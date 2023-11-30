Leading candidate for president in Romania is pro-Israel

The leading candidate for president of Romania in next year's elections has a Jewish-American son-in-law from a prominent and known family, as well as strong ties with Israel and its leadership.

While in Western Europe hundreds of thousands took to the streets to protest against Israel, in most of the capitals in eastern Europe, the atmosphere was much less tumultuous.

In fact, in several Eastern European countries, the pro-Israel narrative was clear and unapologetic after October 7th, and the support for Israel's actions was unequivocal.

A pro-Israel narrative in Romania

One of these countries is Romania, which stood by Israel from the first day of the war, expressed absolute support for Israel's right to defend itself, and sharply condemned the massacre by Hamas terrorists.

A man waves a Romanian national flag during a march in downtown Bucharest, Romania, October 20, 2013. (credit: REUTERS/BOGDAN CRISTEL)

In a year from now, presidential elections will be held in Romania, and according to a recent poll, the leader in these elections is NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana, who previously served as Romania's Foreign Minister and led the Social Democratic Party.

Geoana's ties with Israel

Geoana is considered an enthusiastic supporter of Israel and maintains close friendship ties with the President of the State, Isaac Herzog. Geoana also emphasizes his long-standing friendship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Advertisement

Geoana visited Israel in September, where he met with Herzog, Netanyahu, and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. He highlighted NATO and Israel’s close, long-standing partnership, and efforts to strengthen cooperation on climate change, innovation, and new technologies.

But Geoana's connections with Israel are more complex: NATO Deputy Secretary-General's daughter, Ana Maria, recently married Garrett Cayton, who is a descendant of a family of Jewish billionaires from the US. The two met about six years ago, and this year they tied the knot in a lavish wedding held in Venice, costing about two million dollars.

After the October 7th massacre, the Cayton-Goldrich Family Foundation joined forces with the Los Angeles Jewish Federation and offered a $1 million matching grant. “We mourn the loss of innocent people murdered by Hamas terrorists. We also pray for the safety of those Israelis who have been injured and the safe return of those who have been kidnapped,” the Federation said in the announcement of this matching fundraising campaign.

”Our Federation and the Jewish communities of North America stand in solidarity with our beloved homeland.”The family foundation donates to a number of Jewish and Israeli causes such as the Tel Aviv University and the Jerusalem Fund.

The Cayton Goldrich Family Foundation has a total assets sum of close to $100 million.

Geoana himself said several times publicly that he admires the achievements of the State of Israel since its establishment - despite the complex security challenges it faces, and sees its tech industry as a success that should be emulated in his country, Romania.

Recently, Geoana published an autobiographical book, in which he shared in detail his doctrine for the future of Romania.

Although he has not yet officially announced his intention to run for the presidency of Romania, in all the polls conducted recently, Geoana has been leading by a significant margin over his potential rivals.