03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By ADAM RASGON
At the behest of Fatah, Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank kept their shops closed on Tuesday to protest the US vice president's trip to Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"Israel holds the terrorist organization solely responsible for activities on the Strip," stated the IDF after the strike.
“The Palestinian cause has stopped being a central cause for the Arabs as it was in the past,” says political activist.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Red Cross meets with inmates.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ADAM RASGON
Tensions flare in Bethlehem between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces.
By REUTERS
The Arab Higher Monitoring Committee decided on the strike and protest, which will shut businesses and schools.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The battle to oust Assad currently takes precedence over waging jihad against Israel, despite the fact that ideologically, Islamist groups see Israel as an enemy that needs to be overrun.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
By MAARIV ONLINE
All workers in court administrations, secretaries, transcription professionals, the criminal section, public offices and the fax department will be instructed not to work.
By NIV ELIS
Monday is the second day of strikes called by The Histadrut, which is Israel's largest labor organization.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Morning flights halted at Ben-Gurion, public transit to operate as usual.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
During the first week of the escalation of the pilots’ strike, representatives from both sides fought fiercely over public opinion.
On Tuesday night, Channel 2 News published a list of terms that the management and pilots have agreed upon in their Monday negotiations round.
Histadrut chairman Avi Nissenkorn: The Finance Ministry proposed that over sixties pay NIS 40,000 for coverage.
By GLOBES/SHAY NIV
The Histadrut on Monday released a list of 256 local authorities that would be on strike, and said that trash collection and parking inspectors would not operate.
The workers, who earn about NIS 32 to NIS 33 per hour, say they fear they will soon become the drivers with the lowest hourly salaries in Israel’s public transportation sector.
By SHARON UDASIN
Strike would shutter schools, buses, airport authority and government services.
Public sector wages have not increased in three years.
The nearly four-month strike at the company's Dead Sea works and Bromine Compounds plant arose over a restructuring plan that included layoffs.
Workers upset at practice of hiring contract workers; some 30,000 passengers on 200 flights are expected to pass through the airport during the Sabbath.
Histadrut chief Nissankorn says the agreement is "nothing short of a social revolution."
A general strike would ground flights, stop public transport and shutter government services, among other things.
Sides reportedly agreed that just 40 workers would be laid off instead of 115 in plants in the South.
On Saturday, Christian protesters staged demonstration outside house of Finance Minister Kahlon in Haifa demanding he find money to restore previous levels of funding.
By JEREMY SHARON
La Histadrout réclame une hausse du salaire minimum de 1000 shekels par mois. Sinon, Avi Nissankoren menace d’une grève générale. Mais ses motivations sont-elles transparentes ?
By SYLVIE BERGER
Due to the lack of enough doctors on the job, Dr. Leonid Eidelman said the burden of long hours is worse than ever, especially on young residents learning a specialty.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Employees working at mental health hostels and sheltered workshops will hold warning strike after not receiving paychecks.
Al has plummeted to the bottom of the international Flightstats rating and regained the title of “tardiest airliner in the world."
"We’ll get this money in the end, but it will be like putting a Band-Aid on a serious wound..."
By PEGGY CIDOR
The garbage workers’ strike, which created mountains of refuse around the city, is over. But the questions remain: How did we get to that point? And where do we go from here?
Storm killed forty people including four Israelis.
Jerusalem opposition leader: Barkat must pay for strike’s damage
By UDI SHAHAM
‘Includes all services except the education system’
The education ministry issued a statement in response saying that it sympathizes with the teachers but believes a strike is not the proper way to resolve the issue.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The strike will affect kindergartens as well as elementary through high schools throughout the country.
The Histadrut labor organization has called on workers across the country to power down machinery and walk out in protest of proposed cuts at Teva.
By MAX SCHINDLER,HERB KEINON,ERIC SUMNER
The strike could affect Ben Gurion Airport, government offices and banks, among other places.
The working committees of seven organizations called off the strike following a meeting with Labor and Social Services Minister Haim Katz.
“Today we place our teachers at the top of our national priorities,” Education Minister Naftali Bennett said.
Teachers’ strike over low wages and poor working conditions looms in background
The teachers are asking for an immediate increase in their starting monthly salary to NIS 8,000 and raises of NIS 1,000 to 2,000 per month for senior teachers.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,SARAH LEVI
The strike was announced when a teacher was knocked unconscious by a pupil with a metal rod.
By SARAH LEVI
The economy is expected to take a hit thanks to the airport workers' strike.
Some 80 schools will be closed on Tuesday, affecting some 10,000 high schoolers.
"There will be no strike tomorrow morning," the chairman of the teachers association said Sunday.
Clalit Health Services’ 14 hospitals and hundreds of the largest health fund’s community clinics around the country will be hit Sunday by an all-day “warning strike.”
