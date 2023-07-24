The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Doctors to strike for 24 hours, work on emergency basis on Tuesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2023 18:49

Updated: JULY 24, 2023 19:33

Some 73% of intern doctors will support the protest against the legal reform and strike on Tuesday, the Intern Doctors Organization announced on Monday evening.

Additionally, the Israel Medical Association decided on Monday to disable the work of doctors for 24 hours, following the passage of the reasonableness clause. The decision was voted on unanimously. 

"It has been decided in the organization to support the call of the 'White Coats' and to call on all the intern doctors to join emergency assemblies across the country tomorrow and switch to working on an emergency basis," the Intern Doctors Organization said.

Netanyahu has failed and the gov't is a failure - Gantz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2023 08:15 PM
Jordanian army downs drone headed from Syria carrying drugs
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 06:21 PM
Fire breaks out in Jerusalem Hills, Tzova residents evacuated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2023 04:02 PM
Russia now producing more munitions per month than in all of 2022
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 03:53 PM
Greta Thunberg fined for disobeying police order
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 01:37 PM
Kremlin: 'vigilance' needed after explosives found on grain ship
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 12:39 PM
Kremlin will press on with operation in Ukraine despite drone attacks
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 12:28 PM
Ben-Gvir files police complaint over death threats
By MICHAEL STARR
07/24/2023 12:00 PM
Suspected arrested after burned body found in Jordan Valley
By MICHAEL STARR
07/24/2023 11:55 AM
Gallant: IDF to brief security cabinet ministers on military readiness
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
07/24/2023 11:07 AM
Talks with North Korea start on US soldier Travis King - UN Command
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 09:15 AM
Reasonableness bill to be voted on Monday afternoon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2023 06:38 AM
IDF clashes with armed Palestinian group near Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2023 05:01 AM
Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated in attack
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 04:12 AM
Former Iraqi Kurdish intelligence official killed in car explosion
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 12:22 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by