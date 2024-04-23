Ukraine, Israel aid package advances in US Senate

The US Senate on Tuesday voted to advance a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan toward possible passage later on Tuesday or on Wednesday, which would send it to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

As voting continued, the vote was 65 to 12 in favor of advancing the package of foreign aid legislation to a vote on final passage, with more than 60 needed.

Passing through the House of Representatives

The US House of Representatives on Saturday with broad bipartisan support passed a $95 billion legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, over bitter objections from Republican hardliners.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds a press conference after the Senate passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, February 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

The legislation now proceeds to the Democratic-majority Senate, which passed a similar measure more than two months ago. US leaders from Democratic President Joe Biden to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell have been urging embattled Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote.

The Senate is expected to pass the measure next week, sending it to Biden to sign into law.