Israel averts high school strikes in 'phenomenal' deal with teachers

A planned strike in Israel's high schools was averted on Thursday evening following successful negotiations between the Secondary School Teachers' Association and the Finance Ministry, the association announced.

The agreements, which the association described as a "phenomenal achievement," will be detailed in due course, it said.

The Prime Minister's Office released a video of a phone conversation between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the association's director-general, Ran Erez, following the conclusion of negotiations.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו שוחח עם יו״ר ארגון המורים רן ארז לאחר שהושגו הסכמות בין משרד האוצר לארגון המורים: "אני שמח מאוד שאתה שמח מאוד. אני שמח גם לשמוע שהשביתה הזאת נמנעת, ושאנחנו פותרים את זה ומתחילים שנת לימודים בעזרת השם עם כולם. זה דבר מאוד חשוב ואני מברך על שיתוף הפעולה. pic.twitter.com/Inx7Mj2AB7 — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) August 31, 2023

"I am very happy that you are very happy," Netanyahu told Erez. "I am also happy to hear that this strike has been avoided and that we are solving it and starting the school year with everyone present.

"This is a very important thing and I welcome our cooperation," the prime minister said.

Teachers' Association chief Ran Erez speaks during a State Control Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on August 15, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Earlier on Thursday, one of the main points of contention was agreed on – a raise of NIS 2,000 per teacher.

This is a developing story.