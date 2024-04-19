Israeli Minister hints strike in Iran as 'weak, disappointing'

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister (Otzma Yehudit) Itamar Ben-Gvir hinted towards the alleged Israeli attack in Iran on Friday, on X, saying it is dardaleh, slang for weak, disappointing, or poor.

דרדל׳ה! — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 19, 2024

After the Iranian attack on Israel on Sunday, Ben Gvir tweeted, "Impressive defense until now – now there must be a crushing attack."

Tally Gotliv's comments

MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) also tweeted earlier Friday, "Good morning, dear people of Israel. A morning in which our head is held high with pride. Israel is a strong and powerful country. May we regain the power of deterrence." National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks at a convention in Jerusalem on January 28, calling for Israel to rebuild settlements in the Gaza Strip. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

בוקר טוב לעם ישראל היקר. בוקר בו הראש מורם בגאווה. ישראל מדינה חזקה ועוצמתית.מי יתן ונשיב לעצמינו את כח ההרתעה.למביני עניין מתהילים של יום שישי: ״על אדום אשליך נעלי.. מי נחני עד אדום.. באלוקים נעשה חיל והוא יבוס צרינו״אמן כן יהי רצון — טלי גוטליב (@TallyGotliv) April 19, 2024

Gotliv quoted a verse from Psalms: "Moab would be my washbasin; on Edom I would cast my shoe;" in other words, according to the Steinzaltz commentary, this is "an expression of contempt;" and an insulting gesture recognized throughout the Middle East."