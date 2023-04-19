The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Israeli Embassy in India Celebrates Jewish Immigration from Arab Countries

By ERIC NARROW
 
APRIL 19, 2023 23:41
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Theatre
 
Radio Bagdhad (photo credit: PR)
Radio Bagdhad
(photo credit: PR)

In Delhi, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon hosted academics, media correspondents and guests from the cultural sphere at his residence, to share the rich heritage and traditions of Arabic Jewry, in commemoration of the Jewish exodus from Arab countries and Iran. The evening’s programs were a celebration of beautiful musical traditions of the Jewish community in Iraq, culminating in a musical performance by the Israeli band Radio Bagdhad.

Radio Baghdad digs into the vast repertoire of the urban tradition of Baghdad and the folk music of great Jewish Iraqi composers such as the Al Kuwaiti brothers, Filfel Gourgy and Salima Murad, who gained huge popularity in early 20th century Iraq.  

The trio’s vocalist-percussionist, Aviv Badri Ezra, grew up listening to this music with his father and late grandfather. Joined by violinist Johanna Riethmueller and oud player Yaniv Masel, Radio Baghdad aims to spread Iraqi Jewry’s deep rooted musical tradition and deliver the same raw energy of the past generations, while using amplification and sound manipulation for greater sonic impact.

Bike Bot Movie Poster (Credit: PR)Bike Bot Movie Poster (Credit: PR)

"We are excited that the Israeli band Radio Baghdad is in India to share their unique musical journey and songs with the people of India,” said Ambassador Naor Gilon, “It's also a great opportunity for the Israeli band to explore India's rich cultural heritage and music.”  

Radio Baghdad continued to perform the following evening at Amarrass Nights at Sunder Nursery, a monthly program held by India’s Amarass Society for Performing Arts. Ambassador Gilon shared his belief that “this musical event will further strengthen people-to-people connection and cultural ties between our nations." 

In Jerusalem, at the Kahn Theater, a new stage adaptation of “The Bicycle Boy,” based on the autobiographical novel by author Eli Amir, premiered February 4th and is running through May. Amir, an Iraqi-born Israeli writer and civil servant, draws inspiration from his own experiences as a young immigrant to Israel. 

“The Bicycle Boy” chronicles a period of cultural integration in Israel shared by many Iraqi Jews in the early days of the State of Israel.  The play’s protagonist, Nuri, a 16 year old immigrant from Baghdad, is sent by his father from the kibbutz where his family has been absorbed, to find his family a home in the city of Jerusalem. He earns a living as a currier for the Prime Minister’s office while grappling with his own struggle to find his identity in a new cultural landscape.  Through Nuri’s eyes, audiences get a glimpse of the challenges that many Mizrahi Jews at the time faced while gaining cultural acceptance in their new homeland.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags Iraq radio india movie
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by