03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Local opera lovers will be able to attend a Royal Opera production at the cinema.
By MAXIM REIDER
The 12-member Fanfare Ciocarlia sing in Romani and Romanian and play a plethora of brass and percussion instruments.
By BARRY DAVIS
Romanian minister calls on Bucharest, Jerusalem to increase trade relations.
By SHARON UDASIN
Six Israelis and one Romanian soldier were killed when helicopter crashed into the Carpathian Mountains during a training exercise.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Air Force interested in holding joint maneuvers in Carpathian Mountains, terrain Israeli pilots do not get to frequently train in.
“What’s the city like now?” my grandfather wanted to know, when I called him at his home in Israel to tell him of my whereabouts. It’s a modern, bustling and quite beautiful university city.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Romanian Holocaust survivors have become eligible to receive pensions from the German government as compensation.
The suspects allegedly smashed the headstones and drew a swastika on two gates.
By JTA
"This was the will of Elie Wiesel and we had to see it through," FSU Limmud Founder said about the Holocaust honor march.
The memorial was completed in 2009 and commemorates the 300,000 Romanians who were murdered by the Nazis.
By AMY SPIRO
The youths, aged 13 to 16, damaged 10 tombstones in Bucharest.
By REUTERS
Draft law easily cleared upper house of parliament last week and will go to a final vote next Wednesday in the lower house, legislators say.
Romanian watchdog group on anti-Semitism said it was worried by the mayoral candidacy of Marian Munteanu who said local Jews lied for money about the number of brethren killed in Holocaust.
Over half of respondents view Nazi-era leader, who supported murder of Romanian Jews, as a "patriot."
Romania, in recent years, has made significant strides in facing its own wartime record and admitting guilt for past sins.
By SAM SOKOL
European nation engaged in efforts to end Israel-Palestinian dispute, reach accord with Iran.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
“How can President Abbas sign pact with these terrorists who glorify hatred?" PM asks in meeting with visiting Romanian PM Ponta.
By HERB KEINON
Foreign Minister of Romania Titus Corlatean condemns kidnapping of the three Israeli teens, expresses solidarity with families.
By STEVE LINDE
Referring to Romania’s relations with Israel, Ponta says: Romania has a very positive attitude towards Israel.
Prime Minister Victor Ponta expresses Romania's friendship toward Israel, vows to continue partnership.
PLO negotiator says Palestinians would not agree to even a one-day extension, denies secret talks being held in Washington.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Edelstein: "We very much appreciate knowing that we can count on Romania's position towards Israel to be positive."
By LAHAV HARKOV
J'lem seeking allied blocs to help balance power as Islamists gain stronger footing amid Arab Spring.
Comments come day after Netanyahu says Israel has "clear interest” in strong, independent Jordan.
In advance of the meeting, diplomatic officials in Jerusalem describe Romania as “among Israel’s best friends in Eastern Europe.”
Official "was unable to carry out duties vis-a-vis Turkish counterparts," will probably be moved to Romania, says Public Security Minister.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM
Netanyahu gets no concrete guarantees that Sofia or Bucharest will vote against UN recognition of Palestinian state in September, but says diplomatic efforts are "moving forward, step by step."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Netanyahu says he'll convene econ. ministers to discuss ways to bring down the price of dairy products, importing could be first step.
While Romanian PM says he supports 2-state solution, no guarantee made during Netanyahu's visit that Bucharest will vote against UN move.
Diplomatic officials say visits not just about Palestinian statehood bid, but rather a chance to promote relations and cultivate friendship.
Netanyahu is scheduled to make two separate European trips to present allies with case against Palestinian UN statehood bid.
Romanian Ambassador Andreea Pastarnac, 47, might never have entered the Foreign Service but for the fact that she chose to study Hebrew.
La petite ville de Sighet en Roumanie abrite la maison qui a vu grandir le prix Nobel de la paix, transformée aujourd’hui en musée de la Shoah.
La petite ville de Sighet en Roumanie est en passe de devenir un lieu de pèlerinage. Elle abrite la maison qui a vu grandir le prix Nobel de la paix, transformée aujourd’hui en musée de la Shoah
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Romanian auction house sells rare cipher machine to online bidder.
"This law is a symbolic gesture to further recognize the terrifying suffering of people who have been through the darkest of moments."
A group of high school exchange students slated to arrive in Jewish state tomorrow.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
In recent weeks, French authorities have dismantled over 100 illegal camps and deported more than 1,000 Gypsies, also known as Roma, mainly back to Romania.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Four infants killed, 7 seriously injured in intensive care unit fire.
President thanks Romania for saving Jews; doesn't condemn WWII deeds.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Some 400 members of the Bucharest Jewish community joined Israelis representatives to commemorate IAF crew.
Peres to thank hosts for help after IAF copter crash.
The leader of Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, said on Friday that his country should “seriously consider” moving its embassy.
Excluding “day-trippers”, tourism numbers have gone up since 2014 Gaza war.
By MAX SCHINDLER
By ALLON SINAI
Romania is considered in Jerusalem as one of the more friendly countries toward Israel in the European Union.
"This has been a long, beautiful friendship," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejoiced while welcoming the Romanian FM to Israel.
