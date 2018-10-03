03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
For the areas of Israel that received rain on Thursday, the wintry weather was a welcome respite from months of dryness.
By SHARON UDASIN
Couple suspected of negligence in Monday fire in North
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN,BEN HARTMAN
Forecaster from IMS says that pollution warning is expected to stay in effect for the central and southern regions of the country through Tuesday.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Flash floods near Dead Sea; Kinneret has risen 40 cm. since start of rainy season.
The rain is expected to keep falling across the country through Monday, but most of the skies could dry up by the evening hours.
MDA called on members of the public to check on elderly neighbors and relatives who live alone and help them find shelter from the cold weather if needed.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH,DANIEL K. EISENBUD,SHARON UDASIN
Snow expected to start falling around Jerusalem today, temperatures to fall below freezing.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN,DANIEL K. EISENBUD,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Flood conditions, strong winds, unseasonable cold and possible snowfall are expected to batter the region beginning on Shabbat and continuing on for at least several days after.
The incoming storm is the result of a wintry depression coming in from the Aegean Sea, through southern Turkey and the Gulf of Iskenderun.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH,SHARON UDASIN
The hazy, windy weather is not only cancelling flights, but it could cause health problems too because of elevated air pollution levels.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Local and regional authorities begin to make preparations, as forecasts show thunderstorms, temperature drops and heavy rains for much of the country over the next few days.
White flakes cover peaks of northern mountain, Ramon Crater; yellow sands of Negev blanketed in white.
Haze to gradually clear today and tomorrow; Experts concerned by weather patterns.
High winds, large concentrations of dust forecast for Wednesday.
Weather conditions force Jordanian plane from Dubai to make emergency landing in Tel Aviv.
In the year 2000, 219 mm. were measured in the month of October at the Mikve Yisrael station - making the current amounts "very close," he said.
20,000 households cut off from electricity.
Intense storm conditions, including powerful rains, gusts and hail, knocked down trees and infrastructure on Sunday, leading to outages in more than 200,000 households at peak.
Forecasts show scattered rains continuing Wednesday, thunderstorms expected in Negev.
Snyder, author of the new book “Black Earth: The Holocaust as History and Warning,” draws parallels between the World War II and more-contemporary battles for resources.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Why and how these sandstorms began at this time of year – and ultimately blew south from Syrian desert to Israel and its neighbors – has puzzled meteorologists.
People sensitive to extreme weather urged to stay inside, Magen David Adom reports several hundred hospitalized.
By SHARON UDASIN,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The highest temperatures on Sunday occurred in the Jordan Valley and the Arava region, at 43-46°C.
“We advise all Israelis in South Florida to find their way to a safer place, to keep watching the news and listen to local authorities,”
By DANIELLE ZIRI,MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
Hundreds killed, thousands displaced in worst torrential rains since 2004.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The 550,000 Jews of South Florida joined their neighbors in hanging hurricane shutters to shield windows from flying objects as well staying home from work and school.
By JTA
The dust storm has settled - yet the controversy and headlines surrounding it are still making waves.
By CORAL BRAUN
Stormy weather predictions for this coming weekend have prompted the Health Ministry to issue recommendations on protecting susceptible individuals from cold-related illnesses.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Carbon monoxide poisoning from the use of kerosene stoves or coal-based heating devices can be lethal.
Medical teams in the field have been instructed to provide rapid, professional and full emergency medicine services to anyone in need, Magen David Adom said.
The high-school students came from the Upper Galilee and became trapped after intense rain and hail.
It's time to bring out your winter coat.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
In 2013, super typhoon Haiyan killed nearly 8,000 people and left 200,000 families homeless.
By REUTERS
Hurricane Irma threatens to destroy Floridian infrastructure.
By MICHAEL WILNER,REUTERS
Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane as it regained strength on its way to Florida.
Florida braces as Irma threatens to rage past, and many are concerned by the damages that will certainly be wreaked by one of the most powerful Atlantic storms to have hit in a century.
Fueled by the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Harvey became the first Category 4 hurricane to wallop the United States since Charley in 2004.
Harvey became a Category 3 hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said, the third most powerful on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
US President Barack Obama urged people not to be complacent and to heed safety instructions.
Washingtonians largely honored the requests of local officials to stay inside and off the roads – avoiding accidents and allowing the city’s plows to ready the streets.
By MICHAEL WILNER
New York City roads, bridges and tunnels closed; Washington hit with about 2 feet (61 cm) of snow; at least 19 storm-related deaths.
Nearly 200 nations sign deal poised to transform the world's fossil fuel-driven economy within a decade.
By RINA BASSIST,SHARON UDASIN
Only about a dozen people had been rescued so far.
Names considered inappropriate knocked off official list of hurricane names on rotation every six years.
