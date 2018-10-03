03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
This has been the best season of 25-year-old Diego Schwartzman’s professional tennis career.
By JTA
During the performance, players and fans began singing the modern anthem words loudly in attempt to drown out the soloist.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Israel Tennis Centers premiere tennis center in Ramat Hasharon was named on Monday in honor of Larry and Mary Greenspon.
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 97, experienced a disappointing two weeks in Indian Wells.
By ALLON SINAI
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 97, defeated American- Jew Noah Rubin 6-2, 6-1 in 55 minutes in the first round of the qualifiers on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Israeli began the year at No. 67 in the world, but dropped all the way to No. 100 earlier this week.
Israel will be entering the tie at the Czech Republic as an underdog, but an upset just might be possible if Levy’s winning mentality rubs off on the squad.
Israel entered the weekend without a win away from home since triumphing 3-1 in Slovenia in the second round of Group I in April 2014.
South Africa’s Sports and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi announced last week that he will boycott the tie.
Thulas Nxesi: I experienced Israeli discrimination and occupation when I was denied entry to Palestine in 2012.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Sela and Erlich both lose first-round doubles matches • Shapovalov ousted • Wozniacki rallies
Dudi Sela entered the year's first major tournament without a victory to his name in 2018.
The blue-and-white tennis star voted by ‘Post’ readers as ‘Sports Personality of the Year.’
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 67 in the world, decided that he wanted to begin his 2018 campaign with the new experience of playing a tournament in the Gulf.
The 28-year-old Ekshibarova, who clinched her first national title, received Israeli citizenship in 2016 and will be able to represent the blue-and-white in Fed Cup action from next year.
Dudi Sela and Deniz Khazaniuk will be the favorites to defend their Israel national championship titles on Friday.
Sajur complex provides beautiful scenery, as well as excellent facilities, for players and spectators alike.
“Playing with Qureshi shows that it doesn’t matter what your religion is as long as there is mutual respect.”
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 77 in the world, was playing in his first ATP Tour quarterfinal since reaching the semifinals of the Chennai Open in India in the first week of January.
Each took home a check for 100,000 NIS.
Leading Israeli tennis onwards.
After 12 years at the helm, Eyal Ran decided to step down.
Israel had won the three previous ties it had hosted in the country, not losing at home since falling to Canada in Ramat Hasharon in the World Group playoffs in September 2011.
Israel hopes to compete within group I.
The young tennis player, who now ranks 28th in the world, brings a lot of pride to the Jewish athletic world.
By HOWARD BLAS
“I have to win on Friday,” said Sela.
A difficult day for the youngster.
“In this kind of match and with this type of opponent, confidence was tough.”
Schwartzman is loving the New York crowd, which has cheered for him throughout his matches so far.
"The Jerusalem Post" spoke to tennis star Madison Brengle about her first round of the US Open and religion.
Querrey's lightning serve helped him dictate the match to win in a quick one hour and twenty minutes.
If the 800 hot dogs sold on Day 1 of the US Open is an indicator, it is going to be a great two weeks in Queens.
Loeb – ranked 156th in the world – acknowledged that she “had to battle” on court in a match which featured “interesting calls.” Loeb highlights “staying mentally strong” as the key to the match.
No longer the face of Israeli tennis, retired star opens up about her impressive career and post-playing life
Back in Israel, Leshem will train under Amos Mansdorf.
By EVAN WOLF
20-year-old expresses optimism after losing in two sets to Marcos Baghdatis.
“I felt that if I can play good defense and keep the ball low I would be good,” Sela said. “He was going for many shots and is not really a percentage guy.
Sela was consistently crushed by Donaldson’s serve, which bailed him out from a would-be mistake-riddled match.
The Israeli star sustained an injury in the third round at Wimbledon and hadn't played since dropping out of the tournament.
Israel’s Oliel advances in juniors, Federer, Djokovic ease into last-16 and Kerber, Wozniacki move on.
Djokovic, Federer advance as both of their foes retire, Women’s No. 1 Kerber coasts through
The scrappy 24-year-old from Argentina will begin his Wimbledon 2017 campaign on Tuesday against 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Dudi Sela enters Wimbeldon in promising form.
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 98 in the world, will be targeting his second Challenger title of the year, and 22nd of his career, when he faces Italy’s Thomas Fabiano.
As ardent Zionists, the Kahans decided to donate their life savings to help Israel by strengthening Israeli tennis and by developing the next generation of Israeli champions.
WITH HER legacy as a fierce and resilient competitor intact, 29-year-old Shahar Pe’er – Israel’s all-time highest-ranked tennis player (No. 11 in 2011) – closed the curtain on her playing career.
The 29-year-old reached No. 11 in the world rankings six years ago, higher than any other Israeli tennis player in history.
