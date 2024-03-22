Thousands of birds take flight, migrate from Hula valley

Thousands of birds took flight on Thursday from the Hula valley in Israel’s north, migrating to northern localities, the Jewish National Fund said.

The species which could be spotted high in the skies include, storks, cranes, pelicans and birds of prey which had taken refuge in the Hula valley due to the recent wintery climate.

Thousands of birds take flight from Hula valley. March 21, 2024. (Credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF).

The weather had created a “migratory traffic jam,” KKL-JNF stated, with the numerous birds converging in the valley.

However, in the coming weeks, the Spring migration which lasts between the months of March and April is set to continue, according to the organization. White pelicans (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

While the site is closed for security reason, KKL-JNF invited the public to view the sights on their livestream.

Healing within nature

Inbar Shlomit Rubin, Hula Valley lake site manager stated “When we are surrounded by uncertainty and insecurity, nature grants us healing and respite.”

“The sight of the thousands of migratory birds allows for a moment of sanity and respite," she continued.

“The Hula valley is one of the most important habitats in Israel and along the axis of bird migration. It is a critical stopping point for birds migrating between the continent of Africa and the continents of Asia and Europe, both in terms of the variety of food it offers to numerous species and in terms of a safe haven for birds during their long journey."