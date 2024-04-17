Amid Russia's war, Ukrainian Jews prepare for Passover under threat of blackout

As Passover approaches, Ukrainian Jews are mobilizing to ensure the upcoming holiday is celebrated without interruption, despite the ongoing conflict and the threat of power outages. Community leaders are employing innovative solutions to keep one of Judaism’s most sacred traditions alive under siege.

With less than a week until Passover, Jewish communities across Ukraine are bracing for the possibility of celebrating in darkness due to frequent power disruptions caused by the war. High-powered generators have been deployed in preparation for mass Seders, expected to draw thousands of participants in dozens of cities.

Rabbi Moshe Moskowitz of Kharkiv shared the hardships faced by his community with the persistent threat of shelling, often occurring late at night or just before dawn. “The shelling sometimes extends into the daytime or other irregular hours,” he said. Despite these challenges, he emphasized, “We have all learned to cope with this dire situation and do everything possible to maintain our Jewish way of life.”

The primary concern this year is avoiding complete blackouts during the public ‘Seders’. “It’s a significant hardship for us,” Rabbi Moskowitz explained. “Every day, for several hours, we are without electricity, and at night, the streets are completely dark. We’re relying on generators provided by the Chabad JRNU network, hoping they will be sufficient even on Seder night if we face a power outage.” Jewish communities rally to celebrate with food distributions and precautions against power outages (credit: Courtesy)

The Passover holiday spirit

FOOD DISTRIBUTION is underway and the holiday spirit is evident, despite the war. Special crates containing meat, poultry, preserved matzot, natural grape juice, and other items are prepared to enhance the holiday tables. These crates are distributed at points located near major synagogues and are handed out methodically based on prior community registration.

This initiative, dubbed Kimcha de Pesacha (Flour for Passover), is a cornerstone of the broader efforts by community rabbis and Chabad emissaries. As the preparations continue, children in Jewish communities are also engaging in the festive atmosphere, participating in unique matzah baking sessions at Jewish schools.

This year’s Passover, under the cloud of conflict for the third consecutive year, highlights the resilience of Ukraine’s Jewish community. “The challenges are enormous,” one rabbi noted, emphasizing the community’s determination to preserve their traditions. “We never imagined that we would mark the Festival of Freedom for the third time amidst the hardship of war. Yet even in this deep darkness, it is our duty to bring more light, and we pray that this year we can celebrate the Festival of Freedom in a rebuilt Jerusalem.”