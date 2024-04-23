Impacted by two wars, Jewish Ukrainian refugees celebrate a special Passover in Poland

Over 100 Jewish Ukrainian refugees gathered on Friday to celebrate a special Passover Seder hosted by the Jewish Agency for Israel.

The seder included a prayer for the return of the 133 hostages being held captive by Hamas in Gaza. Pictures of the hostages were placed around the room.

"This year, we celebrate Passover differently, praying for the return of the hostages that remain in captivity," said Yael Branovsky, head of The Jewish Agency office in Poland.

Now over 2 years since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, and over 6 months since the hostages were kidnapped, the celebrations were said to hold a special meaning.

"This year, Passover, the holiday of freedom, is different and special. We all think of the captives in Gaza and hope for their return. However, Israel is a strong country, both in spirit and in action, and knows how to defend itself. Israel is a center for Jewish life and existence in the world, and there is a place in it for every Jew who wants to make it their home. A strong and connected Diaspora is also very important, and I want to thank The Jewish Agency for its incredible activity,” said Dr. Yaakov Livneh, Israel's ambassador to Poland, who attended the event. Over 100 Ukrainian Jewish Refugees Celebrate Passover in Poland (credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY FOR ISRAEL)

Michael Schudrich, the Chief Rabbi of Poland, also attended the Seder and added, "Our strength is in our unity. I am happy to see everyone here celebrating Passover and praying for the freedom of the Jewish people.”

Impacted by two wars

"We have family and friends in Israel and Ukraine. We have friends and family living in cities being bombed in Ukraine, and we have cousins who recently returned from reserve duty in Gaza. From morning until night, we follow the news in Israel and Ukraine with concern; this reality is very tough, and we hope that both wars will end quickly," said Yeugenia and Boris Fogel, an elderly couple who fled Ukraine a few days after the war began. "We are from Zaporizhia; just a few days ago, our house was bombed again. We are very worried – constantly on the phone with our relatives and friends both in Israel and Ukraine; it's an unbearable reality."

The couple are considering making aliyah (migrating to Israel) and told the Jewish Agency that they are grateful for the agency’s support in allowing them to maintain their Jewish traditions.

"The Jewish tradition has always been present in our lives. This evening, when we read the Haggadah together, sang, and talked with members of the community who are in a similar situation, it made us feel the warmth in our hearts. For a few hours, it felt like life was normal, and we celebrated Passover as we usually do," the Fogel’s added.

"Jewish life in the diaspora and the connection to Israel are important at all times, especially now. It is uplifting to see such a large number of Jews who fled the war in Ukraine maintaining the Jewish tradition and connecting to Israel through the extensive activities of The Jewish Agency," Branovsky added.