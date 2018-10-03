03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Investigators also examined potential money laundering by Manafort and other possible financial crimes, sources have told Reuters.
By REUTERS
A monument to Holocaust victims was vandalized with slogans and symbols.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The constant influx of cheap foreign labor is one reason that Israel's construction sector was among its least productive.
By NIV ELIS
"We want to live a calm and happy life and help Israeli society."
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Jewish organizations, including the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said for their part that they understand the Polish frustration with terms like “Polish death camps.”
By JTA
“Ukraine has many places fit for a March of the Living where Jews suffered and were murdered in a terrible tragedy.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin cited alleged antisemitism in justifying the invasion into Crimea, which he said was to protect ethnic minorities there during revolution.
One of the Wiesenthal Center's chief Nazi-hunters lauded the Finnish president for his willingness to investigate sensitive issues.
Zuroff calls on Finland’s president to take ‘painful step’ of investigating past.
New course allows residents of peripheries in Russia, Ukraine to kick start conversion process.
JDC says event is largest gathering of Jewish teenagers from FSU.
The gravesite is a considerable financial resource for Ukraine, and sources told the 'Post' that it's highly unlikely that Kiev would agree to the request.
The tweet included a photograph from the US Holocaust Museum archive taken in 1942 that shows Lodz Jews in Poland advancing toward an assembly point for deportation to the Chelmno death camp.
Nationalists accused of complicity in the murder of Ukrainian Jews have received honors from state authorities for their fight against Russia.
By JTA,TAMARA ZIEVE
During Symon Petliura’s time as head of the Ukrainian People’s Republic, 35,000 to 50,000 Jews were killed in a series of pogroms between 1918 and 1921.
One of the threats made against Voroniak was on Facebook, where a user wrote to him: "Be afraid of your own shadow. Death to the enemies," the news site reported.
The men were arrested earlier this month at a border crossing while carrying explosives, according to the KP news site.
30,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews are estimated to have traveled to the Ukrainian town of Uman for Rosh Hashanah.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Of the 3,100 Russian-speaking Birthright participants who visited Israel this summer, 800 were Ukrainian and 1,800 were Russian.
Jews, it appears, will be living under the “Tryzub” – the gold trident that forms Ukraine’s national symbol, for some time to come.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Starting in September 1941, Nazis and local collaborators murdered more than 150,00 people, including 50,000 Jews, at the Babi Yar ravine.
Nationalist collaborator Roman Shukhevych's men were part of a pogrom that killed over 6,000 Jews.
An incident caused damage to the monument in Kiev commemorates the lives of 33,771 people who were slain by the Nazis in the mass killings at the ravine.
Senior Ukrainian Security Service reservist Vovk wrote on Facebook: “I am completely against Jews.”
Ukrainian immigrant pilot to join squadron in Independence Day flyover.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The Jews of the former Soviet Union now observe Passover and focus on helping their fellow Jews.
Yevtushenko, whose famous poem commemorated the massacre of 33,771 Jews at the Kiev ravine, has passed away.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,REUTERS
Immigrants arrive in Israel, seeking a better life in Promised Land.
Gold, teeth, jewelry and children's skulls are some of the item reportedly robbed from mass graves.
In time of crisis, the country's Jews appeal to Israel for support.
Roman Polonsky, director of the Jewish Agency’s Department for Russian-speaking Jewry, says aliya from Ukraine has actually tripled in the last three years.
By STEVE LINDE
Jewish refugees from the Donbass region still comprise a significant portion of those headed to Israel from Ukraine.
Members of scattered Jewish community remain strongly connected despite distance between them.
"For the government of Israel it was obviously a red line, but I hope it won’t impact the relationship between Ukrainian Jews and Israel."
The vandalism is believed to have occurred late Tuesday night.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,ASHER WEBER
"Lviv is one of the most important cities in the Jewish history, and in particular in the Zionist history."
The Joint Distribution Committee inaugurates its new Jewish community center in Kiev.
The suspects in the Oct. 7 beating of Mendel Deitsch, 63, were apprehended Sunday at a bus station in Zhitomir, Ukraine.
Rabbi Mendel Deitsch, a longtime Chabad-Lubavitch emissary in France and more recently in Israel, was assaulted at the city’s central train station early Friday morning.
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
This was by far the largest commemoration of Babi Yar in Ukrainian history, and stood in sharp contrast with the country's years under Soviet rule.
How Rabbi Nahman’s grave in Uman was saved from Soviet urban renewal.
By BEN BRESKY
Triguboff Institute helps immigrants through conversion process.
President conducts Q&A in Hebrew and English on Twitter, video.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ukraine is where Jewish past and present merge in a kaleidoscope of feeling, sight and impression.
By STEVE APFEL
The two arrested Jews were detained for several hours and released. They may be prosecuted for assault, pending an investigation and the decision of Ukrainian police.
“Yes, indeed, rooms are not rented out to Jews,” was the reply of the hotel after the Jewish leader inquired.
Last year, Vlodymir Groysman's reputation as an honest and effective administrator earned Groysman the title of speaker of the Ukrainian parliament.
Parliamentary speaker Volodymyr Groysman being considered for the job by President Petro Poroshenko.
By SAM SOKOL
The exhibition incorporates a wide variety of visual works by artists who emigrated from the former USSR as children, and address migration from the perspective of a longing for childhood memories.
By BARRY DAVIS
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Gazprom had no right to suspend its contracts, and he expected them to remain in force.
Israel is mindful of Russian clout over its enemies Syria, Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah.
