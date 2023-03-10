The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Record number of Jews visited Temple Mount over Purim 2023

Police allowed children to approach the Temple Mount in costumes deemed respectable for the holy site.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 10, 2023 20:07
RELIGIOUS JEWS visit the Temple Mount, in 2020. (photo credit: SLIMAN KHADER/FLASH90)
The highest-ever number of Jews to visit the Temple Mount on a religious pilgrimage over Purim was recorded this last week, over both Purim itself and the Fast of Esther.

Worshipers to the Temple Mount have jumped by more than 55% compared to the previous year, according to the Temple Mount Administration, 453 Jews approached the Temple Mount this year for prayer and thanks-giving rituals during the days of Purim and the Fast of Esther.

The last record was set in 2019, with only 315 Jews visiting the Temple Mount in 2020, possibly due to the then-new fast-spreading COVID-19 virus.

Police allowed children to approach the Temple Mount in costumes deemed "respectable" for the holy site. Many families had young children in strollers dressed as high priests and rabbis.

JEWISH CHILDREN dress in Purim costumes, including Queen Esther and generic female royalty, in London, 2021. (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS) JEWISH CHILDREN dress in Purim costumes, including Queen Esther and generic female royalty, in London, 2021. (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

A change of pace at the Temple Mount

Many who made the pilgrimage reported that the environment was relaxed and relatively silent. Although Arab networks had called for riots and interference at the Temple Mount, police were able to secure the site for safe Jewish pilgrimages.

Some suspected rioters were also removed from the premises.

Many prominent Rabbis such as Yitzhak Brand and Rabbi Yehuda Glick were among those who made the pilgrimage to the holy spot for Purim and the Fast of Esther.

The Temple Mount Administration reported that special preparations were in progress for the Jewish month of Nissan, which coincides with the holy month of Ramadan in Islam. The administration is hopeful to break new records on the first day of Nissan, as well as the upcoming Passover holiday.

Though arrangements are in place for morning visitors to the Temple Mount during these festival periods, efforts are being made in order to prevent the closure of the site in the afternoon.



