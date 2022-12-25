The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium

Chef Nir Liv brings a taste of Israel to the Philippines

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
DECEMBER 25, 2022 11:40
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Culinary
 
(photo credit: Embassy of israel in Philippines)
(photo credit: Embassy of israel in Philippines)

An Israeli chef brought a taste of the Middle East to the Philippines.

Chef Nir Liv from award-winning Tel Aviv restaurant Taize spent a week in the country hosted by the Israeli Embassy in Manila at the beginning of December.

His visit was part of the culinary diplomacy efforts to expose Filipinos to the Israeli story and diversity through Israeli food.

Liv prepared his dishes for several events reaching very diverse audiences. Among those who tasted his food were local influencers and high officials including the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines, Martin Romualdez.

(credit: Embassy of israel in Philippines) (credit: Embassy of israel in Philippines)

Chef Nir cooked for the Israeli buffet section of the Manila Hotel - one of the most famous and historic hotels of the Philippines - Besalk stew, Mujaddra, Morrocan fish, and Basbousa. He also prepared some of the most iconic Israeli dishes, such as shaksuka and spinach burekas on a local TV show, reaching millions of people throughout the Philippines.

In addition, the chef held a cooking demo for the culinary students at Enderun Colleges, sharing how to prepare Arias, the freshly baked pita stuffed with minced lamb and herbs kebab grilled over flame.

Liv concluded his visit by volunteering at White Cross Orphanage in San Juan City where he cooked some classic Israeli children dishes, including “ptitim,” also known as  Israeli couscous. Some of the dishes were then delivered to patients at the San Juan Medical Center.

“Israelis and Filipinos both love to eat,” said Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss. “We love sharing food with our family and friends. Everything is served for sharing – this is the Israeli food culture.”

“This initiative is a way of creating bridges between Israel and the Philippines through food,” he added.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags food culinary Philippines
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by