“Of our 11 matches, six ended in a third set. We lost five of those and a victory in any of them would have changed everything."
Israel’s No. 1 Julia Glushko (193) evened the tie at 1-1 with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Elitsa Kostova (132).
Israel’s dream of returning to the World Group was already dashed for another year on Saturday when the blue-and-white dropped to an unassailable 3-0 deficit.
Israel was hoping to claim the first of the three wins it needed in 2017 to return to the World Group for the first time since 2013; But it will instead need to fight for its life.
Israel had already secured a victory over Sweden and another year in Group I by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.
“This was an amazing tournament and a superb achievement for Oliel,” said Glickstein. “It will help his ranking, his level of play, his confidence and his belief in his own abilities.”
"Our dream is to have an Israeli Wimbldon champion."
The 31-year-old Israeli, who climbed 20 places to No. 67 in the world at the start of the week, has a golden opportunity to reach the third round in Melbourne for a third straight year.
Israel Tennis Association CEO Shlomo Glickstein is optimistic the country’s players will enjoy a good season in 2017.
An eight-game run gave Khazaniuk a one-set and 4-0 lead which she was never going to squander.
Israel’s Davis Cup team had already secured a victory over Sweden and another year in Group I by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead on Saturday.
Yoni Erlich and Dudi Sela clinched the win in the Group I second round playoff tie.
Tennis players know all about love from the tennis scoring system. Wouldn’t it be nice if players also love Israel and spread that love around the world?
After winning two matches in the qualifiers and coming through the first round of the main draw, the 17-year-old Israeli was stopped by No. 5 seed Kayla Day of the USA, losing 6-4, 6-3.
Oliel next faces No. 13 seed Nicola Kuhn of Spain for a place in the quarterfinals.
By HOWARD BLASS
With the location of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, it is only natural that there are also many Jewish stories at the tournament.
Israeli beaten in five sets by Cuevas; Djokovic, Nadal overcome wrist injuries to advance
Sela, ranked No. 71 in the world, was playing in his first ATP Tour quarterfinal since losing to Denis Kudla in the last eight in Atlanta last July.
Sela, ranked No. 62 in the world, entered the second day of the match trailing qualifier Brown (116) 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (5), with the score in the fourth set tied at 1-1.
Meanwhile, Andy Murray reached the final of the Madrid Open for the second year running by beating Rafael Nadal in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 on Saturday.
Alona Pushkarevsky and Ram Kapach were chosen as the winners for their achievements on the court and conduct off it.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The top seeds made it safely through to the second round.
The Israeli will return home on Monday ahead of his participation in the Israel Open, a $125,000 Challenger tournament.
Janko Tipsarevic received a wild card and is making his tennis comeback following foot surgery and a 17 month absence from tennis.
Nevertheless, Israel will be in danger of dropping to Group II for the first time since 2001 should it lose to Sweden in September.
With home-court advantage in the tie against Sweden, Ran is confident that the team will manage to bounce back against the seven-time winners.
Israel last played in the World Group in 2013, losing 5-0 to France in the first round.
Julia Glushko is one of three Israeli players in action in Acapulco this week.
Israel faces Croatia in its final Pool C tie on Friday.
Pe’er is still in the fold, although she has looked like a shadow of her former self over recent years.
Sela will face the Russian Andrey Kuznetsov for a place in the fourth round after defeating Spaniard Verdasco.
Nadal crashes out in first-round shock to Verdasco; Women’s second seed Halep upset; Hewitt through.
Glushko, ranked No. 128 in the world, made easy work of Eri Hozumi (190) of Japan, claiming a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
Israeli players set for Australian Open in Melbourne.
Sela came up short against 18-year-old American Taylor Fritz.
By ALLON SINAI,REUTERS
After reaching the semifinals without dropping a set, Sela, who is the No. 1 seed, battled for two hours and 36 minutes against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics before claiming a victory.
Sela beat Amir Weintraub 7-5, 6-2 in the final which was postponed by two days due to the rainy weather.
Olga Fridman said she wasn’t surprised by her win and spoke of her goals for the new season.
Dudi Sela and Amir Weintraub are each one win away from setting up a showdown in Friday’s title match after cruising to the last four on Wednesday.
Getting to know Marty Gilbert.
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
Poor infrastructure, a lack of sporting tradition and cultural differences are just a few of the reasons that can explain why so few professional athletes hail from the Beduin sector.
It may seem trivial, but in today’s world, many people invoke the word “hero” when referring to those whose exploits on the field stand out from the rest.
By MICHAEL FREUND
By TEVI TROY
Tel Aviv native Denis Shapovalov defaulted at the Davis Cup for inadvertently blasting a ball into the umpire's face.
By REUTERS