Israeli wines delight Dutch guests

Israeli wines were sampled and celebrated at a recent tasting event at Ron Gastrobar in Amsterdam, sponsored by the Israeli Embassy of the Netherlands.

The event, which featured 12 Israeli vintages, was introduced by the Ambassador His Excellency Mr. Modi Ephraim, and hosted by wine consultant Hadas Sharon. A lucky group of invited guests got to sample the tastiest blue-and-white wines. The event took place on a sunny day that made attendees feel like they were in Tel Aviv.

Sharon gave the guests a guided tour of Israel through its varied and high-quality wines, which have won taste contests around the world. The wines served included a bottle of Pelter T Selection Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 that came directly from the ambassador’s wine cellar.

Israeli wine tasting (Credit: Karin Eliyahu Perry, Head of Public Diplomacy, The Netherlands)

Dutch oenophiles were treated to delicious wines and also delicious eats, courtesy of Ron Blaauw, the proprietor of Ron Gastrobar, who served an amuse-bouche consisting of six mini dishes that included: mini tacos filled with layers of meat and delicious steak tartare, Dutch yellowtail tuna with yuzu and sole with sauerkraut and roasted cauliflower with truffle gravy.

Attendees praised the wine on social media and noted that while they had not known about Israeli wines in the past, now they had seen the light and were going to make a place for Israeli vino in their wine cellars.