“We ask all drivers to drive carefully and in accordance with road conditions and weather conditions,” police said.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Rescue workers extricate hikers trapped in floods, remove downed tree limbs, Kinneret rises 7 cm.
The last tsunami to strike Israel's coast was in 1956, following an earthquake in Greek waters.
The protracted heat wave is expected to grip much of the nation until Thursday, with breaking records for electricity demand on Sunday and Monday.
Photos and videos from around the web of today's massive sandstorm in Eilat, Israel.
SPNI to hold inaugural Israel Trail Day today.
High to very high air pollution is expected, especially in southern and central areas.
"It is sad and unfortunate to see such damage by forces of nature to unique and very important treasures of history and heritage."
Rains are expected to largely clear on Thursday and Friday.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Heavy flooding seen throughout Israel Friday due to heavy rainfall. Snowfall on Mount Hermon.
Rain hit central Israel earlier on Thursday, marking the first rainfall of this fall season.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,MAARIV ONLINE
Light rainfall also arrives in Tel Aviv for the first time this fall season.
If you’re outdoors on a trek, take drinking breaks every half hour, consuming one or two glasses of cool water each time in a shady area.
Temperatures will rise slightly today, and the weather will be welcoming for Yom Ha'atzmaut revelers.
Rain expected to strengthen and spread north.
By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
Showers and high winds are expected to break the late winter heat.
Israel saw strong showers overnight and through the morning which led to flooding.
Mount Hermon dips to minus 10.
Israel went into full winter mode as snow, sleet and rain hit cities in the North, South and everywhere in between on Tuesday.
Cold temperatures are forecast throughout the country; rain storms also expected Tuesday night in areas ranging from central Israel to the Negev desert.
Site open to visitors, not yet to skiers.
By YONATAN HILLELI
Israel remains in the grip of a winter storm that dumped 30 centimeters of snow on the lower plateau of Mt. Hermon and 60 centimeters on the upper ridge.
Temperatures are slated to drop across the country and rain, strong winds and stormy conditions are expected to continue for the next few days.
At Kibbutz Merom Golan, just west of the Syrian border, mercury levels plummeted to -8.3°C.
Israel Meteorological Service predicts occasional showers accompanied by isolated thunderstorms from the North to the northern Negev on Tuesday.
On Monday night power outages were concentrated in Ra'anana and Netanya.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,SHARON UDASIN
Intense winds, heavy downpours, hail cause injuries, power outages.
By BEN HARTMAN,SHARON UDASIN
Electricity demand breaks records, hundreds treated at hospitals, flights canceled.
The heat wave which began on Saturday is expected to continue several more days.
Israel Electric Corporation: if peak power consumption occurs, the system can experience power shortages due to low electricity reserve.
Accompanying the severe heat throughout the country was a surge in electricity usage – significant enough to break all-time consumption records.
The Israel Nature and Parks Authority is telling people to avoid nature hikes in the coming days, as it closes certain trails due to the heat.
A hazy Thursday followed a daylong heat wave in which temperatures rose to 44° Celsius in some areas of the country, igniting fires that damaged several homes and infrastructural facilities.
According to the National Fire and Rescue Authority, some 600 firefighters and 12 aircrafts have been placed on high alert at stations throughout the nation.
Since 2008, there were 319 cases - totalling 349 of children - of youngsters being left alone in vehicles. Of these, 16 ended in death.
Brushfires rage across country as the temperature reaches 45 degrees Celsius.
Fire ban in effect for most of the country.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,JPOST.COM STAFF,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH,KARINE ROZKOVSKY
Only about 150,000 people visited national parks this Independence Day, compared to over 1 million in 2014.
By SHARON UDASIN,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Weather expected to be rainy, less than ideal, on day of independence celebrations.
By KEREN PREISKEL
Many wagtails die of exhaustion during their long journey to Africa. So making Israel a winter home is a wise decision and a good reason that many birds choose to stay here.
By ITSIK MAROM
Floods in northern Iran claim lives of at least a dozen people.
Averting a potential climate catastrophe should be a central focus of civilization today, in order to leave a livable world for future generations.
By RICHARD H. SCHWARTZ
Let’s go into the clouds and see how the latest iteration of the infamous selektzia works today: Arabs to the right, Jews to – well – nowhere.
By DANIEL WINSTON
Given the appalling circumstances prevailing over the last week here, why did the government fail to connect similar emergency generators to the affected areas in the country?
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Where does responsibility lie for 48 hours without electricity, for phones being down or out, for cars and pedestrians perilously crossing streets and intersections with no traffic signals?
By ELLIOT COHEN
By JOSH HASTEN
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
Facing an unseasonable heat wave over the weekend, Israelis cooled off in beaches across the country.
These candid photographs have perfectly caught their subjects at very precise moments, whether looking like a different animal, defying the laws of science or simply an accident waiting to happen.
By OLIVIA FINE