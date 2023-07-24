Some 73% of intern doctors will support the protest against the legal reform and strike on Tuesday, the Intern Doctors Organization announced on Monday evening.

Additionally, the Israel Medical Association decided on Monday to disable the work of doctors for 24 hours, following the passage of the reasonableness clause. The decision was voted on unanimously.

"It has been decided in the organization to support the call of the 'White Coats' and to call on all the intern doctors to join emergency assemblies across the country tomorrow and switch to working on an emergency basis," the Intern Doctors Organization said.