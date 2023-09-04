The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine says Russian drones detonated on Romanian territory during Danube strike

An Ukrainian industry source said that two Russian drones had fallen on the Romanian side of the Danube.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 11:03

Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 11:57
A view shows a building of the Black Sea Danube shipping company destroyed during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine August 2, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Nina Liashonok)
A view shows a building of the Black Sea Danube shipping company destroyed during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine August 2, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Nina Liashonok)

Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman said Russian drones fell and detonated on Romanian territory on Monday during an overnight attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube river.

Romania is a member of the NATO military alliance.

"According to Ukraine's state border guard service, last night, during a massive Russian attack near the port of Izmail, Russian 'Shakheds' fell and detonated on the territory of Romania," Ukrainian official, Oleg Nikolenko, wrote on Facebook.

"This is yet another confirmation that Russia's missile terror poses a huge threat not only to Ukraine's security, but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states," he said.

Nikolenko published a photo showing the flames of an explosion on the opposite bank of the Danube river.

Grain warehouses heavily damaged by a Russian drone attack are seen at a compound of a port on the Danube, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine August 16, 2023. (credit: Press Service of the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS) Grain warehouses heavily damaged by a Russian drone attack are seen at a compound of a port on the Danube, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine August 16, 2023. (credit: Press Service of the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

An Ukrainian industry source told Reuters that two Russian drones had fallen on the Romanian side of the Danube.

Ukraine's Danube ports, Reni and Izmail, accounted for around a quarter of grain exports before Russia pulled out of a UN-backed deal that provided safe passage for the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

The Danube ports have since become the main route out of Ukraine, with grain also sent on barges to Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta for shipment onwards.

Romania denies detonation 

Russia's overnight attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube river on Monday did not generate direct military threats to neighboring NATO state Romania's territory, Romania's defense ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Ukraine's foreign ministry said drones had detonated on Romanian territory. The Romanian defense ministry's statement "categorically denied" the reports while condemning the Russian attack.