The incidents follow several cases of death threats and vandalism against Jewish institutions in western Ukraine, including at cemeteries and synagogues.
Groysman is a symbol of acceptance of Jews and his high profile stature provides a positive image of Jews in Ukraine.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Despite a shaky cease-fire, war in the Donbas region of Ukraine stretches into its third year with no end in sight
On the larger geopolitical level, what is happening in eastern Ukraine matters, because it knits together a series of conflicts in the post-Soviet period.
In their third year of fighting pro-Russian separatists, soldiers speak of brotherhood and desire to retake eastern part of country.
Civilians in Ukraine are still under shelling more than two-and-a-half years after Minsk II cease-fire agreement.
The ability of Ukraine to wean itself from Moscow has been due to the war in the east that the government has described as an “anti-terrorist operation” against pro-Russian separatists.
Roman Zozulya was mistakenly reported to be a "neo-Nazi" when he joined Seville-based Betis last summer.
“We ask all drivers to drive carefully and in accordance with road conditions and weather conditions,” police said.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
There have been some 4 failed attempts a remembrance center at the site of the massacre.
While there is no doubt that millions of Ukrainians were among the citizens of the Soviet Union who died of starvation in the 1930s, nearly every other detail of the Holodomor is disputed.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"Thanks to our millions of Christian friends in the US and in countries from Brazil to South Korea, we are playing an increasingly active role in bringing new immigrants to their Jewish homeland."
Jewish tourists to the Ukrainian city of Uman, where Rebbe Nachman of Breslov is buried, receive medical aid from Hatzala.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Of the 201 immigrants, twenty-four were children under the age of 10 and one was an 81 year-old man.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
On an official visit, Ukraine Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said his country's relationship will only continue to improve.
‘Taking advantage of Israel’s dysfunctional asylum policies,’ says report
‘We live shoulder to shoulder with Jews and have huge respect for Jewish people and vice versa’.
Seven high-rises are set to be built five meters from the building which was built in 1880.
Israel had won the three previous ties it had hosted in the country, not losing at home since falling to Canada in Ramat Hasharon in the World Group playoffs in September 2011.
By ALLON SINAI
"At Ben-Gurion Airport today, we welcomed Viktoria, Larysa and Kateryna with open arms."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
One name kept coming up when it comes to who may be behind the global attacks.
Eduard Stavytsky, a former cabinet minister in the Ukraine, fled to Israel to escape Ukrainian and INTERPOL arrest warrants in October 2014.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Groysman cautioned Israel against the threats it faces and said that he was convinced the Jewish state could identify with the Ukraine's plight of dealing with terror.
By JOY BERNARD
“I believe it would be humiliating to hide someone’s roots, to hide someone’s family or last name, and once again for all these reasons, we view the relations with Israel as very important.”
Trade and bilateral agreements signed on “friendly and constructive” visit.
Groysman was uninvited to Israel in December due to Netanyahu's anger that Kiev had voted at the United Nations in favor of the anti-settlement Resolution 2334.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
One diplomatic official said that Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman’s rescheduled visit is a clear sign that relations with Ukraine have returned to normal.
By HERB KEINON
He had been in a coma since the attack at Tel Hashomer hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel, and never regained consciousness.
Ukraine was one of 14 countries that voted for the resolutions, which slammed the settlements as a major obstacle to peace and as lacking “legal validity."
Mother, PM plead for public to attend ceremony for recent immigrant from Ukraine; Corporal Viacheslav Gargay had no other relatives in the country.
Amid row over UN settlement vote, Jewish lawmaker says he plans to present new legislation concerning Ukraine's mission in Israel.
Kiev fires back at Israel's decision to cancel a scheduled visit by Ukraine's prime minister.
"In August 1942, the last workers of the Jewish ghetto were killed there. A few thousand people, from 2,500 to 6,000 according to various sources.”
A homage to the Rebbe, and a tribute to Rabbi Shmuel Kaminetsky and the restoration of Jewish life in Dnepr.
By INNA ROGATCHI
In Ukraine, Jewish food is the new fad – but it is not necessarily kosher.
By JULIE MASIS
The many generous acts of Gershon Burd were only unveiled when his life ended tragically early.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
The Odessa Festival was comprised of 10 events; all original works.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Many families today have their own “Moses” – an ancestor who left a modern-day “Egypt” and founded the family. My great-grandmother Malka played that role in our family.
By YONATAN SILVER
It is my sincere hope that the Israeli people will recognize the Holodomor for what it was as we in Ukraine recognize the Holocaust.
By VOLODYMYR ARIEV
Russia has the West’s attention because of “collusion” – but not bloodshed and violence.
By TETYANA STADNYK
Instead of central heating, her home has a hole in the wall where she burns wood.
By DAVID SCHIZER
After a tenuous ceasefire was signed in February 2015, the Ukrainian crisis fell out of the news cycle and faded from international conversation.
By IRINA CHERNOBRYVETS
The Ukrainians know their foes have no scruples when it comes to murdering women and children to further Moscow’s ongoing campaign to destabilize Ukraine.
By LUBOMYR LUCIUK
The current conflict with Russia has further radicalized the Ukrainian approach to historical memory.
By PER ANDERS RUDLING,EFRAIM ZUROFF
The Jewish actress recently went with husband Ashton Kutcher to a visit in her hometown but when she wanted to see her childhood home she was turned away.
Oleg Zolotnitskiy, 27, made aliya from Ukraine to Givatayim in 2014.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH