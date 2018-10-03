us israel iran

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump has yet to comment or tweet on the border incident.
By MICHAEL WILNER
PM warns that Ayatollah Khamenei's recent verbal attacks against the US show true nature of Islamic Republic.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The civilized world seems finally to be waking to the reality of the enemy it faces –extreme Islamists who have the eventual domination of the whole world in their sights.
By NEVILLE TELLER
93 senators voted in favor of Carter and five voted against. Carter will serve as the US President Barack Obama's fourth defense secretary.
US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford pointed at Iran, Hezbollah and Syria threats during Israel visit and promises US collaboration as the challenges mount in the region.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“There is no doubt that main problem for us and around the world is the axis of evil from North Korea to Tehran to Damascus to Hezbollah in Beirut."
Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog, PM Benjamin Netanyahu to address second day of summit.
Lobby focused on reforging bipartisan congressional support.
PM recommends to his critics who have slammed him for harming Israel-US ties to show a little “humility.”
By HERB KEINON
Dermer "unusually vigorous" in outreach on Hill, says official.
The alternative to a deal, even a poor one such as this, would be further Iranian progress on its nuclear program, and Iran doing “what it wants.”
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Democrat says Israeli PM has not offered any real alternative to nuclear framework deal.
Insisting Tehran change "everything under the sun" not realistic way to close a deal, State Department says.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
Senior US administration official says prime minister did not offer alternative plan of action in speech.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Prime minister makes address to Congress despite opposition from the White House; says days are over when Jews remain passive in face of genocidal enemy.
Netanyahu views that his destiny is to protect the Jewish state, and -- by extension -- the future of the Jews. In his mind, this is why he was fated to come to power. Nothing less.
The reported halt in intelligence cooperation comes amid tensions over Iran talks, Netanyahu's speech to Congress.
Power says that there is an alarming surge in global anti-Semitism.
By MICHAEL WILNER,MAYA SHWAYDER
Commanders for Israel's Security group says Netanyahu is damaging strategic relations with the US; Likud says in response, "These are the same leftists who supported Oslo."
By ARIK BENDER, MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Reflecting, perhaps, the tension between Netanyahu and Obama, the number of Democrats with a favorable view of Israel dropped from 74% last year to 60% today.
Furthermore, 67% of those polled said they believed that if the Iranians obtain a nuclear weapon, they would use it against Israel or the US.
"I gave them a heads up that morning," US Speaker of the House says of controversial invitation to Israeli PM to address Congress.
Army Radio report comes amid criticism that Netanyahu is hurting Israel's relations with the Obama administration by addressing Congress on Iran sanctions.
The development is likely to anger critics of the accord, not least in the United States and Israel, but may be welcomed by Iranians eager for Iran to reopen to the outside world.
By REUTERS
President hosts delegation of Democrats from the US Congress.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
"Our pledge to defend Israel is rock solid, and the alliance has never been stronger," visiting Ash Carter says.
Western powers considering idea of allowing Iran to conduct limited, closely monitored enrichment-related work for medical purposes at a underground Fordow facility.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON,REUTERS
There are fears that the case could harm relations between the two countries if the US were to provide information while Israel refused.
Kerry warns Netanyahu against outlining details of proposed agreement in Tuesday address to Congress.
Commander of Iran's Navy had previously said that Iran could destroy all of America's warships within 50 seconds.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Friday session chaired by Secretary Kerry is open to Iranian participation, US says; Obama not opposed to meeting with Rouhani.
The point missed in Washington is that the main game in the region is no longer Israel versus the Palestinians or the Arabs. It’s Israel and most of the Arabs versus the Iranians and jihadis.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
There is no alternative: to save Western civilization, the House must enjoin Obama from implementing the Iranian nuke pact.
By ROBERT B. SKLAROFF
Bolton: Obama’s three-pronged policy, based on three negotiation tracks with Iran, Syria, and the Palestinians and Israel, will almost certainly fail in its entirety.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Trump's vice presidential contenders all consider Israel an exceptional American ally in the region worthy of continued support.