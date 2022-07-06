The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mofletta and Marzipan mark Mimouna celebration in Thailand

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 6, 2022 01:09
Mimouna celebration in Thailand (photo credit: Israeli Embassy in Thailand)
Mimouna celebration in Thailand
(photo credit: Israeli Embassy in Thailand)

For the first time, the Embassy of Israel in Thailand and the Embassy of Morocco in Thailand co-hosted a Mimouna celebration, two years after the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The residence of the Israeli Ambassador was decorated in a Jewish-Moroccan style, and trays of traditional Moroccan treats, including mofletta, almond marzipan, and coconut meringue cookies were exquisitely displayed on the table. Israeli-Moroccan music filled the hall as the guests – Israelis, Thais, Morrocans, and more – danced side by side.

The popular mofletta delicacy, traditionally eaten during the Mimouna celebration is a thin crêpe made from water, flour and oil. On the morning of the party, Israeli Ambassador Orna Sagiv and H.E. Mr. Abderrahim Rahhaly, Ambassador of His Majesty the King of Morocco to the Kingdom of Thailand, together learned how to make moufleta from a local Jewish-Moroccon Israeli.

Mimouna in Thailand (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Thailand)Mimouna in Thailand (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Thailand)