An agreement was made Monday night approving salary increases for senior lecturers
With less than one week before the start of the academic school year, the strike would affect some 50,000 out of a total 300,000 undergraduate students.
It's day five of the student strike near Ashkelon.
The entire public sector will strike in protest over the firing of hundreds of Israel Broadcasting Authority employees.
By GIL HOFFMAN
‘Post’ inquiry to Health Ministry helps lead to cleanup
Strike on behalf of Amona outpost to be held on Monday
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"It’s as though all the grocery stores closed with people needing bread and milk."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
While the drivers are striking, management will reap the rewards if state gives in.
By MICHAEL ZEFF,SHARON UDASIN
The strike ended after only 10 hours with a Finance Ministry’s announcement that was later confirmed by the FLAI.
By MICHAEL ZEFF,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Jerusalem is the only unaffected authority in the country.
By ZACK PYZER,MICHAEL ZEFF
Until two weeks ago, management begrudgingly accepted flight-splitting in order to keep things running smoothly, but with no resolution in sight, has taken a harder line.
Litzman: Treasury proposals don’t meet public’s basic needs
By JUDY SIEGEL
Beachgoers pay little notice to black flags as lifeguards ‘strike’.
By BEN HARTMAN
Driving examiners continue suspension of tests.
Initially, the strike was intended to last only one day, but Batito said Sunday that if no resolution were found by Tuesday evening, it would extend into Wednesday.
"The social workers on a daily basis face cases that are so complex and difficult that most of us would rather not even hear about them."
Drivers' representatives and Transport Ministry officials worked into the night to secure deal.
"It makes you feel bad for your country," says merchant.
Here are some of the details you should know going into the public sector strike starting tomorrow at 6 a.m.
"The first victims are the clinic professionals and the patients.”
In the event of a general strike, a large part of the economy, including schools, universities, public transport, government offices, and the ports, would cease to function.
The agreement – which raises the salaries of most tram operators by 21.5 percent, to NIS 44 an hour through 2019 – comes one week after Light Rail workers threatened a second strike in two months.
Judge orders labor union and CityPass to reach salary agreement within 1 week.
‘It is unacceptable that a light rail operator receives just NIS 6,700 gross monthly’ says union head
Nearly 200 towns in the North and South will stop all municipal services, including garbage collection, but not schools, for one day.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Histadrut in the Western Galilee will join the strike, stopping work in factories in the area.
Education Ministry: don't give into pressures, schools will operate on Sunday
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Junior staff at all the Hebrew University of Jerusalem campuses started striking on Sunday, with no end in sight unless the university agrees to its demands.
Israel Chemicals and Histadrut labor federation end 115-day dispute on layoffs.
Israeli workers spent a collective 103,554 work days on strike in past year, according to Economy Ministry.
Union had prepared a strike that would affect government offices, private business, ports, and some public transport just days ahead of general elections in protest of expected lay offs.
Toward the formulation of a new collective agreement, the Egged Taavura workers committee had submitted a list containing more than 60 demands to the company's management.
Strike called after management did not respond to demands by the Histadrut Labor Federation and workers committee to remove threat of layoffs for hundreds of employees.
By NIV ELIS,GLOBES
Mega says 5 branches to close leading to 65, not hundreds, of layoffs.
Knesset Economic and Finance Committees schedule hearings on the issue as several companies go on partial strike and Histadrut threatens to shut down the south, city by city.
The technicians say they are the lowest earners in the health system, and that many receive income supplements to reach minimum wages, even though they are academics.
Despite pursuit to reduce expenditures by NIS 100 million, bus company agrees to suspend plans to fire employees in favor of averting strike.
The threat follows an Egged plan to lay off 160 workers and reduce work hours as a means of cutting NIS 100 million from its annual expenditure.
By NIV ELIS,SHARON UDASIN
Arab Higher Monitoring Committee calls for strike Tuesday following violent clashes between Beduin and police in Rahat.
Students took matters into their own hands when the Secondary School Teacher’s Association announced a moratorium on field trips for high-schoolers.
By EITAN AROM
IEC's union chief announced general strike last Tuesday at a Knesset Economic Affairs Committee meeting.
General strike, slated for Sunday, would have shut down schools, public transportation, airport and government offices; and cost economy NIS 300 million in first day alone.
Model makes it easy to hire and fire people but provide a strong safety net for workers.
Histadrut threatens general strike if agreement not reached.
FM still a much sought place to work: 8 cadets part of group of 28 that begins new course – 2,700 applied.
By HERB KEINON
Move opens legal avenue to government-wide strike in two weeks.
Two barrels containing chemical gasses had been dropped from helicopters on Sunday night, according to Radi Saad, who works on the chmical weapons team of the White Helmets.
Jordanian warplanes are also featured as Hashemite Kingdom's efforts against jihadist groups increase.
By REUTERS,JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Teva’s fall is tragic. But we should not learn the wrong lessons.
By JPOST EDITORIAL