Israeli Minister hints strike in Iran as 'weak, disappointing'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister (Otzma Yehudit) Itamar Ben-Gvir hinted towards the alleged Israeli attack in Iran on Friday, on X, saying it is dardaleh, slang for weak, disappointing, or poor. 

After the Iranian attack on Israel on Sunday, Ben Gvir tweeted, "Impressive defense until now – now there must be a crushing attack."

Tally Gotliv's comments

MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) also tweeted earlier Friday, "Good morning, dear people of Israel. A morning in which our head is held high with pride. Israel is a strong and powerful country. May we regain the power of deterrence."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks at a convention in Jerusalem on January 28, calling for Israel to rebuild settlements in the Gaza Strip. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks at a convention in Jerusalem on January 28, calling for Israel to rebuild settlements in the Gaza Strip. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Gotliv quoted a verse from Psalms: "Moab would be my washbasin; on Edom I would cast my shoe;" in other words, according to the Steinzaltz commentary, this is "an expression of contempt;" and an insulting gesture recognized throughout the Middle East."