Teodor Melescanu called President Reuven Rivlin immediately after visiting Yad Vashem.
Bruno Landsberg was an Israeli tycoon, philanthropist who fled both the Nazis and Communists in his native Romania.
Poor conditions lead to health risks, say Israeli authorities. Animal rights activists clamor for livestock to get humane treatment.
The Israeli delegation from the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the Israel Allies Foundation and the World Jewish Congress will meet with high-ranking Romanian politicians.
By GIL HOFFMAN
“The fight against terror is what unifies us,” Grindeanu said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
This is the second accident within a year in Romania that took the lives of Israeli medical students.
The Romanians turned to the Israeli strategists because of their successful track record and their experience using new media.
The Romanian film ‘Graduation’ gets top marks
By HANNAH BROWN
Lazar Comanescu downplays European concerns over Donald Trump.
Bucharest court sentences employee of private Israeli intelligence firm Black Cube to a suspended jail term of over 2 years.
The Ministry has not said what caused the accident.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
According to the official, the Romanian government understands that the Israelis are private citizens and were acting in a private capacity.
According to the report, the suspects spied on, and attempted to discredit, the chief prosecutor of the DNA, Romania's National Anticorruption Directorate.
PM tells visiting Romanian President Werner Iohannis that Israel is a "beacon of democracy" that protects the world from dangers such as Iran, ISIS.
Iohannis said that Romania attaches special importance to its relations with Israel.
Shimon Sheves is believed to have conspired with Romanian businessman Remus Truica to illicitly bring about the transfer of state-held lands to another Romanian citizen.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
Jazz musician Peter Wertheimer will be feted in concert in Tel Aviv.
For the first time since 2006, Israel lost in the first round of Group I, falling to an unassailable 3-0 deficit in Romania on Saturday before also dropping both of Sunday’s meaningless rubbers.
"The Human Resources Manager" conveys the impact that years of living in the shadow of suicide bombings had on ordinary Israelis.
By BERNARD DICHEK
We are all members of families deported to Auschwitz 70 years ago. Among us were only 3 survivors who wondered why were they deported to the most horrifying camp ever.
By PENINAH ZILBERMAN
Talk part of a ceremony marking the opening of the “Holocaust Cellar,” the first Shoah education center in Romania
The namesake city of Satmar Hasidism, located in was is now Romania, once hosted a vibrant Jewish community that largely perished in the Holocaust.
The 19th century building is considered by some to be "the most important institution of Romanian Jewry."
Romanian authorities say a criminal investigation for public assault was opened against the alleged aggressor.
Head of Victims of Nazi Persecution Organization calls for Germany, Israel to compensate siblings of 400 soldiers.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Jewish community irate over ministerial appointment of Dan Sova, who claimed "no Jew suffered on Romanian territory" during WWII.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Delegation of Roma to attend official state ceremony at Yad Vashem today at sundown.
Incident comes days after whole of Austian journalist Emil Rennert, Israeli photographer Shani Bar-On Romanian Jewish exhibit go missing.
Find in forest northeast of Bucharest contains bodies of men, women, children shot in 1941; police seal off area to public.
Fighting in four wars and burying his sons and wife, life has never been easy for Joseph Hirsh.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
130 years ago, the settlers in Zichron Ya’acov took their first steps toward what became a growing romance with wine.
By Adam Montefiore
The capital city is effortlessly cool, the mountains are awe-inspiring and the countryside is charmingly pastoral.
By LAURA KELLY
"All the stories we had heard about simple farming folk getting around with horse-drawn carts turned out to be absolutely spot on."
This southeastern European country can open a large window into the past.
By ITSIK MAROM
Unearthing precious memories at Elie Wiesel’s childhood home in Romania.
What was presented as liberation from Soviet occupation quickly proved to be the beginning of systematic deportations, hunger and mortal danger.
By SILVIU MIHAI
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
'Faces and secrets,' an exhibition of only 20 paintings, shows Reuven Rubin's range of styles, from academic through expressionistic.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Romanian-born Zvi Goldner tells IAF soldiers how through quick-thinking and luck he escaped death at the hands of the Nazis.
Soft-spoken, generous Romanian-born philanthropist will be laid to rest in the Kfar Shmaryahu cemetery.
Former Romanian ambassador to Israel Pastarnac, who has the advantage of speaking Hebrew with greater fluency than many Sabras, was recalled just after Christmas and informed of her new appointment.
On the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Romanian government must admit the country’s historic guilt in order to establish a new generation of understanding, education and atonement
By OLEKSANDR FELDMAN
If we want to avoid the situation we were in last month when the deaths of our airmen in Romania were only reported in our mainstream media six hours after the incident – while blogs and tweets were published freely – we had better come up with a solution.
By NACHMAN SHAI
Israel’s national women’s volleyball team got its first European Championship campaign in 40 years off to a losing start.
By ALON SINAI
Despite increased security and playing in country which only two years ago closed its borders to her, Shahar Pe’er looks as confident as ever.
By JACOB KANTER
Win and they’re in: Men face test in Montenegro; women host Romania.
Romania pulls out all the stops to welcome Israelis.
By BEN FISHER