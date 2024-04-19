Israeli Minister hints strike in Iran as 'weak, disappointing'

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister (Otzma Yehudit) Itamar Ben-Gvir hinted towards the alleged Israeli attack in Iran on Friday, on X, saying it is dardaleh, slang for weak, disappointing, or poor.
דרדל׳ה!— איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 19, 2024
After the Iranian attack on Israel on Sunday, Ben Gvir tweeted, "Impressive defense until now – now there must be a crushing attack."
Tally Gotliv's comments
MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) also tweeted earlier Friday, "Good morning, dear people of Israel. A morning in which our head is held high with pride. Israel is a strong and powerful country. May we regain the power of deterrence."
בוקר טוב לעם ישראל היקר. בוקר בו הראש מורם בגאווה. ישראל מדינה חזקה ועוצמתית.מי יתן ונשיב לעצמינו את כח ההרתעה.למביני עניין מתהילים של יום שישי: ״על אדום אשליך נעלי.. מי נחני עד אדום.. באלוקים נעשה חיל והוא יבוס צרינו״אמן כן יהי רצון— טלי גוטליב (@TallyGotliv) April 19, 2024
Gotliv quoted a verse from Psalms: "Moab would be my washbasin; on Edom I would cast my shoe;" in other words, according to the Steinzaltz commentary, this is "an expression of contempt;" and an insulting gesture recognized throughout the Middle East."