temple mount access

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
16-year-old Abed al-Rahman Abu al-Maysa was killed east of al-Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The tensions in Jerusalem have kindled protests in Turkey. Turkish media said some protesters kicked the doors and threw stones at a synagogue in Istanbul.
By REUTERS
Violent protests erupted on Friday as tensions reached new heights over security measures placed at Temple Mount. Three protesters died during the confrontations.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Thousands chanted 'The people want liberation of al-Aksa', Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood demands action.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel explaining to Arab world there is no change in Temple Mount status quo
By HERB KEINON,UDI SHAHAM
Dichter was responding to comments made by Jordan's Minister of Wakf and Islamic Affairs Wael Arabiyat.
By HERB KEINON
King warns failure to reach a two-state solution inflames "violence and extremism in the region."
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Suspects charge tourist and punch him in face, continue to beat him.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Critics call move ‘prize to terrorism’; Woman lightly wounded by rock thrown at Western Wall.
Israeli authorities evicted eight Jews from the Temple Mount complex in response to what security forces said was inappropriate behavior at the holy site.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"This is a new trap," Palestinian FM Riyad al-Maliki said on Voice of Palestine radio, accusing Israel of planning to use such footage to arrest Muslim worshippers believed to be inciting against it.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Israeli police raided the plaza outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque on Sunday in what they said was a bid to head off Palestinian attempts to disrupt visits by Jews and foreign tourists.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
No serious injuries were reported and the compound was opened to visitors after the violence subsided.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
NGO claims Nature and Parks Authority blocking expansion, visitation of Muslim cemetery adjacent to contested holy site.
Temple Mount guard from Muslim Wakf arrested previous day during clash with Border Police.
Tourist may face legal charges for "disturbing public order."
“It is a killing by the occupation,” argued Tibi.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
MKs: Netanyahu and his extremist government trying to undermine Muslim holy sites
Arab bus driver claims he was attacked by 2 Israeli nationalists on Monday while on Jerusalem route.
Glick, head of the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation, said, however, that much more work remains to be done by the authorities to reverse decades of tolerated Muslim intimidation and violence.
"If we continued to hide our heads, we would be like the Jews in exile who are afraid of non Jews," says the 20-year-old who has received death threats.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
4 officers lightly wounded by rocks and fireworks during riot, 3 Palestinians arrested; Regev blames violence on "police incompetence."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,LAHAV HARKOV
As part of policy to improve Palestinians' quality of life, hundreds permitted to visit families in territories, overseas, and attend Friday prayers at Al-Aksa Mosque.
Cops: Restrictions were imposed only in cases of clear threats to public safety
“Al-Quds [Jerusalem] is Arab and the capital of Palestine and the Al-Aksa Mosque is a place of Muslim prayer,” declared Tibi, Israel’s Channel 2 reported.
Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal blames the prime minister for recent Palestinian violence by "turning a national fight into a religious one."
Outside Ofer prison, near the West bank city of Ramallah, Palestinians threw stones at Israeli forces who replied with tear gas to disperse the crowds.
Foreign minister to Israeli politicians: Don’t inflame the situation with sovereignty calls
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,LAHAV HARKOV
Watch: Arab MKs clash with police at blocking entrance to holy site after rioting.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Likud deputy minister visits Temple Mount, says status quo at holy site must be changed.
Bayit Yehudi lawmaker says she has a responsibility to visit holy site as often as possible and fight for Jews' right to pray there.
Dozens of masked Arab youths threw rocks, firebombs, fireworks, metal pipes, and concrete slabs at officers and tourists; 3 officers wounded, 9 Arabs arrested.
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made it clear at a press conference on August 6 that he had no intention of altering the status quo on the Temple Mount.
World Council of Churches blamed Israel for recent violence.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
“Temple Denial, is also denial of the Gospels,” says former Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Oren.
By LELA GILBERT
Yehouda Glick a miraculeusement survécu à une tentative d’assassinat fin octobre. Avec force et conviction, il ne se départ pas de son sens de l’humour
By ORIT ARFA
The State of Israel has carefully protected the religious rights of the Muslims at the Temple Mount, through forbidding the same rights of the Jews.
By PEGGY CIDOR
A video posted online by Israeli media appears to indicate that the event did take place.
The “irony” that it was an olive branch that got them into trouble was not lost on them, Tipton said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The rabbi was writing his letter amidst the brutal Arab riots of 1929, which included the Hebron Massacre, over Jewish access to the Western Wall.
By JEREMY SHARON
The visitation allowance - a single day - is a pilot test after legislators were banned from the compound nearly 2 years ago.
