the latest step in consumer protection regulation is to include a black sticker on products that have raised their prices throughout the war without government approval.

"Do not buy Strauss products," he claimed

Strauss enters economic blacklist

In February, Minister Nir Barkat announced that the Strauss company, who initially stated that it would freeze its ever-rising prices amid the ongoing war, entered the economic blacklist. Packages of Bamba - made by Osem - on a shelf in a Jerusalem grocery store on December 29, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

After butting heads with Strauss, Barkat targeted Osem and called for the public to boycott them.

In order to protect consumers from raising prices throughout the war, companies are placed on either the economic blacklist/whitelist.

"It's time for the [Israeli] public to punish those who [take advantage of them] in times of peace and even more so in times of war.

We do not buy from companies that are on the blacklist."