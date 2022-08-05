The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

East-West Coffee Festival held in Servia

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
AUGUST 5, 2022 12:50
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Culinary
 
East-West Coffee Festival (photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN BELGRADE)
East-West Coffee Festival
(photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN BELGRADE)

The first coffee event of its kind – the East-West Coffee Festival – was the idea of Shiri Vilan, wife of Israeli Ambassador to Serbia Yahel Vilan, who visited a coffee exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art in Jerusalem and was impressed by the cultural parallels between Serbia and Israel in this regard. At the East-West Coffee Festival in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, the guests enjoyed coffee-themed Hebrew-Serbian music, tasted various coffees, and enjoyed a lecture by the Israeli coffee sociologist Noa Berger. Berger, the editor of the book "Coffee: East and West" together with researcher Yahel Sheffer, who came to the Balkans as part of the embassy's invitation.

Compared to other culinary diplomacy events, the coffee culture of Serbia and Israel share a number of similarities. This is primarily due to the influence of the Ottoman Empire in the Balkans and the Middle East. "The ways in which coffee is made have been preserved in the form of what we know as black coffee, unlike in Europe when they started adding milk," said Berger during the festival. Identifying this common element between the countries, which are celebrating thirty years of diplomatic relations, has made the choice of coffee even more relevant in a place like Belgrade.

The lecture provided a glimpse for participants into the culture and history of the State of Israel through coffee, and in this way, diplomacy reached the tables of coffee lovers in Serbia.

East-West Coffee Festival (Credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN BELGRADE)East-West Coffee Festival (Credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN BELGRADE)

The world is crazy for coffee, and there has been a steady increase in the number of coffee consumers in recent years. Today, coffee is considered a luxury drink – not unlike wine. Hence, there is an understanding it can be of interest to a broad and diverse target audience.

The target audience for the event included foreign diplomats, journalists, business people, academics, café owners, baristas, bloggers and other embassy guests.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture serbia culinary coffee
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by