Israeli street food finds Uzbekistan foodies

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 20, 2022 16:15
Israeli food in Uzbekistan (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Uzbekistan )
Israeli food in Uzbekistan
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Uzbekistan )

Culinary arts is one of the most popular and attractive tools for discovering Israeli culture in Uzbekistan. Among the culinary magicians who have visited Uzbekistan since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago are stars such as Shaul Ben Aderet, Ravid Oren and Noam Bason, Assaf Granit and Uri Navon, and many others.

Though COVID-19 paused cultural activities, in October 2021, the Israeli Embassy in Uzbekistan inaugurated a series of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries with a culinary marathon together with the Caravan Group chain of restaurants in Uzbekistan. Chef Misha Popov of Café Rimon in Jerusalem was invited to Tashkent to introduce Israeli street food to the city’s foodies.

Opening the event, Ambassador of Israel to Uzbekistan Zehavit Ben Hillel said that a mixture of Israeli culinary diversity and excellent Uzbek fruits and vegetables could create delicious dishes.

Israeli cuisine is rooted in the diverse Israeli society, with recipes and traditions coming to the Holy Land from more than 80 countries (including Uzbekistan!), the Middle East and the Mediterranean. This results in colors, flavors and aromas that are as eclectic as the ethnographic spectrum of the people of Israel.

Culinary maestro Popov taught the chefs of the Caravan Group how to prepare delicious dishes,  took part in an hour-long TV program devoted to “Days of Israeli Cuisine” and hosted three dinners with hundreds of visitors, including representatives of Tashkent beau monde, members of the diplomatic corps, journalists and community leaders.