The FPA regards journalists' treatment as “a shameful performance for a country that boasts that it is the Middle East’s only democracy and claims to be committed to freedom of the press.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
More than 1,200 Jews visited the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning in commemoration of the destruction of the ancient Temples in Jerusalem on the fast of Tisha Be’av, activist groups said.
After Temple Mount opened to men under 50, thousands come to al-Aksa.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Rabbi said that if forced to chose between obeying the law and pursuing justice "of course I'm going to violate the law."
Jewish Temple Mount activist groups posted pictures of the site completely empty on Monday morning.
Minister of Internal Security told Army Radio that "the IDF, the Shin-Bet and the Police were involved in the decision-making process, and none of them objected."
Israel's UNESCO ambassador in Paris condemned UNESCO's actions as helping encourage Palestinian incitement.
The first small group of Jewish visitors that entered the compound on Monday morning said the Mourners Kadish prayer for the fatalities in Friday's attack.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,JPOST.COM STAFF
Did they dare break a glass as well?
By ARIANE MANDELL,EYTAN HALON
"I am doing it with mixed emotions and hoping that the PM will change his mind"
By UDI SHAHAM
According to the committee’s decision, the only restriction on lawmakers visiting the Temple Mount would be that they coordinate with the police ahead of time.
Knesset Ethics Committee lifts ban prohibiting MKs from entering site
Last week, right-wing activist Dov Morel was detained and taken off the Temple Mount to the police station when he picked up a rock.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The right-wing NGO Honenu broke the story on Wednesday, stating it had overcome years of illegal off-the-books police policies for keeping activists from the Temple Mount.
The ban on lawmakers visiting the Temple Mount has been in place for over a year.
‘Immediately after the 3 days of Id El Fiter conclude, security assessments will be made and scheduled visits will resume on the Temple Mount," says police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.
Video shows masked assailants throw rocks, chairs at visitors, hide in al-Aksa Mosque; Margalit: It is a provocation to allow visitors to compound during Ramadan.
The committee will reconsider the decision when the police decides it is safe to allow MKs to visit the holy site.
Ban expected to be lifted, first for Muslim MKs on Ramadan, then for all lawmakers.
MKs from the Islamic Movement-affiliated UAL party within the Joint List said they would visit the Temple Mount during Ramadan despite the ban.
MK Zohar: Stopping discussion of discrimination against Jewish worshipers is giving Arab MKs what they want; Yehuda Glick: Arab MKs acting like hostile Arabs on Mount who try to scare Jews away.
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court made a major ruling this week.
The trend is driven by several activist groups who encourage Jewish Israelis and tourists to visit the Temple Mount, saying they wish to re-assert the Jewish connection to the site.
"Despite the tension in and out of Jerusalem, I think such statements are grave and unfit to be said by a police inspector general against publicly elected representatives," Knesset speaker says.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Bayit Yehudi MK Wortzman tells 'Post' that halachic debate on issue is legitimate, but he does not accept attempts to tie terrorist attacks to the efforts of those seeking to visit the Temple Mount.
The Yated editorial said that the main problem with Temple Mount access to Jews is what it described as the prohibition in Jewish law for Jews to visit the site.
Police cordoned off part of the plaza, forcing the rioters into al-Aksa Mosque with the use of crowd-dispersal methods.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein instructed Knesset security chief Yosef Griff to assign Feiglin a bodyguard at all times Thursday, after the lawmaker received death threats.
By BEN HARTMAN
Feiglin intends to hold a mass prayer service at the Western Wall and then ascend the Mount with his followers.
“There’s no reason in the world to think that my entering the Temple Mount will stir trouble,” Likud lawmaker Yehuda Glick said.
By JTA
Facilities and services for tourists with disabilities are getting better and better.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Overnight rioting throughout east Jerusalem result in 12 arrests; police say security will be heightened in capital throughout Tisha Be’av.
The Islamic Wakf, haredi Jews and the Israeli archaeological community all oppose the creation of a mixed prayer area there.
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
Israel’s security requirements come from the experiences of nearly seven decades of war and terrorism. Those wars and terrorist attacks are also the cause of Palestinian suffering.
By LIAT COLLINS
The Palestinians have repeatedly violently violated the Temple Mount in recent years.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
There is nothing better to set the Arab world on fire than false claims that the Jewish state is altering the status quo on the Temple Mount.
By YAAKOV KATZ
One of the greatest infringements on civil rights in the Western democratic world has yet to gain the much deserved attention of human rights groups; it is time to let Jews pray on the Temple Mount.
By DAN ILLOUZ